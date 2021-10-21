The River 4 on 1Magic Teasers for November 2021 episodes: Coming up!

Are you ready for another month of pure African magic? The River season four has you covered with one of the best local entertainment. Cobra declares war on one of his own but is not happy when he gets what he had wished for. He is now tasked with bringing normalcy to the Mokoena household and mending his relationship with Kedibone. Find out how things turn out for him this November from the following The River 4 on 1Magic teasers.

The River season 4 airs on 1Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 8.00 p.m. Photo: @TvMzansi

Source: Twitter

The River 4 on 1Magic continues to follow the dramatic life of the Dikana and Mokoena families. They have completely different lifestyles, but their stability is threatened by the never-ending issues that have proven hard to solve.

The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for November 2021

The River television series is an award-winning creation by Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon. It has remained a household local soap opera since its first season in 2018. So what should viewers expect in November episodes of the show’s fourth season? Here are The River 4 teasers on what is coming up.

Cobra declares war on one of his own in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1st November 2021, Monday: Episode 191 (Guy code)

Angelina feels there is a loophole in the narration given by Kedibone. Elsewhere, Detective Tshabalala's embarrassing private matters end up affecting the members of the Dikana household.

2nd November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 192 (You were there)

The Dikana household is kept busy by the presence of an uninvited visitor. Cobra makes up his mind to fight one of his own.

3rd November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 193 (Do not listen to Charlie)

Cobra is getting increasingly desperate in his pursuit. Meanwhile, the Dikana family feel they are being tested by the unwanted visitor.

4th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 194 (You must be joking)

The wife of Detective Tshabala makes a shocking decision. On the other hand, Cobra stops supporting Kedibone.

5th November 2021, Friday: Episode 195 (You know them better)

Cobra reaches boiling point in his quest to get answers. Detective Tshabalala is trying to get solutions to his issues, but nothing seems to be working.

Kedibone proves her love for the family when Cobra stops supporting her. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8th November 2021, Monday: Episode 196 (The blame game)

Detective Tshabalala continues to make mischief. Elsewhere, Kedibone proves the amount of affection she has for her dear family.

9th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 197 (I will mess you up)

The Dikana household is disgusted when Detective Tshabalala tries to seek forgiveness. Defining positions of war are made clear in the Mokoena household.

10th November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 198 (Crocodile tears)

Zweli has plans in place to surprise Detective Tshabalala. At last, Cobra has what he has been searching for, but it leaves him disgusted.

11th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 199 (All alone)

Detective Tshabalala has no choice but to face the problems in his marriage. On the other hand, the Mokeona family discovers how life will be if they are given the liberty to do whatever they want.

12th November 2021, Friday: Episode 200 (Daddy daycare)

Cobra is doing all he can to ensure normalcy returns in the Mokoena family. Andile receives a package that he was not expecting.

Detective Tshabalala is forced to confront the state of his marriage in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

15th November 2021, Monday: Episode 201 (Enzo)

Andile is not prepared when his past comes back to him. Elsewhere, Kedibone and Cobra are doing all they can to make their relationship work.

16th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 202 (As you see it)

The stress that Andile is experiencing worsens when he comes face to face with the origin of his problems. How will he handle the situation?

17th November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 203 (The stuff of legends)

The conflict between Zweli and Andile escalates. Refilwe is full of great excitement after receiving big news from the mine.

18th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 204 (Six figures)

Cobra’s suspicions have started affecting the confidence that Mohumi has in Lindiwe. The entire family is shocked by Andile’s decision. What is he going to do?

19th November 2021, Friday: Episode 205 (I am you, you are me)

Kedibone starts to worry when she witnesses the sudden change in Mohumi’s mood. Meanwhile, there are several disgusting surprises in store for Andile.

Cobra's suspicions start affecting Mohumi'sconfidence in Lindiwe. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

22nd November 2021, Monday: Episode 206 (Call me Maury)

Kedibone has something she wants to discuss with Lindiwe. Elsewhere, Andile wants all his unwanted visitors to evacuate his residence.

23rd November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 207 (Sounds lie Maury)

Lindiwe finds herself becoming vulnerable with the least expected individual. The rift between Andile and his loved ones continues to widen because of his stubbornness.

24th November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 208 (No backsies)

The disagreements in the Dikana household worsen after the new addition to the family. On the other hand, Kedibone starts to suspect Mohumi as she feels he is not telling them the truth.

25th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 209 (Intoxicating combo)

Zweli engages in something he has never tried doing before. Meanwhile, Lindiwe has prepared a surprise for Mohumi.

26th November 2021, Friday: Episode 210 (Old faithful)

Lindiwe and Mohumi find themselves at a place they have been before, but it seems things will not end well this time around.

29th November 2021, Monday: Episode 211 (Do not be me)

Lindiwe rectifies some bridges and at the same time burns others. Mohumi and Cobra have a confrontation.

30th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 212 (It is my money)

Lindiwe makes up her mind to set a limit. Elsewhere, Andile comes up with a radical decision.

Andile makes a decision that shocks the family. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to The River 4 cast?

Problems at the Mokoena household escalate as battle lines are drawn while disagreements in the Dikana household worsen after the new addition. Will the two families ever find peace? Here is a look at what happens to some of the characters in The River 4 November episodes.

Cobra

He declares war on one of his own and decides to stop supporting Kedibone. However, he is left disgusted after finally getting what he wished for. He does all he can to ensure normalcy returns to the Mokoena household as he works on mending his relationship with Kedibone.

Detective Tshabalala

His dirty laundry starts to affect the Dikana family, and his wife makes a shocking decision. His problems continue to escalate, and the Dikanas are not pleased with his apology. He is later forced to face the worsening situation in his marriage.

Andile

His past comes calling, and his stress worsens when he comes face to face with the source of his problems. His conflict with Zweli escalates, and he later makes a decision that shocks the family. The rift between him and his loved ones widens because of his stubbornness.

The River season four has drama-filled episodes to keep you entertained throughout November. The River 4 on 1Magic teasers above reveal the worsening situation in both the Mokoena and Dikana households. Discover how they deal with their issues on 1Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 8.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Getroud met Rugby teasers for November 2021: How does the drama unfold?

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in November episodes of Getroud met Rugby television series. The dramatic life of rugby couples has a fascinating twist as the Stryders get a new assistant coach.

Renate and Simon’s battle for Regardt’s custody continues as Simon gets ready to testify against her in court. Elsewhere, Buks’ sleeping disorder worsens, and Nesie does all she can to find him a solution.

Source: Briefly.co.za