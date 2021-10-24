Faze Rug's net worth, age, full name, education, nationality, height, profiles

There has been an impressive growth of social media over the last couple of years. Some people have taken advantage of the growth and made tremendous wealth on various platforms. One of such social media stars is Faze Rug. He has made immense wealth, but people still question it. Is Faze Rug really rich? What is Faze Rug’s net worth in 2021? Join us as we answer these and many more questions about him.

Faze Rug is a famous YouTuber, who has surpassed 20 million followers on his YouTube channel. Photo: @fazerug

Source: Instagram

Faze Rug’s net worth is believed to be amazingly high because he has amassed a considerable following on all his social media platforms. Similarly, he also happens to have other ventures that contribute to his wealth. Find out his worth in 2021 here!

Faze Rug’s profile summary

Full name: Brian Rafat Awadis

Brian Rafat Awadis Date of birth: 19th November 1996

19th November 1996 Place of birth: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Faze Rug’s age: 24 years as of this writing

24 years as of this writing Faze Rug’s nationality: American

American Faze Rug’s height: 5: 0” (1.52 m)

5: 0” (1.52 m) Brother: Brandon

Brandon Profession: YouTuber

YouTuber Director: Faze Clan

Faze Clan Member: Clout Gang

Clout Gang Ex-girlfriend: Karlyn Wilkins

Karlyn Wilkins TikTok: @rug

@rug Instagram: fazerug

fazerug YouTube: Faze Rug

Faze Rug Website: Faze Rug

Faze Rug Net worth: $4 million

Faze Rug’s bio

The online media personality was born to Iraq-native parents on 19th November 1996 in San Diego, California. As of this writing, he is 25 years of age. Faze Rug’s full name is Brian Rafat Awadis.

Faze Rug was born in 1996 in San Diego, California. His parents were immigrants from Iraq. Photo: @fazerug

Source: Instagram

Who is Faze Rug’s brother? He is called Brandon. He has appeared in some of his vlogs, alongside their parents, for example, in the video NEW YEARS FAMILY PARTY!!, uploaded in 2016.

Faze Rug’s education profile is quite interesting. He did study up to college level before dropping out. However, during his schooldays, Rug was so mischievous and often played pranks on his schoolmates.

Faze Rug is a renowned YouTuber who also happens to be a member of FaZe Clan. Photo: @fazerug

Source: Instagram

What does Faze Rug work as?

He works as a YouTuber and social media influencer. Brian started a self-titled YouTube channel back on 11th July 2012 in his early college days. He began by posting Call of Duty videos.

However, after some time, he began posting prank videos. These went viral, with one of the most significant prank videos being the Cocaine Prank. His prank videos seemed to garner more attention than his Call of Duty videos, so he concentrated on the prank videos.

He soon rose to prominence with this content, so he dropped out of college in his first year to pursue a content creation career. Thanks to his very real prank videos that fans cannot get enough of, his content creation career is thriving.

Currently, his YouTube channel has 20.2 million subscribers. He is also on other social media platforms, all of which are also self-titled. Faze Rug’s TikTok account has 8.2 million followers, while his Instagram has 6.1 million followers.

Faze Rug’s net worth

How much money does Faze Rug make? He makes a decent amount from various ventures. One of his income streams is his YouTube channel. According to Social Blade, his earnings in the last thirty days range between $19.7K and $315.5K.

Faze Rug's net worth is estimated to be decent, thanks to his booming content creation career. Photo: @fazerug

Source: Instagram

He also earns from his acting career. The most popular of Faze Rug’s movies is Crimson, a 2020 horror film. Other of Faze Rug’s associated acts include Faze Rug: Goin’ Live, The Mind of Jake Paul, #1 Chicken, Ridiculousness, Entitled YouTubers, and Brandon Awadis’ Vlog.

His wealth increases from selling his merchandise. The merch consists of hoodies, sweaters, shirts, wallpaper, and hats. You can get Faze Rug’s merch from his self-titled website. Brian also earns from his director role in FaZe Clan.

What is FaZe Clan famous for?

It is a renowned e-sport and entertainment organization recognized for its disruptive original content and a huge fanbase. In addition, it boasts of featuring public figures such as Offset, Lil Yatchy, and NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster.

Brian is also a member of the Clout Gang, featuring Sommer Ray, Alissa Violet, RiceGum, and many more members. Faze Rug’s house is also an asset that contributes to his immense wealth.

In one of his YouTube videos, Faze Rug gave his fans a house tour of his mansion. He revealed it was worth $10 million. Photo: @fazerug

Source: Instagram

He revealed in a house tour video that the Los Angeles mansion went for $10 million. However, most people question the figure. Nevertheless, there is no denying that the mansion is luxurious. Cumulatively, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Brian’s net worth in 2021 to be $4 million.

Who is Faze Rug dating?

Like many other influencers, fans always pry on the love life of this social media star. He used to date Kaelyn Wilkins. The two went public shortly before Valentine’s Day of 2020. However, it was said that the two had been on and off since 2016.

They used to share cute photos of each other on their Instagram, and Kaelyn even featured in most of Brian’s YouTube videos. Like other YouTube couples, they would tease their fans with cheating pranks, proposals, romantic surprises, and breakups.

Faze Rug was in a relationship with Kaelyn Wilkins before splitting in May 2021. Photo: @fazerug

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, things did not work out, and they posted a video on 16th May 2021 announcing their spilt. Although it was posted in May, Brian revealed it was recorded in April. The two said it was hard for them to continue dating when their fans constantly scrutinized their relationship.

Brian has also been romantically involved with YouTuber Molly Eskam. At the moment, Brian is yet to reveal if he is dating.

Faze Rug’s net worth in 2021 is $4 million. He has made this fortune from his acting and content creation career and selling his merchandise on his website. Fans expect this figure to shoot since the social media star seems to be a go-getter in everything.

READ ALSO: Young Stunna: age, real name, relationship status, collabs, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Young Stunna. He is an upcoming South Africa Amapiano artist who has already won the hearts of many with his debut studio album Notumato.

The album features veteran artists like DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. Click on the link above to learn more about this new artist who is already shaking the Amapiano scene.

Source: Briefly.co.za