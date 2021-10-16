Social media applications are now one of the most discussed conversations about global development. These tools have influenced politics and awareness about several discussions that affect the economy and society. Moreover, the founders of these social media apps have made billions of dollars for themselves. Jack Dorsey’s net worth is an excellent motivator if you think you are a tech wiz with an appetite for the things money can buy.

Jack Dorsey’s net worth is quite mouthwatering, even for a rich American. However, his early participation in harnessing technology for developing social apps might make it an understandable sum if you are conversant with the massive fortune of Facebook and Instagram CEOs. The man is a technological entrepreneur and philanthropist who used to be a fashion enthusiast. Continue reading for more information about Jack Dorsey's profiles.

Profile summary

Birth name: Jack Patrick Dorsey

Jack Patrick Dorsey Nickname : Jack The Genius

: Jack The Genius Date of birth: 19th of November, 1976

19th of November, 1976 Age : 44 years old in 2021

: 44 years old in 2021 Profession : Technology entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist

: Technology entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist Famous for: Establishing Twitter with three other people

Establishing Twitter with three other people Birthplace/Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America

St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Current residence: San Francisco, United States of America

San Francisco, United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Height : 5 feet and 11 inches

: 5 feet and 11 inches Weight : 75 kg

: 75 kg Body build : Fit

: Fit Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Parents : Marcia Smith and Tim Dorsey

: Marcia Smith and Tim Dorsey Siblings : Daniel and Andrew Dorsey

: Daniel and Andrew Dorsey Marital status : Single

: Single Previous dating: Raven Lyn Corneil, Kate Greer, Lily Cole, Nicole Lapin, and Flora carter

Raven Lyn Corneil, Kate Greer, Lily Cole, Nicole Lapin, and Flora carter Education : Catholic Bishop DuBourg High School, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and New York University

: Catholic Bishop DuBourg High School, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and New York University Twitter: @jack

Early life

The “techpreneur” was born on the 19th of November, 1976, to Marcia Smith Dorsey and Tim Dorsey. Jack Dorsey's age is now 44 years old. His parents christened him Jack Patrick Dorsey, and he grew up alongside his siblings, Andrew and Daniel, in Missouri, United States of America.

Jack was fascinated with technology since he was a kid, and by 15, he worked wonders with computers and created applications such as dispatch, which is still widely used by cab-hauling companies. He got his first job by hacking into a company’s site and telling them how to make sure such a breach does not occur in the future.

Jack Dorsey's education

Like some of his tech peers, the American businessman did not finish with a university degree after obtaining the high school diploma at Catholic Bishop DuBourg High School. Dorsey initially started a program at the Missouri University of Science and Technology but switched to New York University after two years.

In the end, the tech entrepreneur dropped out of school without bagging any degree, but this does not mean that Jack Dorsey's IQ is not impressive. In fact, some sources have connected his IQ and his ability to run two companies whose worth are in billions of US dollars.

Career

You would have thought that an early affinity for technology would automatically translate into a quick discovery of personal purpose, but this cannot be far from the truth.

Jack dabbled in fashion and massage careers; he got a job with Odeo, a podcasting app where he met his future Twitter co-founders, Evan Williams and Biz Stone.

Jack Dorsey's Twitter creation in 2006 was the result of a brainstorming session amongst him and his future partners. However, this made them a competition to Odeo, and they had to create it as a separate company. As a result, Twitter did not receive widespread acceptance initially but became hot cake after celebrities and prominent politicians like Barack Obama hopped on the platform.

In 2020, Jack Dorsey's LinkedIn news confirmed that the entrepreneur who returned in 2015 as Twitter's CEO after being booted out in 2008 would retain his chief executive position.

Personal life

Jack may not look like a multi-billion dollar CEO at first glance because of a nose piercing and a long beard. However, he enjoys the beach with some pretty ladies by his side. Unfortunately, there is no Jack Dorsey's wife in the picture yet, although he has had his fair share of dating. Jack Dorsey's girlfriend in 2021 is Flora Carter.

Net worth

Jack Dorsey's net worth 2021 estimation shows that the 44 years old has a fortune to the tune of $14 billion. This mouthwatering revenue is majorly tech-driven.

Jack Dorsey's first tweet recently sold for $2.9 million on a non-fungible token enabling site known as Cent. The tweet, which dates back to the 21st of March, 2021, was his first-ever tweet on the platform, and it reads: 'Just setting up my Twttr.' Jack Dorsey's NFT proceeds were donated to an African charity organisation.

Jack Dorsey's house

The Twitter CEO lives in San Francisco. His luxurious two-bedroom apartment overlooking the Golden Gate is worth around $10 million. Jack The Genius recently bought the house beside his current one for an intimidating price of $22 million and has renovated it to merge the old and the new into a single luxurious property.

A former Jack Dorsey’s girlfriend, Raven Lyn Corneil, enjoyed some luxurious accommodation after the entrepreneur got her an apartment worth over $4.2 million in Hollywood Hills. The house was sold for about $4.6 million in 2019.

Do you find yourself musing over questions like, “The current CEO of Twitter uses what Twitter handle?” You can tweet the @jack handle on Twitter if you are a fan. Jack Dorsey’s net worth puts him among the wealthiest tech guys out there with all sense of humility.

