Perfect Husband teasers for October 2021: Rangeela exposes Vidhita's fiancé
Watch Perfect Husband on Zee World from Wednesday, 20th October 2021 at 16h00. The series will replace Curse of the Sands. The story revolves around Vidhita, Rangeela and Pushkar's love triangle. Perfect Husband teasers for October 2021 unveils the most striking scenes in the premiere episodes.
In the Perfect Husband Indian series, Vidhita expects her wealthy fiancé to be a perfect husband. Fortunately, she realizes Pushkar is selfish, abusive, controlling, and manipulative before marriage.
Perfect Husband teasers for October 2021
Perfect Husband's cast comprises famous Indian actors like Sayali Sanjeev (Vidhita), Ayush Anand (Pushkar), Samarth Shandilya (Rangeela). You will regret not watching the following premier episodes of the Perfect Husband serial:
Wednesday, 20th October 2021
Episode 1
Vidhita's past gives her nightmares. Nevertheless, she is still optimistic about her future.
Thursday, 21st October 2021
Episode 2
Rajyashree Rathod finds a beautiful lady she believes will be a perfect wife for her son, Pushkar.
Friday, 22nd October 2021
Episode 3
Rajyashree Rathod takes the marriage proposal to the maiden's family. However, she is disappointed by how the family treats her.
Saturday, 23rd October 2021
Episode 4
Rangeela tells Vidhita that he loves her, unaware she will soon be engaged to Pushkar.
Monday, 25th October 2021
Episode 5
A text message informs Vidhita not to marry Pushkar.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021
Episode 6
Someone sends Vidhita pictures that expose Pushkar's true character.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021
Episode 7
Pushkar cancels his wedding when Vidhita discovers the truth about him.
Thursday, 28th October 2021
Episode 8
Someone with ill intentions accompanies Rajyashree as she takes Vidhita out for shopping.
Friday, 29th October 2021
Episode 9
Pushkar holds a grudge against his brother-in-law when things go haywire at the pre-wedding reception.
Saturday, 30th October 2021
Episode 10
Pushkar assaults Rangeela when he catches him at the wrong place. Later Rangeela exposes Pushkar's deception to Vidhita's family.
Vidhita
Someone sends Vidhita a text message and pictures that warn her against marrying Pushkar. Meanwhile, Rangeela confesses his love for her.
Rangeela
Pushkar beats up his love rival. Later, Rangeela tries to show Vidhita's family that Pushkar is a wealthy but fraudulent man.
Pushkar
Zee World's Perfect Husband soapie gets more exciting when Pushkar vows to get back at Vidhita's brother for ruining the pre-wedding ceremony. He also calls off the wedding when Vidhitha discovers his secrets.
Watch the enticing episodes of Perfect Husband teasers for October 2021 on Zee World from Mondays to Saturdays at 16h00. You will hate missing a single episode when you start watching the exciting Indian series!
