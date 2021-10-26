J Cole's net worth, age, full name, spouse, height, P.O.B, songs, profiles

J cole has created a big name for himself in the music industry. He is primarily known for his deep and relatable lyrics and has been dubbed as one of the most prominent rappers of this time. Due to his successful music career, J Cole's net worth has grown significantly.

MIDDLE CHILD hitmaker performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

J Cole initially gained recognition as a rapper following his debut mixtape, The Come Up, in early 2007. He has since released many more hits, including MIDDLE CHILD, No Role Modelz, and Wet Dreamz.

J Cole's profiles

J Cole's full name: Jermaine Lamarr Cole

Jermaine Lamarr Cole Known as: J Cole

J Cole Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 28th of January 1985

28th of January 1985 Place of birth: Frankfurt, West Germany

Frankfurt, West Germany J Cole's age: 36 years (As of 2021)

36 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Nationality: German-American

German-American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed J Cole's height: 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 metres)

6 feet 3 inches (1.91 metres) Weight: 84 kilograms (185 pounds)

84 kilograms (185 pounds) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Kay

Kay Siblings: Zach

Zach Marital Status: Married

Married J Cole's spouse: Melissa Heholt

Melissa Heholt Children : 2

: 2 School: Terry Sanford High School

Terry Sanford High School University: St. Johns University

St. Johns University Occupation: Rapper

Rapper Net worth: $60 million

$60 million Instagram: @ realcoleworld

realcoleworld Twitter: @ JColeNC

JColeNC Facebook: @J.Cole

Biography

Is J Cole German? He was born in an American military base in Frankfurt, West Germany. J Cole's parents named him Jermaine Lamarr Cole. His father is an African American who was in the military, who served in the U.S. Army.

His mother, Kay, is a European American who was a postal worker for the United States Postal Service. After his father left Kay, she and her child moved to the U.S.A. to his older brother Zach in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He holds both German and U.S. citizenship.

How old is J Cole?

Jermaine Lamarr performs during "The Off-Season" tour at Oakland Arena on October 20, 2021 in Oakland, California.

Source: Getty Images

Is J Cole a kid? He is a 36-year-old man as of 2021 and he was born on the 28th of January 1985. His star sign is Aquarius. Jermaine grew up in a multi-ethnic environment since his father was black and his mother was caucasian.

Educational background

He went to Terry Sanford High School, where he graduated with a 4.2 GPA. After high school he joined St. Johns University in New York City, initially majoring in computer science. He then changed his course to communication and graduated with a 3.8 GPA.

Career

Jermaine is a German-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He started rapping when he was 12 years old. He received support from his mother, who bought his first ASR-X musical sampler.

Before his music career skyrocketed, he worked various part-time jobs as an ad salesman for a newspaper, a bill collector, a file clerk and a kangaroo mascot at a skating rink. Getting his inspiration from Tupac, Nas and Eminem, Cole, who was fourteen, started learning rhythm and wordplay.

J Cole's albums

These are some of the albums released or performed by the American rapper.

The Off-Season

2014 Forest Hills Drive

KOD

MIDDLE CHILD

4 Your Eyez Only

Cole World: The Sideline Story

Born Sinner

Friday Night Lights

The Warm-Up

The Come Up

Truly Yours 2

The Blow Up

Forest Hills Drive: Live

Songs

Some of the songs released by Jermaine include:

No Role Modelz

MIDDLE CHILD

Pride . Is . The . Devil feat. Lil' Baby

Work Out

G.O.M.D.

Love Yourz

Power Trip

YouTube

American rapper J Cole.

Source: Facebook

Jermaine started his YouTube channel in March 2007 and since uploaded over 100 songs. The account has gained more than 6.08 million subscribers with about 2.56 billion views in total.

What is J Cole's biggest hit?

MIDDLE CHILD is one of the biggest hits the rapper has ever released. The song has so far gathered over 206 million views becoming the most-watched video on his YouTube channel.

Who is J Cole's wife?

The No Role Modelz hitmaker is currently married to his long time girlfriend, Melissa Holt. The two tied the knot in 2015 and have since kept their marriage under the wraps. They have two children whose names are yet to be revealed.

Melissa is an event planner from America, although she briefly worked as a teacher.

How much is J Cole worth?

Jermaine has made a fortune from his music career. His net worth is estimated to be $60 million.

J Cole's net worth is a reflection of the successful career he has had as a rapper. His music has inspired many, and his lyrics are relatable. For this, he is considered the greatest rapper of these times.

