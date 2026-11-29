Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda attended the wedding of Inimba characters Zoleka and Lazarus

A photo of the radio personality posing with the character Hlathi at the wedding caught fans' attention online

Inimba viewers flooded the comments with reactions to the unexpected celebrity appearance

Anele Mdoda is seen with Hlathi at 'Inimba's Zoleka and Lazarus' fictional wedding. Image: Zinthatu

Source: Instagram

South African radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda turned heads when she showed up at the fictional wedding of Zoleka and Lazarus from popular South African show Inimba, with a photo of her alongside the character Hlathi, played by Sisa Hewanna.

Fans of the recently renewed TV show were delighted to see the TV producer in the mix at what appears to have been a production event or fan experience tied to the show's wedding storyline.

The post drew a wave of enthusiastic responses from viewers who have clearly been following the show closely this season. The sight of Anele rubbing shoulders with Hlathi was enough to send fans into a frenzy in the comments.

Mdoda posted photos of her favourite character and herself on her X account on 27 November 2026.

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The reactions poured in fast, with fans expressing everything from admiration for the show's character development to playful claims of family ties with Hlathi:

Inimba fans respond to Mdoda's post with Hlathi

@porklady replied:

"They have evolved his character so well this season. 👌🏽"

@LAMLOON said:

"Use happy nguQueen sthushana wakhe"

@girldid replied:

"Kanene, you guys are related"

@lerrykins said:

"Yhinini umalume yam"

The comments point to just how deeply invested viewers have become in Inimba's characters this season, with Hlathi in particular drawing strong affection from the audience.

Anele Mdoda Spotted With Hlathi at 'Inimba's Zoleka and Lazarus' Wedding. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Twitter

Radio personality Anele Mdoda to interview 'Inimba' cast ahead of season 2

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning radio and TV host Anele Mdoda made waves online when it was confirmed that she's interviewing the cast of Inimba.

The popular isiXhosa TV show, which has been trending on social media, has been renewed for another season.

Viewers of the award-winning telenovela commented on the radio personality's latest casting and storylines on the show.

Source: Briefly News