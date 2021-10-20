The Broken Hearts Indian series is about Ahana's feelings for Anant and his foster father, Rehan. She realizes that she loves Anant more after marrying Anant. Broken Hearts teasers for October 2021 have more details about this tumultuous love story.

Star Life's new series, Broken Hearts, will start airing on Wednesday, 20th October 2021 at 22h00. The show's Indian name is Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, and it is a replacement for A Magical Love Story.

Broken Hearts teasers for October 2021

In the October episodes of Broken Hearts, Laila uses her daughters to rescue herself from bankruptcy. Sadly, she would rather sell Ahana and Saloni to the highest bidders than allow them to choose the men they love. So how will Laila's plans fail?

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 1

Ahana hates her mother, Laila. She mistreated her dad (Rahul) so much until he died of depression. Ahana meets her father's late friend, Anant, and they become friends.

Episode 2

Roshni and Aarav (Anant's children) assume their father is dating Ahana. Meanwhile, Laila tries to get close to Anant. His wife died years ago.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 3

Tarun wants to marry Saloni, but his father has a tough condition for the bride's family. Therefore, Tarun delays his fiance's Mehendi ceremony because of his father's decision.

Episode 4

Before performing the Haldi rituals, Tarun secretly informs Ahana about the prenuptial contract his father wants him and Saloni to sign.

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 5

The fear of losing Tarun makes Saloni panic and collapse. Laila promises to get them married after Ahana informs her that Saloni is pregnant.

Episode 6

During Saloni's wedding, Laila suggests to Anant that it is time he married again. Meanwhile, Tarun's father, Mahendra, wonders why Laila quickly accepted the prenuptial agreement.

Saturday, 23rd October 2021

Episode 7

Anant remembers his late wife, Shweta, advised him to remarry. Therefore, he begins to consider marrying Laila's daughter because she is interested in him.

Episode 8

Ahana fears telling Anant that her mother contributed to her father's demise because it is shameful. Meanwhile, Tarun and his wife are on honeymoon.

Sunday, 24th October 2021

Episode 9

Anant worries about his daughter Roshni when she gets into an accident. As a result, Ahana takes him out to calm his mind.

Episode 10

Roshni's family throws a party when the hospital discharges her. Later, Anant plans to propose to Ahana on a dinner date.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 11

Ahana appreciates Rehan for recovering her bracelet, and Roshni eagerly waits for a visitor. Elsewhere, Anant proposes to Ahana.

Episode 12

Anant's children are in the dark regarding their father's plan to marry Laila's daughter.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 13

Laila and Anant's family share dinner in his home. Anant then takes Ahana to his workshop and asks about the ring he gave her. Meanwhile, Saloni is excited to see them.

Episode 14

The idea of a stepmother does not appeal to Roshni. Therefore, her father discusses her feelings with his fiancé.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 15

Rehan tries to make his sister understand their father loves Ahana. Meanwhile, Anant calls off the wedding.

Episode 16

Laila is upset with Anant's request to marry Ahana. Therefore, he seeks a better time to explain to her that he has good intentions towards her family.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 17

Anant promises to wait for Laila's approval even after Ahana assures him that she does not care about her mother's opinion. Elsewhere, Rehan is involved in a car accident.

Episode 18

Laila makes a rational decision because her family is bankrupt, and her daughter is determined to marry Anant.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 19

Laila strikes a deal with Anant in exchange for Ahana's hand in marriage. Anant promises to make the young lady the happiest wife in the world.

Episode 20

Roshni suddenly returns home when Ahana and Anant are having a romantic dinner. Will she ruin their peaceful moment?

Saturday, 30th October 2021

Episode 21

Anant suggests he invites Ahana to a family holiday after talking to Roshni. Meanwhile, Laila supports their upcoming wedding.

Episode 22

While Ahana tries to bond with Roshni at the farmhouse, Laila receives devastating news.

Sunday, 31st October 2021

Episode 23

Yamini cuts ties with the family because of Anant and Ahana's relationship. Laila confronts Tarun about his father's deception, and Ahana discovers Rehan deceived her regarding his business.

Episode 24

Anant invites his fiancé on a shopping spree with his children in preparation for their wedding. Elsewhere, Laila tries to solve her family's financial situation.

Laila

Laila instantly accepts the prenuptial contract from Tarun's father because Saloni is pregnant with Tarun. However, she later realizes that Mahendra won't share his family wealth with Saloni.

Laila also chooses a wealthy suitor for Ahana, but she decides to marry Anant. Therefore, she demands money from Anant to approve their union.

Ahana

She wants to marry an old widow to punish her greedy mother. However, Laila already put a price on her head and sold her to Anant. Anant willingly pays the price because of love.

Rehan and Roshni

Rehan supports Anant's marriage. He even talks to his foster sister, Roshni, when she opposes it. Anant and Ahana try to make Roshni understand them in vain.

Watch Broken Hearts on StarLife daily at 22h00. Anant and Laila's households will be on fire when Ahana falls in love with Rehan. Broken Hearts teasers for October 2021 have only shared a tip of the iceberg.

