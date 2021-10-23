Alec Baldwin is a veteran award-winning Hollywood actor, producer, writer and comedian. He has worked in countless movies and TV shows since the 1980s, including The Cooler, The Departed, It's Complicated, and 30 Rock. However, on the 21st October 2021, the actor fatally shot a cinematographer and injured the director using a prop gun while on the set of Rust in New Mexico. Keep reading for more details!

Alec Baldwin started acting in the early 1980s and has won several awards, including 3 Primetime Emmy Awards, 8 Screen Actors Guild Awards and 3 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: @Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

The New York native has excelled in many aspects of his life. His career doing well; he has a beautiful family and is a doting dad to seven children. He is an experienced and very successful Hollywood actor. So how much is Alec Baldwin's net worth in 2021? Find out here!

Alec Baldwin's profile summary and bio

Full name: Alexander Rae Baldwin III

Alexander Rae Baldwin III Date of birth: 3rd April 1958

3rd April 1958 Alec Baldwin's age: 63 years in 2021

63 years in 2021 Birth sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Amityville, New York City

Amityville, New York City Current residence: East Hamptons, New York City

East Hamptons, New York City Nationality: American

American Height: 6 feet (1.83 m)

6 feet (1.83 m) Ethnicity: Irish-French-English

Irish-French-English Religion: Christian

Christian Political party: Democrat

Democrat Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Current wife: Hilaria Baldwin (since 2012)

Hilaria Baldwin (since 2012) Ex-wife: Kim Basinger (from 1993 to 2002)

Kim Basinger (from 1993 to 2002) Alec Baldwin's children: Seven

Seven Alec Baldwin's parents: Carol Newcomb and Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr.

Carol Newcomb and Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. Siblings: Three brothers and two sisters

Three brothers and two sisters Education: Tisch School of the Arts at New York University (Bachelor of Fine Arts)

Tisch School of the Arts at New York University (Bachelor of Fine Arts) Profession: Actor, producer, author and comedian

Actor, producer, author and comedian Instagram: @alecbaldwininsta

@alecbaldwininsta Twitter: @AlecBaldwin

@AlecBaldwin Net worth: Approximately $60 million in 2021

Early life and education

The award-winning actor was born on 3rd April 1958 in Amityville, New York and is 63 years in 2021. He was raised in a Roman Catholic household in Nassau Shores alongside his five siblings. All three of Alec Baldwin's brothers are also actors, and Hailey Baldwin Bieber is his niece.

The actor went to Alfred G. Berner High School and later attended George Washington University to study political science but dropped out. He moved to Manhattan and enrolled at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. He graduated in 1994 with an undergraduate degree in Arts.

Alec Baldwin's wife and kids

The 30 Rock actor shares six kids with his wife Hilaria Thomas and a daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Photo: @Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

The veteran actor has been in two marriages. The first one was with actress Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002. The former couple had one daughter, Ireland Baldwin, born in October 1995.

In 2012, the Hollywood star tied the knot with 37-year-old Hilaria Thomas, a yoga teacher, health specialist and entrepreneur. They have six children together, including Carmen Gabriella, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo Pau Lucas, and Maria Lucia Victoria (born via surrogate).

Alec Baldwin shoots crew member

The veteran actor shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (pictured) with a prop gun containing blanks on the set of Rust. Photo: @Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

21st October 2021 was not a particularly good day for the veteran actor when a prop gun with blanks misfired and the projectile hit 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins. He was filming a scene for the Western film Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico when the fatal accident happened. The cinematographer was quickly airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital but was pronounced dead a few moments later.

Director Joel Souza sustained injuries during the incident but was treated and later discharged from Christus St. Vincent's hospital. Court records reveal that Alec was assured the gun was safe. Investigations are ongoing to establish the projectile that ended the cinematographer's life when her career was taking off.

On-set fatal accidents involving a prop gun are rare but not unheard of. In 1993, Brandon Lee, the 28-year-old son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, lost his life on the set of The Crow after being shot.

Career

Alec started his acting career in the early 1980s and has been in numerous films, TV shows and theatre productions. His immense contribution to Hollywood has been recognized multiple times. He is the winner of several prestigious awards, including three Primetime Emmy Awards, eight Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Some of Alec Baldwin's movies and TV shows include;

The Boss Baby (2017)

(2017) Rise of the Guardians (2012)

(2012) 30 Rock (2006 to 2013) which won him two Emmy Awards and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards

(2006 to 2013) which won him two Emmy Awards and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards The Departed (2006)

(2006) The Aviator (2004)

(2004) The Cooler (2003)

(2003) The Hunt for Red October (1990) as Jack Ryan

(1990) as Jack Ryan Beetlejuice (1988)

(1988) Talk Radio (1988)

The 30 Rock actor has an estimated net worth of $60 million in 2021. Photo: @James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Alec Baldwin's net worth

Alec Baldwin has had a long and impressive career in Hollywood that spans more than 30 years. He has starred in countless films and TV shows as both the main and supporting cast. As of 2021, his net worth is estimated at $60 million, and he earns about $300,000 from a single episode.

The 30 Rock actor is active in philanthropy and has contributed a significant amount to literacy programs, symphony orchestras and theatres. He runs the Carol M. Baldwin Cancer Research Fund, which he created with his mother. He and his wife also established the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation (HABF).

Alec Baldwin is one of Hollywood's most sought-after and respected actors due to his impeccable career that spans over three decades. The award-winning actor has grown to become a role model to many upcoming actors and actresses.

READ ALSO: Dog the Bounty Hunter net worth, age, children, wife, height, cast, profiles

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Duane Lee Chapman, popularly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter. He is an American bounty hunter, convicted felon and reality TV star.

Chapman gained international fame as a bounty hunter in 2003 after managing to capture Andrew Luster, a Max Factor cosmetics heir who had fled the US in the middle of his trial. Later in 2004, he landed a deal with A&E to air his reality show, Dog the Bounty Hunter. What happened to him?

Source: Briefly.co.za