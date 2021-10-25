MrBeast: net worth, age, height, girlfriends, full name, merch, profiles

MrBeast is a popular YouTuber and Vlogger who has garnered so many followers for his heart-throbbing videos. The social media star has about 71.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. As a result, MrBeast's net worth has continued to be on the rise. How much is he worth?

Most people have been asking how much money does MrBeast have? The YouTuber is believed to have a net worth of about $21 million. In addition, MrBeast merch sales revenue is estimated to be about $6 million. One of his YouTube videos titled I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive has about 132,462,278 views. This is nothing new to the Vlogger as he has a huge following and a large fan base. In 2019, he was rated as one of the most viewed YouTubers.

MrBeast's profile summary and bio

MrBeast's full name: Jimmy Donaldson

Jimmy Donaldson Year of birth: May 7, 1998

May 7, 1998 MrBeast's age: 23 years as of 2021

23 years as of 2021 Place of birth: Greenville, North Carolina, USA

Greenville, North Carolina, USA Famous as: YouTuber, Vlogger

YouTuber, Vlogger MrBeast's height: 6 ft 3 inches

6 ft 3 inches YouTube channel: MrBeast

MrBeast Instagram: mrbeast

mrbeast Twitter: @MrBeast

@MrBeast Sibling: CJ Donaldson

Early life

The YouTuber was born Jimmy Donaldson on May 7, 1998, in Greenville, North Carolina, USA. He was raised by his mother together with his sibling. The YouTuber channel is close to his mother, who has appeared in a few of his videos. She is featured in one of his most viewed videos, Giving My Mom $100,000 (Proudest Day of My Life).

MrBeast posing beside a yellow lamborghini. Photo: @mrbeast

He has an older sibling known as CJ Donaldson. His brother is also a YouTuber and runs a channel known as MrBro.

Jimmy graduated from the Greenville Christian Academy in 2016. However, he did not finish his college education. He dropped out to pursue his passion as a YouTuber and Vlogger. Unfortunately, Jimmy was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

Career

Jimmy created his YouTube channel in 2012, where he commenced posting random videos. He first came into the limelight after posting a video series titled Worst Intros on YouTube. He then added video-related videos such as Buried Round 50 Gameplay Black ops 2 Zombies and others.

A few years later, he started engaging in expensive videos that saw him spending a lot of money. For instance, he did a video titled 5$ For Hot Girls To Advertise Your YouTube Channel. However, his breakthrough in the internet platform came after he started posting heart-warming videos. For instance, he did a video titled Giving A Random Homeless Man $10,000.

At some point, he also started giving money to random Twitch streamers. Some of his most viewed videos include Can 100,000 Pieces Of Paper Stop A Bullet?, I Flew Using Only Leaf Blowers, I Bought A Car Using Only Pennies, and I Donated $30,000 To A Random Twitch Streamer. The YouTuber also has several secondary YouTube channels, such as Beast Philanthropy, MrBeast Shorts, Beast Reacts and MrBeast Gaming.

Is MrBeast in a relationship?

The popular Vlogger is not yet married. However, he is in a relationship with fashion/beauty blogger Maddy Spidell. MrBeast's girlfriend is also featured in one of his YouTube videos where she was surprised with 100,000 roses on Valentine’s Day. They have been dating for about two years now.

MrBeast with his girlfriend Maddy Spidell as they celebrate their one year anniversary. Photo: @mrbeast

MrBeast's net worth continues to be on the rise with his successful career. Today, he is touching the lives of many others through his philanthropic acts, such as raising money for planting trees. This initiative is supported by notable people such as Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey.

