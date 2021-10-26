Gomora 2 Teasers for November 2021: Is Thathi afraid of death?

The second season of Gomora, the South African soapie continues its fast paced action that concluded the first season. Thathi struggles to rediscover her Midas touch after falling from a high pedestal. In addition, the Gomora 2 teasers for November offers a sneak peek into the circumstances surrounding Don's death and the people involved.

Gomora drama series. Photo: @DStvBotswana

Source: Facebook

Don's plans to eliminate Thathi eventually backfires. Ntokozo's relationship with Mazet seems to be growing under the influence of an ulterior motive because Buhle finds it shocking. Also, Mazet finds out that she will never be able to take a stroll in the garden again. Sibongile turns to a sort of vendetta goddess to avenge her father's death. This month's teasers offer great insight into the suspense-laden episodes to come.

Gomora 2 teasers for November 2021

M-Net provides viewers with top notch entertainment with South African action-packed drama every day of the week. The Gomora 2 South African soapie features most of the main characters from the first season, and some of them found love while seeking revenge. The Gomora 2 teasers for November are your surest bet if you need a smart preview of what's to come!

Episode 136 - Monday, 1st of November, 2021

Don is chasing a defeat courtesy of Thathi, while Melusi requires a refuge, and Gladys provides just that in the time of need.

Episode 137 - Tuesday, 2nd of November, 2021

Melusi finds it hard to understand why Gladys is giving him the cold shoulder. Meanwhile, Thathi is determined to make Don irrelevant, while Bongani shares a surprising message with Zodwa and the children.

Episode 138 - Wednesday, 3rd of November, 2021

Teddy and Bongani fight in the family house while Don orders that Thathi must be eliminated.

Episode 139 - Thursday, 4th of November, 2021

Someone breaks into Zodwa's house, and the whole household is in trouble. Meanwhile, Thathi gets a life-threatening message.

Episode 140 - Friday, 5th of November, 2021

Brains and Sdumo are clumsy in executing a mission under Don's order, while Thathi receives a reminder from Mazet about what needs to be done to eliminate Don. Elsewhere, Gladys and Melusi finally fall back into each other's arms when tragedy strikes.

Episode 141 - Monday, 8th of November, 2021

Melusi shares the story of his past relationships with Don with Gladys. Don realises that Ntokozo is aware of the individual's identity who had shot him, while Zodwa accuses Bongani of being the cause of the troublesome experiences.

Melusi shares the story of his past relationships with Don with Gladys. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 142 - Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021

Ntokozo comes out entirely to Melusi about his intentions to drop out of school while consenting to lead a low profile lifestyle. However, Zodwa makes a difficult decision, which is capable of changing her life forever.

Episode 143 - Wednesday, 10th of November, 2021

Zodwa and Don agree to restart their relationship on a new note while Stompie and Ntokozo set out a plan to wreck Don's life. Elsewhere, Melusi is torn between sharing the reality of his past with Ntokozo and keeping the secret.

Episode 144 - Thursday, 11th of November, 2021

Don reveals his dark side and issues a life-threatening warning. Nevertheless, Thathi wants to get hold of a rat in Gomora, but it will take patience to achieve the feat.

Episode 145 - Friday, 12th of November, 2021

Don and Qhoqhoqho have a face-off, and Don is determined to obtain what is rightfully his. Then, Mazet and Ntokozo fan the flame of an old fire.

Episode 146 - Monday, 15th of November, 2021

Don and Ntokozo go for a ride. Meanwhile, Mazet and Ntokozo's blossoming romance shocks Buhle, while Gladys and Melusi search for Ntokozo.

Episode 147 - Tuesday, 16th of November, 2021

Don has a score to settle with Melusi, while Ntokozo appears to be in serious trouble.

Episode 148 - Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021

Mazet struggles to get Don's rifle from him, and the trigger is pulled in the process. Meanwhile, Ntokozo appears to be the architect of his downfall.

Episode 149 - Thursday, 18th of November, 2021

Don is dead, and it is his lover's fault. A strange fellow appears in town asking for Thathi.

Ntokozo appears to be the architect of his downfall. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 150 - Friday, 19th of November, 2021

Mazet will not be able to walk on her two legs ever again, according to Doctor Molamu. Elsewhere, Zodwa promises to desist from retaking alcohol.

Episode 151 - Monday, 22nd of November, 2021

Sibongile uncovers the person behind Don's murder while Ntokozo accuses Melusi of being the cause of Mazet's hospitalisation.

Episode 152 - Tuesday, 23rd of November, 2021

Sibongile makes life difficult for the individual behind her father's demise, while Mazet receives an uncomfortable message.

Episode 153 - Wednesday, 24th of November, 2021

Sibongile is secretly hatching a plan to torment everyone involved in her father's murder. Nevertheless, Mazet struggles to settle with the new situations in her life.

Episode 154 - Thursday, 25th of November, 2021

Sibongile is not finding it easy to deal with the circumstances surrounding the death of Don. However, Mazet asks Buhle a complicated question, while Gladys is surprised at the choices of Ntokozo.

Episode 155 - Friday, 26th of November, 2021

Thathi is under immense pressure, courtesy of Mazet's secrets, while Sibongile says goodbye to her father.

Episode 156 - Monday, 29th of November, 2021

Teddy observes a new relationship growing between Sibongile and Stompie while Mazet wants the family to ensure Ntokozo is not allowed into their home.

Episode 167 - Tuesday, 30th of November, 2021

Zodwa and her household are in a financial crisis that weakens her defence system. Nonetheless, Mazet still battles with her new reality but not without making life difficult for everyone around her as well.

Mazet still battles with her new reality. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Don

Don seems to be in constant battle with himself and the people around him, and it soon becomes the end of him. He wants someone to be eliminated and sends his goons after his target, but they are too clumsy to carry out the job correctly. Unfortunately, Don's gimmicks are known to an individual who teams up with others to bring him down. In the end, it is Don's sweetheart and not his obvious enemies who send him to the great beyond.

Ntokozo

Ntokozo carries the weight of a secret that could potentially put him in danger or lead him to become a dangerous man. He decides to drop out of school to perfect the plan to lead a low key life, but he is also hellbent on serving justice to an enemy. He starts a relationship with his enemy's lover, which, among other things, puts him in grave danger.

The Gomora 2 teasers for November helps you to settle comfortably into the new plots in the upcoming episodes. The South African drama series has continued to be a source of entertainment and education to its teeming fans since it premiered. So, do not miss out as the show airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

READ ALSO: Imbewu Teasers for November 2021: Fikile bleeds uncontrollably

Briefly.co.za has recently shared teasers about your favourite Imbewu drama series. As you will discover from the show, Fikile has a sexual relationship with Nkululeko before discovering that she is related to her lover.

Before this knowledge, she was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition that she found herself in when she was at the funeral. In the hospital, the news of her relationship with Nkululeko breaks. How will she handle the new revelation? Find out from the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za