David Portnoy's net worth has been a topic of interest for many. He has amassed his wealth from his career as a blogger. He is also the founder of Barstool Sports, a sports and pop culture blog.

American blogger David Portnoy. Photo: Greg Young

Source: Facebook

So, who is David Portnoy? When was he born? Is he married? This article has covered all of the complete details about the blogger.

Profile summary

Full name: David Scott Portnoy

David Scott Portnoy Nickname: El-presidente

El-presidente Date of birth: 22nd of March 1977

22nd of March 1977 Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America David Portnoy's age: 44 years (As of 2021)

44 years (As of 2021) Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian David Portnoy's height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 metres)

5 feet 10 inches (1.78 metres) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Father: Michael

Michael Mother: Linda

Linda Marital status: Divorced

Divorced School: Swampscott High School

Swampscott High School Occupation: Blogger

Blogger Net worth: $120 million

$120 million Facebook: @David Portnoy

@David Portnoy David Portnoy's Twitter account: @stoolpresidente

@stoolpresidente Instagram: @stoolpresidente

Biography

He was born to Jewish parents called Michael and Linda and grew up in Swampscott's, Massauchettes. He attended Swampscott High School. After graduating from high school, he joined the University of Michigan in 1955, graduating with a degree in education.

How old is David Portnoy?

Barstool Sports founder, David Portnoy. Photo: @david._.portnoy

Source: Instagram

He was born on the 22nd of March 1977. As of 2021, he is 44 years old. His star sign is Aries.

Career

After completing his studies, he started working at Yankee Group, Boston-based independent technology research and consulting firm.

Barstool Sports

After four years of working for Yankee Group, he left the company to start Barstool Sports. The firm is a digital media company that produces content focused on sports and pop culture. He founded Barstool Sports in 2003 in Milton, Massachusetts. The company's two primary investors are The Chernin Group and Penn National Gaming.

David Portnoy's pizza review

Dave has a YouTube channel called One Bite Pizza Reviews. He posts videos testing pizzas from various restaurants and rating them. The channel so far has over 496 thousand subscribers.

One of the best reviews he gave was at DeFazio in Troy. In the video, he praised the place, saying, 'Any real pizza place, this is what their dining experience is like, and the second you open the pizza box, it's different. Like, this looks different.

He also said that DeFazio would be on the list if he writes a book someday and has a list of the most incredible pizza places he's visited.

Is David Portnoy married?

Portnoy and his girlfriend Silvia Mojica. Photo: @stoolpresidente

Source: Instagram

No, he is not. The American blogger was p[reviously married to Renee Satterthwaite, an American-born equestrian and now a social media personality. Renee helped her former husband expand his international business online, and fans have dubbed her the 'First Lady of Barstool Nation'.

Who is David Portnoy's girlfriend?

He is currently dating Colombian model Silvana Mojica. Their relationship has caused controversy as Silvana is reportedly in her 20s. However, the two were suspected to be dating after they were seen together on social media getting cosy.

David Portnoy's net worth 2021

How much is David Portnoy worth? The Barstool Sports founder has earned a fortune from his career as a blogger and as a YouTuber. His net worth is currently at $120 million.

Where is David Portnoy's house located?

The Barstool Sports founder has a mansion located in Montauk, New York. According to metaflix, the property went for a whopping $9,750,000.

David Portnoy's net worth has been a result of his hard work and consistency. He is an inspiration to all the upcoming bloggers in the world.

READ ALSO: Martell Holt's net worth, age, family, fraternity, zodiac, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Martell Holt's net worth, age, family, fraternity, among other details.

Martell Holt is an American entrepreneur, businessman, and reality TV personality. He is especially well known in the property industry. Read more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za