Lil Uzi Vert's net worth, age, full name, diamond, height, songs, profiles

Lil Uzi Vert shot into the limelight after releasing his debut single Money Longer in 2016. Since then, Philadelphia's 27-year-old self-professed rock star has continuously increased his fan base while enjoying increased net worth. Besides an interest in knowing the talented rapper, Lil Uzi Vert's net worth has always been another important topic of interest by fans.
Born Symere Bysil Woods, the professional rapper Lil Uzi Vert, has brought flair and style to the hip-hop industry. Dark subject matters and imagery often characterise his music style. Similarly, the eccentric rapper is famous for his unique hairstyles, face tattoos, and facial piercings.
Profile summary and bio
- Lil Uzi's full name: Symere Bysil Woods
- Stage name: Lil Uzi Vert
- Lil Uzi's AKAs: Sealab Vertical, Renji Baby, Pluto Sasuke, and Uzi London
- Date of birth: 31st of July, 1994
- Age: 27 years old
- Place of birth: Francisville, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper, singer, and songwriter
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Lil Uzi's height: 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm)
- Weight: 68 kilograms
- Ethnicity: Black
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Body shape: Hourglass
- Eye colour: Dark Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Relationship: Single
- Girlfriend: Rapper JT
- Net worth: $25 million
- Twitter handle: @liluzivurt
- Instagram handle: @liluzivurt
Background information
Uzi was born in North Philadelphia's Francisville neighbourhood of Pennsylvania, United States of America, on the 31st of July, 1994. So, how old is Lil Uzi Vert now? Lil Uzi's age is 27 years. When he was younger, he enjoyed listening to Mike Jones and Ying Yang Twins's rap music. At some point, the rapper confessed to buying Jones's debut album as the first he would ever buy.
Not much is known about Uzi's dad or family. However, it is alleged his parents separated when he was young. It was said that while growing up, Symere Wood had a natural knack for music and began pursuing it in his tenth grade.
How much is Lil Uzi worth?
According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Lil Uzi Vert's net worth is estimated at $25 million. Uzi earns most of his fortune from his music sales and tours. In 2019, he had over 3.5 billion streaming spins. As a result, Forbes magazine ranked the young rapper as the fourth most-consumed artist in the US.
How did Uzi start and make so much?
At 13 years of age, Uzi devotedly listened to songs by Smash Mouth, Marilyn Manson, My Chemical Romance, and The Rocket Summer. When he was in Grade 10, the talented artist started rapping. He teamed up with William Aston and started a rap group known as Steaktown. However, by the time he clocked 17, the members parted ways.
At the start of his career, Uzi used Steaktown Vertical as his stage name before shortening it to Vert. However, during an interview with Vibe magazine, the superstar revealed that someone commented on how fast he raps and eventually lengthened his stage name to Lil Uzi Vert.
In 2016, Uzi took a bold step and released his debut single Money Longer, a hit song. Between 2016 and 2017, Lil Uzi released two more mixtapes and collaborated with Gucci Mane. His feature on Migos' hit single Bad and Boujee became another platform for him to further shoot into the limelight as the song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The successful collaboration got Lil first top ten single with XO Tour Llif3 and bagged an MTV Video Music Award for Song of Summer award.
So far, since he devoted more time to pursue a career as an entertainer, the rapper has released some songs with significant acceptance from fans. Some of Lil Uzi's songs and albums include:
- Luv Is Rage
- Money Longer
- Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World
- The Perfect Luv Tape
- Go Off
- XO TOUR Llif3
- Luv Is Rage 2
- The Way Life Goes [Remix]
- New Patek
- Sanguine Paradise
- Futsal Shuffle 2020
- Eternal Atake
Lil Uzi's diamond
The rapper implanted a natural pink diamond on his forehead. So, how much is Lil Uzi's diamond worth? It is worth $24 million, meaning he now probably has the most expensive head in the world.
During an interview, he noted that he decided to place the precious stone on his forehead instead of investing it in a ring because "I wake up in odd places and different sceneries."
Did Lil Uzi get the diamond removed?
The rapper noted that his large pink diamond got dislodged when he jumped into the crowd at a Rolling Loud performance. In his words, he said, "I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out. I’m feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good."
Relationship
Between 2014 and 2017, Woods dated fashion designer Brittany Byrd, a popular figure among Woods' fans. They met while she schooled at Parsons School of Design. Although Bryd featured in a few of the rapper's songs, they broke up in 2017.
Currently, Lil is in a relationship with fellow rapper JT of the City Girls. So, does Lil Uzi have a kid? Unfortunately, there is no valid information so far on that.
Lil Uzi Vert remains an enigma due to his eccentricity, but his musical ingenuity and talent are widely appreciated. Besides increasing the popularity of trap music in the United States and beyond, Lil Uzi Vert's net worth has also enjoyed an upward scale.
