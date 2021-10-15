Perfect Husband teasers for October 2021: Rangeela exposes Vidhita's fiancé

Watch Perfect Husband on Zee World from Wednesday, 20th October 2021 at 16h00. The series will replace Curse of the Sands. The story revolves around Vidhita, Rangeela and Pushkar's love triangle. Perfect Husband teasers for October 2021 unveils the most striking scenes in the premiere episodes.

Perfect Husband teasers for October 2021. Photo: @blastersseries

Source: Facebook

In the Perfect Husband Indian series, Vidhita expects her wealthy fiancé to be a perfect husband. Fortunately, she realizes Pushkar is selfish, abusive, controlling, and manipulative before marriage.

Perfect Husband teasers for October 2021

Perfect Husband's cast comprises famous Indian actors like Sayali Sanjeev (Vidhita), Ayush Anand (Pushkar), Samarth Shandilya (Rangeela). You will regret not watching the following premier episodes of the Perfect Husband serial:

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 1

Vidhita's past gives her nightmares. Nevertheless, she is still optimistic about her future.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 2

Rajyashree Rathod finds a beautiful lady she believes will be a perfect wife for her son, Pushkar.

Pushkar assumes everyone, including Rangeela and Vidhita, will fall at his feet because he is wealthy. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 3

Rajyashree Rathod takes the marriage proposal to the maiden's family. However, she is disappointed by how the family treats her.

Saturday, 23rd October 2021

Episode 4

Rangeela tells Vidhita that he loves her, unaware she will soon be engaged to Pushkar.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 5

A text message informs Vidhita not to marry Pushkar.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 6

Someone sends Vidhita pictures that expose Pushkar's true character.

Rangeela is determined to protect Vidhita from Pushkar. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 7

Pushkar cancels his wedding when Vidhita discovers the truth about him.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 8

Someone with ill intentions accompanies Rajyashree as she takes Vidhita out for shopping.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 9

Pushkar holds a grudge against his brother-in-law when things go haywire at the pre-wedding reception.

Saturday, 30th October 2021

Episode 10

Pushkar assaults Rangeela when he catches him at the wrong place. Later Rangeela exposes Pushkar's deception to Vidhita's family.

Vidhita

Someone sends Vidhita a text message and pictures that warn her against marrying Pushkar. Meanwhile, Rangeela confesses his love for her.

Pushkar's mother orders Rangeela to stay away from Vidhita. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rangeela

Pushkar beats up his love rival. Later, Rangeela tries to show Vidhita's family that Pushkar is a wealthy but fraudulent man.

Pushkar

Zee World's Perfect Husband soapie gets more exciting when Pushkar vows to get back at Vidhita's brother for ruining the pre-wedding ceremony. He also calls off the wedding when Vidhitha discovers his secrets.

Watch the enticing episodes of Perfect Husband teasers for October 2021 on Zee World from Mondays to Saturdays at 16h00. You will hate missing a single episode when you start watching the exciting Indian series!

READ ALSO: Isono teasers for November 2021: Sarah makes the ultimate sacrifice

Briefly.co.za also shared Isono teasers for November 2021. Mary might be behind Sarah's predicament. Sarah gets into a dangerous deal to save her son. Unfortunately, the agreement has more lethal consequences.

Meanwhile, Gabriel still mourns his parents' death. Will he find their murderer? Meanwhile, his foster mother, Mary, spreads more lies via the media. Mary and Simon convince Tuswa to accuse Gabriel of murder.

Source: Briefly.co.za