Muvhango teasers for November 2021: Azwindini and Gugu confess their feelings

An earth tremor traps Azwindini and Gugu under a collapsed building. The two were trying to solve the workers' strike. The royal family hears about their death when the truth is they are unconscious and covered by the ruins. Azwindini and Gugu confess their love for each other when they regain consciousness. Will people save them on time? Muvhango teasers for November 2021 have more details.

Susan opposes Gizare's ideas regarding Azwindini's burial. Meanwhile, Gugu and Azwindini detect a gas leak inside the damaged building. When it comes to Mulalo, Shumi returns and confronts one of his side chicks. Will Mulalo respect women?

Muvhango teasers for November 2021

Mulalo mistreats Elelwani, treats Shumi coldly and misjudges Belinda. Besides being a male chauvinist, he is a lousy father. Belinda helps him reconcile with his son, Luruli, and someone forces him to respect women. The November episodes of Muvhango unveil what is happening to the other characters.

Monday, 1st November 2021

Episode 3937

Masindi destroys Mulalo's jersey, and someone abducts Kgosi. Meanwhile, Mpho is ready to have a baby.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Episode 3938

Marang worries about Kgosi when she notices he has left his phone, and Vho-Mukondeleli goes missing while searching for a precious jacket. Moipone panics when Mpho feels attached to baby Kenosi.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Episode 3939

KK finds his son missing after travelling to Johannesburg to support him. Itseng and Imani's misunderstandings intensify. Will Vho-Mukondeleli and Vho-Masindi reconcile after soul searching?

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Episode 3940

Imani's intuition makes her inquire from Mpho whether everything at home is fine. KK has a short time to save Kgosi. Elsewhere, Thathe participates in a cooking competition, and Vho-Masindi is ready for the challenge.

Friday, 5th November 2021

Episode 3941

Vho-Mukondeleli cheers up Vho-Masindi, and Mpho bonds with baby Kenison while babysitting him. Mr Radebe reveals they have limited time to save Kgosi.

Monday, 8th November 2021

Episode 3942

The Mabalanes lay a tough ultimatum for Imani to fulfil before they perform cleansing rituals on her. Elsewhere, Kgosi and KK reconcile, and shocking news hits Vho-Mukondeleli.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021

Episode 3943

Imani encounters a sleepless night, and Shaz refuses to support Vho-Mukondeleli during the cook-off. Meanwhile, KK attempts suicide.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021

Episode 3944

Gugu lies to James to protect Imani, and the doctors try to save KK's life. Mukondeleli uses her connections to join the Mogodu cooking contest.

Thursday, 11th November 2021

Episode 3945

Aunt Thoko gives James bad news when he calls to ask about Imani. Mulalo requests Luruli to forget Teboho, and Vho-Masindi suspects Vho-Mukondeleli will do something fishy during the mogudu competition.

Friday, 12th November 2021

Episode 3946

James decides what to do with his marriage to Imani, and Vho-Masindi asks Vhangani to help her find Sophie Radzilani. Elsewhere, the royals discover Mulalo's secret social life when someone visits the palace.

Monday, 18th November 2021

Episode 3947

Masindi wonders why Mukondeleli wants the mogodu recipes. Imani and James apologize to Marang. On the other hand, Elelwani is tired of Mulalo's mistreatment.

Tuesday, 16th November 2021

Episode 3948

Gugu travels to Venda, and Mulalo stops the girls from fighting. Masindi discovers Shaz's real identity is Sophie Radzilani.

Wednesday, 17th November 2021

Episode 3949

Vhutshilo asks Azwindini to mediate between the striking workers when Gugu refuses to negotiate with them. Later, Shaz tells the truth about the mogodu gate, Shumi returns, and Vho-Masindi wins the cook-off.

Thursday, 18th November 2021

Episode 3950

An earth tremor gets Gugu and Azwindini stuck in an underground bunker. Elsewhere, Mulalo wants nothing to do with Shumi.

Friday, 19th November 2021

Episode 3951

Shumi wonders why the royals summoned her. In addition, Mulalo's cold treatment makes her uneasy in the palace. An enraged food expert gives Waterside a poor review. Gugu and Azwindini are the most affected victims of the tremor.

Monday, 22nd November 2021

Episode 3952

Gugu and Azwindini bid their families goodbye, and Shumi confronts one of Mulalo's side chicks. Later, Mulalo sleeps with the last person he wishes to spend the night with.

Tuesday, 23rd November 2021

Episode 3953

Azwindini and Gugu lose hope of being rescued from the ruins. Elsewhere, Mulalo distances himself from Shumi, and Masindi buys a new car.

Wednesday, 24th November 2021

Episode 3954

Vho-Masindi faces an insuperable problem. Meanwhile, a young wife focuses on saving her marriage, and two friends get intimate.

Thursday, 25th November 2021

Episode 3955

Mulalo apologizes to Luruli. Elsewhere, Gugu panics when Azwindini faints, and Mulimisi books a driving test for Masindi.

Friday, 26th November 2021

Episode 3956

The royal house hears rumours about Azwindini and Gugu dying in the second tremor. While Imani mourns Gugu, Azindwini and Gugu confess their love for each other upon regaining consciousness.

Afterwards, they smell gas leaking inside the building. Mulalo fails to attend Luruli's soccer game even after promising to be a better father. Belinda finds the missing Luruli and takes him back to Mulalo.

Monday, 29th November 2021

Episode 3957

People find Azwindini and Gugu and try to get them out of the debris. Elsewhere, Susan does not want to cooperate with Gizara in planning Azwindini's funeral, and Mulalo misjudges Belinda.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021

Episode 3958

Vho-Masindi uses fishy means to get what she wants. Meanwhile, people are still trying to rescue Azwindini and Gugu. Elsewhere, Mulalo learns a lesson and regrets mistreating women.

KK

He attempts suicide when he travels to Johannesburg to meet his son but finds him missing.

Mpho

When Mpho gets attached to Kenosi, Moipone fears she will discover Kenosi is her lost child. Meanwhile, Mpho is ready to have another baby.

Vho-Masindi

Masindi discovers Shaz is Sophie Radzilani. Did Shaz refuse to help Masindi with the cooking contest to protect her identity?

Imani

The Mabalanes' terms for her cleansing stress her. Gugu lies to Imani's husband, James, to protect her, but he gets the truth from Aunt Thoko.

Muvhango teasers for November 2021 do not exhaust all the juicy parts in the upcoming episodes. Therefore, tune into Muvhango on SABC2 on weekdays at 21h00 for more entertainment.

