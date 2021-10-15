Destiny 3 teasers for October 2021: Jhanvi's victory and Sumaan's downfall

Zee World's Destiny Indian series will end on Saturday, 30th October. A rebroadcast of Twist of Fate season 1 will take over from Sunday, 31st October. Therefore, Destiny 3 teasers for October 2021 gives you a glimpse into the show's bitter-sweet ending.

In the final episode of Destiny 3, Sumaan kills herself after Pratap Singh refuses to let her return home. Meanwhile, all ends well for Jhanvi after playing the detective in her in-law's home. She is lucky to have a supportive husband. Otherwise, her in-laws would have thrown her out of their home.

Destiny 3 teasers for October 2021

When Nikhil's father rebukes Jhanvi for disobeying his instructions, he jumps in and takes her side. In the end, Jhavni gets hold of her parents-in-laws' secrets. So, what happens to other Destiny 3's cast? Please read on to find out.

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 52

Saraswati assures Balwant that her family, the Garodias, will win the competition and recover their factory.

Saturday, 2nd October 2021

Episode 53

A gang attacks Saraswati's family on their way from the bank. As a result, she blames herself for making them lose their hard-earned money.

Sunday, 3rd October 2021

Episode 54

Balwant plans to destroy the Garodia family while Gauri turns on a new leaf.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 55

Balwant lays down new terms for the Garodia family. In exchange, he will give them back their company.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 56

Menka tries to get Yuvraj out of jail. Meanwhile, the Garodias receive crucial news.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 57

Savitri betrays the Garodias by helping Menka take Yuvraj out of prison.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 58

Yuvraj refuses to meet Savitri and Menka when they visit him in jail. Meanwhile, someone claims Gauri leaked the company's information to a competitor.

Friday, 8th October 2021

Episode 59

Savitri's decision divides her family members. Eventually, the company finds the person working with its rival.

Saturday, 9th October 2021

Episode 60

Someone rescues Gauri from Akaash's trap. Meanwhile, the incident infuriates the Garodias but also leads to some good news.

Sunday, 10th October 2021

Episode 61

Yuvraj claims to know Akaash's whereabouts. Unfortunately, no one pay's attention to his words. The entire Garodia family is planning wedding ceremonies.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 62

A lot of drama happens in the Garodia family during the wedding. Luckily, the ceremony ended well.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 63

The Garodias host a second wedding, and Jhanvi leaves her family. She relocates to Nikhil's village.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 64

Jhanvi is baffled by the strange things happening in Nikhil's family. Elsewhere, Durga returns to her matrimonial home.

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 65

Jhanvi's father-in-law reveals his despicable character. Later, Nikhil defends his wife in front of his father when she makes a mistake.

Friday, 15th October 2021

Episode 66

Jhanvi's in-laws warn her against meddling in their family's affairs. However, she gets more curious and starts an investigation.

Saturday, 16th October 2021

Episode 67

Jhanvi secretly follows her father-in-law at night. Elsewhere, Saraswati sees Yuvraj and Rasik together.

Sunday, 17th October 2021

Episode 68

Jhanvi puts herself and Sumaan in danger when she disobeys her in-laws' instructions.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 69

Jhanvi discovers what her gift anklet means. Gauri is kind to Akaash even though he is always mistreating her.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 70

Menka begs the plaintiffs to drop the charges they laid against Yuvraj. Meanwhile, Akaash refuses to attend the party.

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 71

Yuvraj scolds Gauri after seeing Akaash and Payal together. Later, Jhanvi asks Sumaan to let Bhavna attend the dancing party.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 72

Kajari is in jail but has lots of allies outside who are helping him destroy the Garodia family.

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 73

Devyani informs Gauri how to win Akaash's love.

Saturday, 23rd October 2021

Episode 74

Pavitra uses Naman to achieve her heart's desire

Sunday, 24th October 2021

Episode 75

Akaash treats Gauri kindly after she protects him from a fatal accident. Menka moves out of the house after a dispute.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 76

Saraswati finds the organ donor's identity and how Pavitra escaped going to jail.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 77

Saraswati overhears Gauri and Yuvraj's conversation. Meanwhile, the Garodia family is gradually resuming their normal life.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 78

Saraswati tells Yuvraj that she wants to reconcile with Niyati. Meanwhile, Jhanvi sneaks into her mother-in-law's bedroom and learns her secrets.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 79

Payal gives Akaash disturbing news, and Gauri discovers some truth about Akaash.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 80

Pratap Singh refuses to share the house with Sumaan. Elsewhere, Jhanvi finds out more secrets after arguing with Nikhil's father.

Saturday, 30th October 2021

Episode 81

In Destiny 3's final episode, the desperate Sumaan commits suicide, and Jhanvi restores order in her marital home.

Yuvraj

Menka convinces people who put him behind bars to drop the charges. Later, Yuvraj tells the Garodia family where to find Akaash.

Akaash

Gauri loves Akaash even when he is mean to her. However, Akaash has a change of heart after she saves him from an accident. Gauri then discovers his lies afterwards.

Destiny 3 teasers for October 2021 could not exhaust all the interesting scenes. Therefore, watch all episodes discussed above before Destiny season 3's season finale airs. Zee World broadcasts the show daily at 15h00.

