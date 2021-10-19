Joe Rogan is an American stand-up comedian, JRE podcast host and UFC commentator. He is widely recognized because of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which can be accessed exclusively on Spotify. The podcaster is successful in all his ventures and has amassed a huge fortune as a result. What is Joe Rogan’s net worth in 2021?

Why is Joe Rogan so famous? The podcaster never shies away from speaking his mind, which has landed him in various controversies. This has not stopped people from watching his podcast, which is downloaded about 200 million times a month. Why has he remained relevant for more than 30 years? Below is his full bio for more.

Joe Rogan’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Joseph James Rogan

Joseph James Rogan Date of birth: 11th August 1967

11th August 1967 Joe Rogan’s age: 54 years in 2021

54 years in 2021 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Newark, New Jersey, USA Current residence: California

California Nationality: American

American Joe Rogan’s height: 5'8'' (1.74 m)

5'8'' (1.74 m) Religion: Agnostic

Agnostic Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Jessica Ditzel (since 2009)

Jessica Ditzel (since 2009) Joe Rogan’s kids: Two daughters

Two daughters Joe Rogan’s parents: Father Joseph Rogan

Father Joseph Rogan Education: Newton South High School, the University of Massachusetts Boston (dropped out)

Newton South High School, the University of Massachusetts Boston (dropped out) Profession: Podcast host, comedian, UFC colour commentator

Podcast host, comedian, UFC colour commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast: The Joe Rogan Experience

The Joe Rogan Experience Instagram: @joerogan

@joerogan Twitter: @joerogan

@joerogan Joe Rogan’s YouTube: @PowerfulJRE

@PowerfulJRE Facebook: @Joe Rogan

@Joe Rogan Website: joerogan.com

joerogan.com Net worth: About $100 million

Early life

The comedian was born on 11th August 1967 in Newark, New Jersey, in an Italian-Irish family. His father used to work as a Newark police officer. His childhood was characterized by domestic violence, and his parents divorced when he was five years old. He moved with his mother to San Francisco and later to Gainesville in Florida before settling in Newton Upper Falls in Massachusetts.

The UFC commentator had a passion for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) from an early age. He commenced karate practise at 14 years old and taekwondo at 15. The podcaster was a Massachusetts full contact Tae Kwon Do champion for four consecutive years, including the US Open Tae Kwon Do Championship and the Grand Championship in the lightweight category. He quit martial arts at 21 years old after suffering from frequent headaches.

Education

The stand-up comedian went to Newton South High School from where he graduated in 1985. He later attended the University of Massachusetts Boston but dropped it. The podcaster then relocated to New York City to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

Is Joe Rogan religious?

The UFC commentator is agnostic, a person who is neither theist nor atheist. He practised the Catholic faith growing up but later stopped believing in organized religion. He often practices psychedelics.

Joe Rogan’s wife

How long has Joe Rogan been married? The popular podcaster tied the knot with Jessica Ditzel in 2009. The 45-year-old mom of three met Rogan while working as a waitress. The couple shares two daughters, and the comedian adopted Jessica’s older child.

Career

Rogan had a passion for martial arts but decided to try stand-up comedy in 1988. He did not intend to make it his career but continued when it became successful. He has been in the industry for more than 30 years and has performed on major world stages. The comedian has released several comedy specials for Netflix and Comedy Central.

In 2009, he launched his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which features different celebrity guests and covers various topics. It was initially broadcast on Ustream and his YouTube channel until May 2020, when he signed a multi-year licensing deal with Spotify. The Joe Rogan Spotify deal, worth about $100 million, made the streaming platform the exclusive broadcaster of the podcast’s contents.

Since 1997, the podcaster has been working as a colour commentator and interviewer for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He also previously worked in film and on television. Some of Joe Rogan’s movies and TV shows include:

Here Comes the Boom (2012 film)

(2012 film) Zookeeper (2011 film)

(2011 film) Joe Rogan Questions Everything on SyFy (2013) as host

on SyFy (2013) as host Fear Factor on NBC (2001 to 2006 and later in 2011/12) as hot

on NBC (2001 to 2006 and later in 2011/12) as hot NewsRadio comedy series (1995 to 1999) on NBC as Joe Garelli

Joe Rogan’s books

The JRE podcast host is a published author. His literary works include:

The Conversation That Broke the Internet (2020)

(2020) Talking Monkeys in Space (2010)

(2010) Mastering the Twister: Jiu-Jitsu Mixed Martial Arts Competition (2007)

(2007) Mastering the Rubber Guard: Jiu-Jitsu for Mixed Martial Arts Competition (2006)

Joe Rogan’s net worth

Rogan is one of the wealthiest podcasters in the world, with an estimated net worth of $100 million. He earns about $5 million per year from his Spotify podcast. In addition, the comedian has numerous other sources of income, including his regular sold-out comedy shows, UFC commentary and other ventures. Rogan owns a $5 million house in Bell Canyon, California and a $14.4 million mansion in Austin, Texas.

Joe Rogan has grown to become one of the most successful people in America because of his popular podcast, comedy and passion for martial arts. However, his fame has not been without controversies. Joe Rogan’s Covid-19 views, which are mainly against the developed vaccine, have been widely criticized. He has also been accused of spreading transphobic hate speech.

