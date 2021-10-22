The Estate on S3 Teasers for November 2021: Shadrack goes missing!

The snippets of The Estate on S3 teasers for November 2021 are finally here! If the most recent episodes left you in suspense trying to figure out how the plot will pun out, you need the check out these highlights. You will be shocked by how quickly tables turn and how much your favourite The Estate on S3 cast members have to lose because of their unthought-through decisions.

The Estate on S3 storyline features the life of two conflicting families. Shadrack is set up for a crime he did not commit, and since he is helpless, he has to battle for his freedom in court. Muzi plots against him and causes his family so much pain. Tessa is unsure about what she stands for, and her lack of identity leads her into a cult! Check out The Estate on S3 for November 2021 for more details.

The Estate on S3 teasers for November 2021

Recent The Estate on S3 episodes revealed Muzi's inhuman nature and what he does to implicate Shadrack. Shadrack attempts to prove his innocence to no avail. How will he get out of the mayhem?

Episode 151 - Monday, 1st of November 2021

Martin is interested in knowing more about what Precious knows, and Phasha does her end of the bargain by lying about Shadrack before the court. Everyone in court thinks Shadrack is a crazy man.

Episode 152 - Tuesday, 2nd of November 2021

Leah and Chantelle join forces to humiliate Gilles, and Martin is in a dilemma. Jo expresses his doubts about what Tessa is up to, and Muzi interferes with the dinner that Lwandle organized to get Sindi's attention and end their conflict.

Episode 153 - Wednesday, 3rd of November 2021

Chantelle swallows her pride and reaches out to someone she least expected for help with her financial woes. Jo and Tessa finally find common ground. The events from the courtroom leave Shadrack reeling, although someone throws him an unexpected lifeline.

Episode 154 - Thursday, 4th of November 2021

Tsholo offers to help Chantelle, and Tessa walks in on Jo in a compromising position. Another showdown looms between Muzi and Shadrack.

Episode 155 - Friday, 5th of November 2021

Shadrack discovers shocking details about Muzi, and the discovery threatens to change the trajectory of the case. Muzi faces another bump, and he realizes he is running out of time.

Episode 156 - Monday, 8th of November 2021

Phasha gives Chantelle the golden opportunity to showcase her skills at KwaLalaVuka, and Muzi takes over the search for Shadrack.

Episode 157 - Tuesday, 9th of November 2021

Chantelle asks Gigi about escorting and Lwandle stumbles upon a shocking discovery in Muzi's jacket.

Episode 158 - Wednesday, 10th of November 2021

Gigi delivers the bad news to Chantelle, and Martin and Jo cross paths over Shadrack's court case. Muzi raises Lwandle's suspicions.

Episode 159 - Thursday, 11th of November 2021

Chantelle's career opportunity takes an unforeseen turn, and Dumisani asks Sindi uncomfortable questions about her father. Lwandle's fears about Muzi being behind Shadrack's disappearance heighten.

Episode 160 - Friday, 12th of November 2021

Mmatshepo refuses to come to terms with Shadrack's disappearance, and Lwandle and Muzi's fight heightens, brewing enmity between them. Muzi eventually moves out of the house.

Episode 161 - Monday, 15th of November 2021

Chantelle discovers shocking details about Siya's background, and Mmatshepo finds comfort at the bottom of a bottle. Later, the court session is a big blow to Muzi.

Episode 162 - Tuesday, 16th of November 2021

Siya warns Chantelle against meddling in his business, and Dumisani struggles to come to terms with the reality of his father's absence. Lwandle finally gathers the courage to question Muzi about his involvement in Shadrack's disappearance.

Episode 163 - Wednesday, 17th of November 2021

Precious rejects Tessa; hence, she insists on hanging out with Leah. A shocking discovery thwarts Lesiba's efforts to reconcile with Mmakoena. Mmatshepo finally gathers the courage to announce her father's disappearance after seven days and pleads for his safe return.

Episode 164 - Thursday, 18th of November 2021

Tessa receives a warm welcome at sister Precious' church, although she will have to make a sacrifice before she officially becomes a member! Sindi is in a dilemma; she wishes to help Mmatshepo in the search for Shadrack and wants to support her father.

Episode 165 - Friday, 19th of November 2021

Chantelle worries that she is falling for Siya, and Tessa makes the difficult choice to go vegan. The bond between Mmakoena and Castro grows stronger. Then, Siya slams Lwandle for accusing Muzi instead of supporting him.

Episode 166 - Monday, 22nd of November 2021

Tessa falls deeper into Precious' web, and Sindi realizes the need to announce whether she supports her family or the Mokobanes. Tension reigns at the Mokobane household after they receive news of Shadrack being spotted at Carletonville.

Episode 167 - Tuesday, 23rd of November 2021

Tessa ends her friendship with Leah and gets deeper into the cult, and Muzi's situation gets direr since the suspicions are high. Muzi pleads with Gigi to do him a favour, but she issues him an ultimatum.

Episode 168 - Wednesday, 24th of November 2021

Castro tries getting closer to Mmakoena. Tessa must choose between her newfound community and her emotional attachment to her late mother.

Episode 169 - Thursday, 25th of November 2021

Mmatshepo is forced to ace up her sleeves, and Muzi finally lets a dark secret out of the bag and risks facing dire consequences.

Episode 170 - Friday, 26th of November 2021

Tessa goes missing, and the rest of the estate joins forces to look for her. Mmatshepo and Dumisani deal with Shadrack's disappearance.

Episode 171 - Monday, 29th of November 2021

Dumisani receives information about his father's whereabouts, and Mmekoena seeks solace in Castro. In another chain of events, Tessa downright refuses to return home.

Episode 172 - Tuesday, 30th of November 2021

Dumisani refuses to relent on the search for his father; the process frustrates him. Martin is guilty and fearful, and the thought of not knowing Tessa's whereabouts makes him more frustrated.

Muzi

Muzi colludes with Phasha to convince the courtroom that Shadrack is an evil man. However, his joy is short-lived. Shadrack discovers something that could change the trajectory of the case. When Muzi discovers that hell might break loose, he panics. Later, Shadrack is declared missing. Is he behind Shadrack's abduction?

Lwandle

Lwandle stumbles upon something in Muzi's jacket, and it changes how she feels about him. She confronts him about his involvement in Shadrack's disappearance. She pressures him to tell the truth, and her children confront her for not supporting her husband. Eight days after Shadrack's disappearance, Lwandle declares her decision to tell the truth. Will she betray Muzi?

The hints in The Estate on S3 teasers for November 2021 are the tip of the iceberg on how dramatic the show will be. You cannot afford to miss out. Tune in to S3 from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00.

