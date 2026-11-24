Skeem Saam viewers took to X this week to express their frustration after Kwaito and Lizzy's baby, Thakgi, was kidnapped

Jackson, who is Bra Boikie's brother, carried out the kidnapping, that left fans questioning the show's writers

Netizens feel that the Sakamela family is constantly put through turmoil, with some blaming a specific writer for targeting Kwaito

Skeem Saam viewers react to the latest kidnapping storyline. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam fans have had enough. Viewers of the beloved SABC 1 soapie erupted on X on 23 November 2026 after baby Thakgi, the infant daughter of fan favourites Kwaito (played by Clement Maosa) and Lizzy (played by Amanda Manku), was kidnapped by a character named Jackson, who is Bra Boikie's brother.

On the show, Kwaito's baby was kidnapped while his grandmothers Mantuli (played by Dieketsng Mnisi), and Jacobeth were in the same house.

The storyline struck a nerve with loyal viewers, many of whom feel that the Sakamela family never catches a break. Kwaito and Lizzy's journey on the show has been anything but smooth, and the kidnapping of their child is the latest in a long line of heartbreaking twists to hit the couple. Some fans pointed out that this is not even Lizzy's first pregnancy-related trauma on the show, with one user reminding followers of an earlier storyline involving a termination.

A fan of the show, Sanele Mkhize, expressed frustration on his X account and said:

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"Eyi, Skeem Saam writers hate seeing Lizzy happy. She was fighting postpartum depression a couple of weeks ago, her husband almost went to jail last week, and now her baby has been kidnapped? 😭😭 When will she catch a break? ✋🏽✋🏽✋🏽 ##SkeemSaam."

Viewers of the soapie react to the kidnapping storyline

@nattash_ wrote:

"Let's not forget her first pregnancy where she had to terminate😭"

@Phinda381684 offered a different take:

"They don't hate Lizzy; they just want Kwaito to always suffer, unfortunately Lizzy married him 😭😭"

@matlalalesedi24 reflected:

"Yoh ke sono shame maybe they are teaching us that you can't have a perfect life cause she had a perfect childhood"

@murphygee5 had fans in stitches:

"The sakamelas are always going through a lot, hardly catch a break. Maybe it's because they're good at crying"

@Lens395499 kept it short:

"That a family is always going through something"

Skeem Saam fans drag the soapie for the latest kidnapping storyline. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam fans Slam Jacobeth Thobakgale's attire behind the scenes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Elizabeth Serunye had social media buzzing when her Skeem Saam character's attire got dragged.

Serunye, who plays the role of Elizabeth Thobakgale, failed to impress fans of the soapie online.

Fans of the educational show shared a photo of Thobakgale's attire behind the scenes.

Source: Briefly News