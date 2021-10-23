JoJo Siwa's net worth, age, height, parents, songs, merch, house, profiles

Everyone relates JoJo Siwa with the side-ponytailed blonde with a vibey personality and dance moves. Apart from enjoying millions of fans on her social media platforms, her thriving business empire highlights how successful her career is. Details of Jojo Siwa's net worth reveal her journey to amassing millions.

Jojo Siwa's net worth reflects how much the star has grown over the years. She grew up in a supportive family, and her mother devoted her life to helping her develop her career as a dancing star. She made her debut on the screens at the tender age of thirteen. In 2018, she performed at sold-out arenas. Apart from selling her merch and influencer partnerships, her YouTube videos have hundreds of millions of views. So, how much is she worth?

JoJo Siwa's profile summary

JoJo Siwa's real name: Joelle Joanie Siwa

Joelle Joanie Siwa Date of birth: 19th May 2003

19th May 2003 Age: 18

18 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, U.S.

Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Polish, German, Luxembourgian, and Italian

Polish, German, Luxembourgian, and Italian Sexuality: Pansexual

Pansexual Height in cm: 175 cm

175 cm Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Weight in kg: 54 kg

54 kg Weight in pounds: 119 lbs

119 lbs Father: Tom Siwa

Tom Siwa Mother: Jessalynn Siwa

Jessalynn Siwa Brother: Jayden Siwa

Jayden Siwa Occupation: Dancer, singer, actress, model, YouTuber, Reality TV star

Dancer, singer, actress, model, YouTuber, Reality TV star Genres: Pop, electropop, dance-pop

Pop, electropop, dance-pop Years active: 2013–present

2013–present Labels: JoJo Siwa Entertainment

JoJo Siwa Entertainment YouTube channel: Its JoJo Siwa

Its JoJo Siwa Genre: Vlog

Vlog Subscribers: 12.3 million subscribers

12.3 million subscribers Years active: 2015–present

2015–present Total views: 3.5 billion

3.5 billion Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Instagram page: itsjojosiwa

itsjojosiwa Facebook page: JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Twitter account: itsjojosiwa

Jojo Siwa's biography

In 2017, Siwa signed a deal with Nickelodeon appearing in the film Blurt! She later appeared in The Masked season 3 as T-Rex. She set the record as the youngest contestant to feature in the show. In 2020, she featured as a character in Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, a Nickelodeon video game.

Jojo Siwa's age

How old is Jojo Siwa? Joelle Joanie was born on 19th May 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska, the U.S. As of October 2021, she is eighteen years old.

Who are Jojo Siwa's parents?

Joelle Joanie is the youngest and only daughter of Jessalyn and Tom Siwa. Her father is a chiropractor, while her mother is a dance instructor. This explains why Joanie got into dance and turned it into a career.

Jessalyn and Tom have an older son, Jayden, who was born in 2000. Jayden is also a vlogger.

JoJo Siwa's height

Is JoJo Siwa really 5 9? The American dancer is 5'9'' tall.

JoJo Siwa's movies and TV shows

Joelle Joanie began her career as the youngest contestant on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013. She appeared in the show with her mother, although they were eliminated on the ninth week. Months later, she became a regular in shows. These are some of the shows she featured in:

The View

Good Day L.A.

Good Day New York

Dance Moms

Nickelodeon's Ultimate Halloween Costume Party

Make It Pop

The Thundermans

Bizaardvark

Nickelodeon's Not-So-Valentine Special

Nickelodeon's Ultimate Halloween Haunted House

Lip Sync Battle Shorties

School of Rock

JoJo Siwa: My World

The JoJo and BowBow Show Show

JoJo's Dream Birthday

JoJo's Follow Your D.R.E.A.M.

All That

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Middle School Moguls

JoJo's D.R.E.A.M Concert

The Masked Singer

The Substitute

Celebrity Watch Party

Celebrity Family Feud

Dancing with the Stars

She has also featured in films and music videos.

JoJo Siwa's songs

What is JoJo Siwa's best song? Apart from having an admirable career as an actor, Joelle Joanie is also a talented musician. Some of her best songs include:

Boomerang

Kid in a Candy Store

Hold the Drama

Every Girl's a Super Girl

High Top Shoes

Only Getting Better

Bop

Nonstop

Apart from the singles, she has released three albums:

D.R.E.A.M. The Music

Celebrate

JoJo's Rockin' Christmas

JoJo's Siwa's merch

In 2016, the talented dancer released her line of hair bows in collaboration with Claire's, a fashion accessories and jewellery company. Later, she partnered with J. C. Penney to release a line of dolls, bedroom accessories, and books for young children.

In January 2021, Spin Master created JoJo's Juice, a card game that contained questions about theft and nudity, despite being marketed for kids aged six and older. The game was recalled, and Joelle Joanie apologized, alleging she was not involved in the game's content development.

JoJo Siwa's subscribers

Over the years, Joelle Joanie has grown to become a YouTube star. She is famous for vlogging and has a massive following of 12.2 million subscribers on the platform. Her other social media platforms are equally thriving. On Instagram, she has 11 million followers, and so is JoJo Siwa's TikTok account, which has more than 9 million followers.

JoJo Siwa's house

How much money was JoJo Siwa's house? In 2019, the talented dancer and YouTuber gave her fans a tour of her impressive house in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. The glamourous mansion, whose worth is approximately $3.425 million, is an opulent display of her flashy life.

JoJo Siwa's net worth

What is JoJo Siwa's net worth 2021? The American dancer has a net worth of $20 million. She has earned her wealth through her career as a dancer and from her YouTube channel.

The details of JoJo Siwa's net worth reveal how successful the American dancer is. At the age of eighteen, she has created a fortune, and her thriving social media platforms are proof of that.

