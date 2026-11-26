Isidingo ran for over two decades on SABC3 before airing its final episode in 2020, leaving behind a cast of unforgettable characters

Several stars from the beloved soapie have gone on to win SAFTAs, launch businesses, and take on major humanitarian roles since the show ended

Mzansi also remembers two beloved Isidingo icons who passed away after the curtains closed on Horizon Deep

Catching up with beloved 'Isidingo' stars years after the finale. Images: MmekwaMrtv, PhilMphela, RM_Mish08

Source: Twitter

It has been several years since South Africans said goodbye to Horizon Deep, but the stars of Isidingo are far from fading into the background. The SABC3 soapie, which launched in July 1998 and aired its final episode in March 2020, gave the country some of its most beloved small-screen characters - and the actors behind them have been busy ever since.

Jack Devnarain (Rajesh Kumar)

Jack Devnarain, who brought warmth and wit to the role of Rajesh Kumar, made the shift from screen to advocacy. A former police officer before his acting career took off, Devnarain stepped into the role of Chairman of the South African Guild of Actors (SAGA), using the position to push for better conditions and rights for performers across the industry.

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Hlubi Mboya-Arnold (Nandipha Sithole)

Hlubi Mboya, remembered for her portrayal of Nandipha Sithole in one of Isidingo's landmark HIV/AIDS storylines, has built an impressive career beyond the soapie. Her work spans film roles such as Dora's Peace and I Am All Girls, as well as humanitarian initiatives including the Mandela Education Programme, Sunshine Cinema, and the United Nations World Food Programme. In August 2026, Mboya-Arnold made her return to screen in Netflix's Umthetho.

Mboya is also the sister of the late media personality Nomakula "Kuli" Roberts.

Tshepo Maseko (Parsons Matabane)

Tshepo Maseko, who played the unforgettable Parsons Matabane, took home a SAFTA for Best Lead Actor in a TV Soap for the role. Since then, he has expanded beyond acting into presenting, event hosting, and entrepreneurship, launching his own clothing label, Phologolo Activewear (PAW).

Keketso Semoko (Agnes Matabane)

Keketso Semoko spent 16 years anchoring the Matabane family as matriarch Agnes Matabane. A SAFTA winner with more than three decades in the arts, Semoko has remained active on screen, appearing in How to Ruin Christmas, and continues to be a respected figure in South African entertainment. In April 2025, she attended the funeral of Don Mlangeni Nawa, her longtime on-screen husband, to pay her respects.

Robert Whitehead (Barker Haines)

Robert Whitehead's Barker Haines was the villain viewers could never quite bring themselves to like - or stop watching. Following Isidingo's end, Whitehead starred in shows like Family Secrets but has largely stepped back from daily soapie commitments.

Remembering late Isidingo greats

The Isidingo family has also mourned the loss of two of its own in recent years. Darlington Michaels, who played Georgie "Papa G" Zamdela, died on 13 September 2024 at age 78. Beyond acting, he devoted years to Soweto's Melisizwe community theatre initiative.

Don Mlangeni Nawa, known for playing Zeb Matabane, passed away in April 2025 at the age of 65 after battling prostate cancer. Nawa also had a celebrated career that included the classic series 'Sgudi 'Snaysi.

The late Darlington Michaels and Don Mlangeni Nawa are two of 'Isidingo's most-loved actors. Images: PhilMphela, gomora_diva

Source: Twitter

Generations stars who passed away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a list of the Generations actors who sadly passed away.

From iconic villains to legendary TV producers, the show has been a launchpad for some of South Africa's finest acting talent since its early days on SABC1.

Source: Briefly News