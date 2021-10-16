Getroud met Rugby teasers for November 2021: How does the drama unfold?

Renate and Simon’s battle for Regardt’s custody continues as Simon gets ready to testify against her in court. On the other hand, Buks’ sleeping disorder worsens, and Nessie does all she can to get a working solution. Please keep reading the following Getroud met Rugby teasers for more on how the Afrikaans drama unfolds.

The Stryders have another assistant coach, and Amanda is interested in him. She competes with Kristien for his attention, but it seems Kristien has more things in common with him. Who will get him? Elsewhere, Liam struggles with his late father’s legacy while preparations for Bibi and Jordan’s marriage ceremony are underway.

Getroud met Rugby teasers for November 2021

Getroud met Rugby television series is now in its sixth season and remains a popular Afrikaans soapie currently airing. What happens to the rugby couples this November? Here are all the Getroud met Rugby teasers on what is coming up.

1st of November 2021, Monday: Episode 76

Jana and Schalk have a meeting with the recently recruited assistant coach for the Stryders. Yvonne and Simon have a disagreement regarding Renate, while Blitz and Buks are yet to come out of the disgracing situation.

2nd of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 77

Simon finds it hard to accept the condition that Renate is in while Bibi has great news to share. On the other hand, Pine is doing all he can to gather details regarding the recently employed coach of the Stryders.

3rd of November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 78

Renate is almost experiencing a breakdown while Maryke has plans regarding Bibi’s wedding preparations. Elsewhere, Amanda wants to know more regarding the recently employed coach.

4th of November 2021, Thursday: Episode 79

Henk makes his debut today at the Stryders while Renate comes up with a radical decision. Bibi is getting anxious regarding the upcoming wedding ceremony. Will it happen without any glitches?

5th of November 2021, Friday: Episode 80

Buks goes against Blitz in the Sexiest Man competition. Simon gets an attorney’s letter while Henk reprimands the men regarding their conduct toward the pompoms.

8th of November 2021, Monday: Episode 81

Renate and Simon battle for the custody of Regardt while Liam is back. Elsewhere, Kristien and Amanda try to outsmart each other to get the attention of Henk.

9th of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 82

Renate and Simon place Virginia in a challenging situation while Liam gets a present from his dead dad. Someone uploads Buk’s video on the internet.

10th of November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 83

Renate attempts to talk people into supporting her during court proceedings. The video of Buk is now a trending topic while Liam struggles with the legacy that his dad left.

11th of November 2021, Thursday: Episode 84

Renate accosts Simon while Nessie is planning something great for her Buksie. On the other hand, Maryke is filled with worry regarding Bibi. Will her wedding proceed as planned?

12th of November 2021, Friday: Episode 85

Nessie and Buks shoot a video for their music while Simon has no choice but to testify against Renate to win Regardt’s custody. Pine is doing all he can to gather details regarding Henk.

15th of November 2021, Monday: Episode 86

Jordan and Bibi make everyone aware of their exciting news, while Simon will not rest until he gets his son. Elsewhere, Henk and Kristien complement each other since they have many things in common.

16th of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 87

Simon gets the report for Renate’s psychological review. Are the results enough to help him get his son? Charlie goes to see Lulu while Buks has a disturbing sleeping problem.

17th of November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 88

There is a sombre mood at the Greeff household while SinBin makes specific sensitive details regarding the Stryders known to other people. Ronnie is visited by someone he does not want to see.

18th of November 2021, Thursday: Episode 89

Nessie prepares her boxing gloves for Buk’s scary dreams. Kristien finds out the person who leaked details regarding the Stryders while Virginia attempts to reach Renate.

19th of November 2021, Friday: Episode 90

Bibi and Jordan’s marriage ceremony is happening today. Meanwhile, Amanda makes Schalk see who has the authority while Ivy is anxious regarding Rooies.

22nd of November 2021, Monday: Episode 91

Things are not doing great with Nessie and Buk’s battle against his scary dreams. Ronnie learns about Ivy’s situation while Amanda receives a final offer from Schalk.

23rd of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 92

Nesie discovers a solution that can help with Buks’ sleeping problem while Ronnie tries to talk Ivy into reporting the incident to the authorities. Elsewhere, Magda has a proposal she needs to make to Koekie.

24th of November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 93

Nessie and Buks are doing all they can to discover what his dream means. Meanwhile, Liam has a great idea for a new entrepreneurial venture while Ivy is now attending therapy.

25th of November 2021, Thursday: Episode 94

They manage to crack the identity of the man appearing in Buks’ scary dream. Meyer is not sure regarding the proposal made by Liam while Festus and Koekie find out what happened to the pearls.

26th of November 2021, Friday: Episode 95

Ivy finally goes to the authorities to make a statement while Buks tries to understand his past. Meanwhile, Magda is angry at Koekie regarding the pearls.

29th of November 2021, Monday: Episode 96

People are willing to help Ivy while Meyer is thinking about leaving Bibi. Festus and Koekie come up with other schemes to make money.

30th of November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 97

Koekie is determined to regain possession of the pearls and plans to buy them back. Things are getting serious between Nico and Lulu as the lovebirds decide to go to the next step of their relationship. After careful thinking, Meyer finally says yes to the offer made by Liam.

What happens to the Getroud met Rugby cast?

Anxiety, romance and emotional problems are the highlight of Getroud met Rugby November episodes. There is a sombre mood at the Greeff household while the Stryders have a new assistant coach who everyone wants to know more about. Here is a recap of what happens to the soapie's individual characters.

Simon and Renate

Simon struggles to accept Renate’s current condition. She is on the verge of breakdown as they fight for the guardianship of Regardt. Renate tries to get people’s support while Simon gets ready to testify against her in court. Who will win the custody battle?

Ivy

She gets increasingly nervous regarding Rooies. Ronnie asks her to make a statement to the police station after learning about her situation. She starts going for counselling and finally reports her case. Many people come to offer her their support.

Buks

He has a severe sleeping disorder and experiences nightmares often. Nessie does all she can to help him tackle his worsening condition. They finally crack the identity of the man in his dreams as he starts looking into his past.

There is a lot to be excited about in upcoming November episodes, as seen from the above Getroud met Rugby teasers? Is Renate going to lose Regardt’s custody case to Simon? The local Afrikaans telenovela airs on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

