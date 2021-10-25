A woman who caught her bae cheating after writing to Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 has revealed that she's going to quarantine her man for a whole month

The hilarious Uyajola 9/9 episode aired on Sunday night and it is still trending high on social media

The viewers of the Moja Love show laughed out lout at the man, Thembela, after his boo said he's not going anywhere for the whole four weeks

A lady hilariously shared that she'll not let her man go out for a whole month after she caught him cheating. The epic episode aired on Moja Love on Sunday night, 24 October.

Jub Jub is the host of 'Uyajola 9/9'. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The woman had written to Jub Jub to ask him and his Uyajola 9/9 crew to investigate if her boo named Thembela was cheating on her. Jub Jub and his team caught Thembela red-handed cheating with another woman.

Thembela ran for his life when he saw Jub Jub, his boo and the cameras. They chased after him and caught him. His boo told him that she'll "quarantine" him for the whole month after she found him with another woman.

The viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to share their views on the hot episode. Check out some of their comments below:

@Karabo_Mokgoko said:

"Imagine being cheated on, catching the cheater, then they run away with the other person."

@Koketso_Tlou wrote:

"She says she will put Thembela into quarantine for a month."

@TrueFilwe said:

"This lady started fighting before she could even see her cheating partner."

@nrankoe commented:

"Meet the 1st lady to quarantine a man whose not sick but a cheater ... hai Thembela."

@lehloniLT added:

"Did she say she is going to quarantine Thembela??"

Viewers slam Jub Jub for being rude

In other news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub has been called out for being rude on his show. The media personality was allegedly rude to a guy who wrote to Uyajola 9/9 to investigate if his bae was cheating on him.

Many people who watched the show slammed the presenter for the way he treated the young man who wanted Jub Jub and his crew to help him with his problem. The show usually trends for all the right reasons and spicy scenes but this time it is trending high on Twitter for the way Jub Jub behaved during the filming of the latest episode.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments from viewers who were not impressed with the way Jub Jub treated the guy who wanted help. @Bridgete5 said:

"I couldn’t even finish the episode, I won’t even bother watching the second one I’m so put off."

Source: Briefly.co.za