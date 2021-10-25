Delonte West's net worth story is one of the biggest unfiltered rags to riches stories in the NBA, and if you are a lover of basketball, you will probably know West. He played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, and Dallas Mavericks.

Delonte West played professionally for the Fujian Xunxing and Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association and the Texas Legends of the NBA G League. However, the American former professional basketball player's net worth has been in the headlines for a while beyond his skills.

Profile summary

Full name: Delonte Maurice West

Delonte Maurice West Date of birth: 26th of July, 1983

26th of July, 1983 Age : 38 years old in 2021

: 38 years old in 2021 Place of birth: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Profession : Basketballer

: Basketballer Delonte West's height : 6 feet and 4 inches

: 6 feet and 4 inches Weight : 82 kilograms

: 82 kilograms Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Shoe size : 13

: 13 Chest size: 44 inches

44 inches High School: Eleanor Roosevelt High School

Eleanor Roosevelt High School College : Saint Joseph (2001-2004)

: Saint Joseph (2001-2004) NBA draft: 2004 / Round: 1 / Pick: 24th overall

2004 / Round: 1 / Pick: 24th overall Position : Point/shooting guard

: Point/shooting guard Delonte West's children: Two

Two Instagram account: @dluckyleftywest

Background information

Delonte West's parents are Delphina Addison and Dmitri West, a former basketball player who spent half of his career playing with an undiagnosed mental illness. He grew up in a life of poverty, and early on, he battled with mental health. So, what is Delonte West's age? He is 38 years old at the time of writing this article. He was born on the 26th of July, 1983.

The professional player lived with several relatives, and at the age of 14, he sank into a depression and committed multiple attempts to take his life. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.

Where is Delonte West from?

Delonte is from Washington, D.C., United States. He is multiracial, with African American, Piscataway Native American, and European American heritage.

Delonte West's career earnings and net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Delonte West's net worth has been estimated to be around $1,000. But then, how much money did Delonte West make in his career? Delonte West's salary was $16 million during his 8-year career in the NBA. By the end of his career, he was earning around $1.5 million per season.

With the Mavericks, his last NBA team, he earned around $1.2 million on average per season. Delonte has struggled with substance abuse, mental health, and other issues, which led to a financial crash.

While most fans know West as a former running mate of NBA legend LeBron James, he has had a problematic and tragic past which makes for disturbing net worth. In 2016, when the picture of disoriented West wandering by a fast food restaurant surfaced online, he reportedly had just $100,000 of the fortune he had gathered.

Before he stopped playing, West was drafted as a Round 1 No. 24 pick by the Boston Celtics. He played with the team for three seasons before heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Delonte West and LeBron James played with the Cavaliers until 2010, before he was traded back to the Celtics.

Delonte West's stats

Between 2004 and 2007, he played for Boston Celtics and from 2007 to 2008, he was with Seattle SuperSonics. From 2008 to 2010, Delonte played for Cleveland Cavaliers before going back to Boston Celtics.

Throughout his active days as a professional basketball player, West played 432 games and had total rebounds of 2.9 while recording 3.6 assists. He played his last season with the Dallas Mavericks between 2011 and 2012. West scored 9.7 points per game in his career while shooting 44.8% from the field. Then, his free throw percentage is 82.6, besides his efficiency rating of 13.9.

Other teams he played for include:

Texas Legends

Fujian Xunxing

Shanghai Sharks

Texas Legends

Family life

Delonte West's wife is Caressa Suzzette Madden. On the 13th of May, 1988, Caressa was born in Dallas, Texas, where she grew up. The lovebirds met at a mutual friend's home after he had just lost a fortune on a divorce settlement and related legal fees.

They wedded in 2013 in a private wedding ceremony attended by friends and families. Shortly after their wedding, the couple gave birth to their son and another afterwards. Delonte West's children are two, but only his son seems to be known. So, who is Delonte West's son? He is Cash.

Notably, before his union with Caressa, West was married to his high school sweetheart Ashley Kimberly Awad. They met at Joseph's University and wedded in Nevada in 2009 before they unfortunately divorced in 2010.

Delonte West's update

The player continues to fight for survival. He found work at the Dallas Mavericks Florida rehab centre, where he attended after Mark Cuban, owner of the rehab centre.

After he was diagnosed with mental health problems, he was already homeless, which led to him begging on the street. Finally, Mark Cuban stepped in and picked him up at a fuel station, offering to pay for his rehab treatment.

At the rehab centre, he has gradually begun to take hold of his life, participating in recreational activities, playing basketball, and working at the same place. He also reunited with his mom.

Instagram account

In the light of recent happenings, previous posts on Delonte West's Instagram account have been deleted. So, he is left with nine posts at the time of writing this, including his rehab journey and family's pictures. He has less than 7,000 followers.

Delonte West's net worth story shows just how important mental health is. Although the former NBA player is not giving up on life and doing everything to get a grip on it, hopefully, life and posterity will smile at him again.

