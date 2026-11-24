Mzansi Magic has reportedly confirmed the renewal of fan-favourite isiXhosa telenovela Inimba for a third season

The news broke on 20 November 2026 and quickly got social media users talking about the show's future

Fans of the show flooded X with reactions, praising the writers and debating which characters should return for season 3

Soapie fans celebrate the renewal of 'Inimba' season 3. Image: LunathiMampofu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic has given viewers exactly what they were hoping for: the telenovela Inimba is officially coming back for a third season. The announcement dropped on 20 November 2026 and immediately set social media alight, with fans pouring onto X to share their excitement.

The popular TV show previously made waves on social media when former Smoke & Mirrors actor Siya Raymond joined the second season as Azande.

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Former Youngins star Ayakhe also made her debut in the first season as Zoleka's (played by Lunathi Mampofu) daughter, Qhawe.

Inimba has steadily built a dedicated following since its debut, earning a reputation as one of the most compelling local telenovelas on South African television. The award-winning show, scripted in isiXhosa, has consistently drawn praise for its writing, storytelling, and the performances of its cast. Its renewal breaks the conventional two-season cap that many Mzansi Magic telenovelas have historically been subject to, making season 3 a milestone moment for the production.

Entertainment commentator Mlu revealed on his X account that the TV show has been greenlit for another season.

He wrote: "Inimba to be renewed for Season 3 on Mzansi Magic. Through mutual sources within the industry, I have been alerted that the fan-favourite daily drama series on Mzansi Magic, Inimba, which is forever on top of the trends, has been greenlit for Season 3. Kudos to the writing team, cast and crew."

Inimba fans celebrate another season

@Fabthatolous wrote:

"Wow, they are overlooking the 2 seasons clause per telenovela... they legit keeping the lights on! Congrats to the team."

@Constania32 said:

"Sipho is the best writer in South Africa. Oh sana usimele sonke umntana wakwa Tshaphu. Lonto mncinci, we still going to feast!! I would be so happy if some characters don't come back for season 3."

@SomethingGuy_ added:

"If this is confirmed, Season 3 would be a well-earned win for the writers, cast and crew. Which storyline has to carry over?"

@this_is_karaboM put it simply:

"Inimba is carrying Mzansi Magic on its back 🔥🔥🔥🥳"

The renewal of 'Inimba' season 3 thrills soapie fans. Images: Anele and MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

Gabisile Tshabalala's bold new Inimba role promises laughs and chaos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Gabisile Tshabalala joins Inimba Season 2 as Thokozile, Zethu's outspoken older sister who returns after years away.

Thokozile's surprise comeback coincides with Zethu's journey into motherhood, setting the stage for family conflict.

Tshabalala said viewers should expect laughter, love and loads of chaos from her character.

Source: Briefly News