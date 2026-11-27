Actress Bathabile Mashigo, known for her role as Grace Medupe in Scandal , made a surprise appearance on Skeem Saam

Mashigo played a kidnapper alongside Hungani Ndlovu, who portrays Tbose Maputla on the popular SABC1 drama

Fans quickly noticed the unexpected on-screen reunion between the former Scandal mother-and-son duo

'Scandal' star Bathabile Mashigo reunites with Hungani Ndlovu in 'Skeem Saam'. Images: BlahBrothers and Ke_Arturo

Source: Twitter

Fans of local drama got a pleasant surprise when Bathabile Mashigo, best known for playing Grace Medupe in the long-running eTV soapie Scandal, turned up on Skeem Saam in a completely different role.

The actress, who shared the screen with Hungani Ndlovu on Scandal, where he played her son Romeo, crossed over to the SABC1 show to portray a kidnapper. Ndlovu, of course, is a familiar face on Skeem Saam as Tbose Maputla, so the pairing gave viewers a quietly nostalgic moment.

On the soapie, Mashigo kidnaps Hungani Ndlovu's nephew, Thakgi Seakamela-Maputla, who is Kwaito and Lizzy's son.

It was an X post on 26 November 2026 that really got people talking. User @iTSAugustine1 pointed out that Tbose Maputla had essentially been "reunited" with his Scandal mother, Grace Medupe, right there on Skeem Saam. The observation spread quickly, with many viewers admitting they hadn't made the connection themselves until it was pointed out.

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A fan of the show, Sheetsngeeggles, asked the soapie on her X account why Mashigo was given a small role.

"#skeemsaam, why did you give her such a small, temporary role? One of the most talented actresses in SA. Couldn't she replace Joy?🥺 she wrote.

The SABC1 soapie confirmed Mashigo's role on its X account in a teaser on 26 November 2026.

Skeem Saam fans react to the actor's reunion

@maboss_1 said:

"It's been years since I last watched Scandal. I didn't recognise her face, but I knew I'd heard that voice somewhere before. I just couldn't figure out where lol"

@KwenaOfficial admitted:

"Lol I was about to tweet this"

@TomeighM added:

"Ohhh yes that's true😩I even forgot about that"

@Sisi_Gertrude had high praise for Mashigo's performance:

"That lady acts yho, I wish she was a new character, not a cameo."

@El_PasoCapita confessed:

"if you hadnt said it here i wouldnt have realised it 😂😂"

@MaboneKarabo said:

"She would've made a better replacement as Celia."

'Scandal's Grace Medupe reunites with Romeo as a kidnapper in 'Skeem Saam'. Image: etvScandal

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam welcomes legendary actor Jeffrey Sekele as Jackson

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former House of Zwide actor Jeffrey Sekele, who played Isaac Molapo, has landed a role in Skeem Saam.

The SABC1 soapie welcomed Sekele on the show on its social media accounts on 2 November 2026.

Fans of the educational soapie previously responded to the show's storyline on social media.

Source: Briefly News