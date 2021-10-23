JoJo Siwa's net worth, age, height, parents, songs, merch, house, profiles
Everyone relates JoJo Siwa with the side-ponytailed blonde with a vibey personality and dance moves. Apart from enjoying millions of fans on her social media platforms, her thriving business empire highlights how successful her career is. Details of Jojo Siwa's net worth reveal her journey to amassing millions.
Jojo Siwa's net worth reflects how much the star has grown over the years. She grew up in a supportive family, and her mother devoted her life to helping her develop her career as a dancing star. She made her debut on the screens at the tender age of thirteen. In 2018, she performed at sold-out arenas. Apart from selling her merch and influencer partnerships, her YouTube videos have hundreds of millions of views. So, how much is she worth?
JoJo Siwa's profile summary
- JoJo Siwa's real name: Joelle Joanie Siwa
- Date of birth: 19th May 2003
- Age: 18
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, U.S.
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Polish, German, Luxembourgian, and Italian
- Sexuality: Pansexual
- Height in cm: 175 cm
- Height in feet: 5'9"
- Weight in kg: 54 kg
- Weight in pounds: 119 lbs
- Father: Tom Siwa
- Mother: Jessalynn Siwa
- Brother: Jayden Siwa
- Occupation: Dancer, singer, actress, model, YouTuber, Reality TV star
- Genres: Pop, electropop, dance-pop
- Years active: 2013–present
- Labels: JoJo Siwa Entertainment
- YouTube channel: Its JoJo Siwa
- Genre: Vlog
- Subscribers: 12.3 million subscribers
- Years active: 2015–present
- Total views: 3.5 billion
- Net worth: $20 million
- Instagram page: itsjojosiwa
- Facebook page: JoJo Siwa
- Twitter account: itsjojosiwa
Jojo Siwa's biography
In 2017, Siwa signed a deal with Nickelodeon appearing in the film Blurt! She later appeared in The Masked season 3 as T-Rex. She set the record as the youngest contestant to feature in the show. In 2020, she featured as a character in Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, a Nickelodeon video game.
Jojo Siwa's age
How old is Jojo Siwa? Joelle Joanie was born on 19th May 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska, the U.S. As of October 2021, she is eighteen years old.
Who are Jojo Siwa's parents?
Joelle Joanie is the youngest and only daughter of Jessalyn and Tom Siwa. Her father is a chiropractor, while her mother is a dance instructor. This explains why Joanie got into dance and turned it into a career.
Jessalyn and Tom have an older son, Jayden, who was born in 2000. Jayden is also a vlogger.
JoJo Siwa's height
Is JoJo Siwa really 5 9? The American dancer is 5'9'' tall.
JoJo Siwa's movies and TV shows
Joelle Joanie began her career as the youngest contestant on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013. She appeared in the show with her mother, although they were eliminated on the ninth week. Months later, she became a regular in shows. These are some of the shows she featured in:
- The View
- Good Day L.A.
- Good Day New York
- Dance Moms
- Nickelodeon's Ultimate Halloween Costume Party
- Make It Pop
- The Thundermans
- Bizaardvark
- Nickelodeon's Not-So-Valentine Special
- Nickelodeon's Ultimate Halloween Haunted House
- Lip Sync Battle Shorties
- School of Rock
- JoJo Siwa: My World
- The JoJo and BowBow Show Show
- JoJo's Dream Birthday
- JoJo's Follow Your D.R.E.A.M.
- All That
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Middle School Moguls
- JoJo's D.R.E.A.M Concert
- The Masked Singer
- The Substitute
- Celebrity Watch Party
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Dancing with the Stars
She has also featured in films and music videos.
JoJo Siwa's songs
What is JoJo Siwa's best song? Apart from having an admirable career as an actor, Joelle Joanie is also a talented musician. Some of her best songs include:
- Boomerang
- Kid in a Candy Store
- Hold the Drama
- Every Girl's a Super Girl
- High Top Shoes
- Only Getting Better
- Bop
- Nonstop
Apart from the singles, she has released three albums:
- D.R.E.A.M. The Music
- Celebrate
- JoJo's Rockin' Christmas
JoJo's Siwa's merch
In 2016, the talented dancer released her line of hair bows in collaboration with Claire's, a fashion accessories and jewellery company. Later, she partnered with J. C. Penney to release a line of dolls, bedroom accessories, and books for young children.
In January 2021, Spin Master created JoJo's Juice, a card game that contained questions about theft and nudity, despite being marketed for kids aged six and older. The game was recalled, and Joelle Joanie apologized, alleging she was not involved in the game's content development.
JoJo Siwa's subscribers
Over the years, Joelle Joanie has grown to become a YouTube star. She is famous for vlogging and has a massive following of 12.2 million subscribers on the platform. Her other social media platforms are equally thriving. On Instagram, she has 11 million followers, and so is JoJo Siwa's TikTok account, which has more than 9 million followers.
JoJo Siwa's house
How much money was JoJo Siwa's house? In 2019, the talented dancer and YouTuber gave her fans a tour of her impressive house in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. The glamourous mansion, whose worth is approximately $3.425 million, is an opulent display of her flashy life.
JoJo Siwa's net worth
What is JoJo Siwa's net worth 2021? The American dancer has a net worth of $20 million. She has earned her wealth through her career as a dancer and from her YouTube channel.
The details of JoJo Siwa's net worth reveal how successful the American dancer is. At the age of eighteen, she has created a fortune, and her thriving social media platforms are proof of that.
READ ALSO: Jawed Karim: age, wife, education, ethnicity, profiles, net worth
Briefly.co.za recently published moving details about Jawed Karim. You need to check out these details about him.
Jawed Karim is the brains behind YouTube and the first person to post a video on the platform. After co-founding the platform and selling it to Google, he went under the radar, and most people have been curious to know what happened to her. Read on for more details.
Source: Briefly.co.za