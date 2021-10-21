“Sending Love”: Skolopad Shares Her Bipolar Diagnosis with SA, Support Pours in

Nonhlanhla Qwabe is a South African artist, musician, and dancer known as Skolopad and she recently shared her touching story on social media

The stunning woman said she's being admitted to a facility for three weeks after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Mzansi is in full support

Nonhlanhla also urged her supporters to not feel sorry for her but to share love and compassion as she hopes to heal

Better known as Skolopad in music circles, Nonhlanhla Qwabe shared a touching post on social media, saying she's being admitted to a mental health facility for three weeks. The bubbly woman headed online to share this sad news.

South Africans are sharing messages of support for the stunning musician. Qwabe says she has been suffering from bipolar disorder but has been in denial for a decade. On top of that, she urged her supporters to not feel sorry for her because support is what she needs. She penned a lengthy post on Instagram:

"Let me re-introduce myself. My name is Qwabe Nonhlanhla. I have bipolar disorder. I've been in a denial stage for 10 years, but today again, I was re-diagnosed by my new psychologist. Please don't feel sorry for me but support me with your prayer as my levels are now uncontrollable. Skin treatment makes it worse and I get triggered by small things. I'll be locked in for two to three weeks.”

Nonhlanhla Qwabe, aka Skolopad, is receiving sweet messages following a bipolar disorder diagnosis. Image: @queenskolopad/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Phinduloprudential said:

“Get well soon, mommy.”

@Poshy_Qothelo said:

“Sending all love.”

@Intlbipolar said:

“You are so strong! We can imagine how tough this must be but you are taking the right steps by reaching out for help and being open about your diagnosis! If you need any resources or would like to learn more, please contact us or check out our website, www.ibpf.org. We are here to support you and are keeping you in our thoughts.”

@Leramap said:

“Sending lots of love.”

16 pics and videos of Skolopad's lavish birthday party: "Hope you did enjoy it"

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Skolopad celebrated her birthday recently. The popular actress and dancer hosted the party at Pitseng Tseng Ntsho.

She celebrated her special day with her close friends and peers in the entertainment space.

The posh ceremony took place on Saturday, 3 October. The food, decor and Skolopad herself looked ravishing during the special occasion. The star went all out and made sure that her birthday bash was a success.

There's no party without rocking music and Skolopad also excelled in that department. When it was time for her friends to hit the dance floor, Skolopad took to the DJ booth and spun some of her favourite tunes. Yep, she was the DJ at her own birthday party.

Source: Briefly.co.za