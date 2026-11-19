Clint Brink, Cantona James, and Zane Meas have reportedly joined the Tuiskoms season two cast

News broke on social media weeks ahead of the anticipated season premiere on Netflix

Tuiskoms season one ended on an emotionally charged note, with the new cast expected to bring fresh drama and new storylines

Clint Brink, Cantona James, and Zane Meas have reportedly joined the cast of 'Tuiskoms.' Images: zanemeas, thee_cantonajames, clintonthebrink

Source: Instagram

Netflix's fan-favourite Afrikaans drama is gearing up for a highly anticipated return, and it's bringing some serious local firepower along with it. Three well-known South African actors have reportedly signed on for Tuiskoms Season 2, which premieres globally on 8 December 2026.

Entertainment commentators Jabu McDonald and TvblogbyMLU broke the news on Thursday, 19 November 2026, confirming that Clint Brink, Cantona James, and Zane Meas are joining the cast of the second instalment. With their arrival, the show looks set to deliver fresh storylines and new on-screen dynamics to the coastal town of Wilderness, where the series is based.

What Tuiskoms Season 2 brings to the table

The debut season won over audiences with its deeply emotional take on love, grief, family, and the idea of finding where you truly belong. Season 2 picks up after a finale that left many viewers in tears, with the community of Wilderness rocked by the unexpected passing of Mari.

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In the closing episode, titled Fleur and the Persistence of Memory, Fleur (Amalia Uys) finally finds the closure she had been searching for throughout the season. After being haunted by the presence of her late husband André, a heartfelt piece of advice from Mari's widower, Paul, helps her understand that memories of those we love never truly leave us. With that realisation, she lets go and opens her heart again.

Werner (Armand Aucamp) seizes the moment and proposes to Fleur, who accepts. Meanwhile, the local flower shop is renamed Fleur in a symbolic nod to her personal homecoming.

Her parents, whose marriage unravelled early in the season, briefly find their way back to each other after the tragedy. But Abigail (Michelle Botes) ultimately chooses independence, opting for a solo travel adventure over rekindling the relationship.

'Tuiskoms' Season 2 is set to premiere on 8 December 2026. Image: Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

Season 2 shapes up as a major festive release

The season finale left the door wide open for new beginnings, and Season 2 looks poised to walk right through it. With returning favourites joined by Brink, James, and Meas, the show is shaping up to be one of Netflix South Africa's biggest festive season drops.

Tuiskoms Season 2 arrives on Netflix on 8 December 2026.

See the announcements below.

Fans praise Kgaogelo Makgoba's hilarious scene

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kgaogelo Makgoba's hilarious scene with Thembinkosi Mthembu on The Four of Us.

The actress' comedic timing and response to her co-star's remark left viewers convinced she writes her own scripts.

Source: Briefly News