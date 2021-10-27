Naagin 3 Teasers for November 2021: Bela proves undefeatable

Hindu dramas are known for their feisty characters and the Naagin 3 Indian soapie is no different. The activities of the past two seasons lead to the third season of this series, whose plot is centred around women who change into snakes while avenging any wrong done to them. The Naagin 3 teasers explain how the themes of love, betrayal, and vendetta pan out for some characters.

Naagin soap opera. Photo: @Desi71569364

Source: UGC

The Naagin 3 latest episodes for November shows Bela in a vulnerable position. She battles with many enemies who want to end her for one reason or the other. The battle becomes intense with the coming of Sumitra, who pushes Bela to her death because of a coral pearl that symbolises snake royalty. Bela proves to be a cat with nine lives as she comes back to disrupt the entirety of Sumitra’s devious plans.

Naagin 3 teasers for November 2021

If you have seen the first two seasons of the Naagin Indian movie, you must know that the storyline employs a fresh twist of suspense to keep fans entertained. Will Bela overcome her adversaries and have her pound of flesh? Will she save the love she finds in the process of warring? Read on if your curiosity has already peaked.

Episode 46 - Monday, 1st of November, 2021

Vyom returns unexpectedly, and this surprises Bela along with the awkwardness among Vyom and his family members. Vikrant is just as surprised as Bela about the early arrival of Vyom, but Bela thinks that Vikrant and Vyom are working against her.

Episode 47 - Tuesday, 2nd of November, 2021

Vikrant’s schemes to eliminate Mahir receive a significant setback when Bela hatches a different plan.

Episode 48 - Wednesday, 3rd of November, 2021

Bela concludes the happenings around her after trailing some feathers to the house of Sehgal. Meanwhile, Bela thinks that the intruder she has been trailing for a while is no other person than Vyom.

Episode 49 - Thursday, 4th of November, 2021

The adversity between Vyom and Bela grows in venom, while Bela colludes with Yuvraj and Vish to help her reveal the dark side of Vyom and the rest of his family.

Episode 50 - Friday, 5th of November, 2021

Vikrant tries to execute a plot that will turn Vyom against the rest of his family, and he seems to be doing a great job of it at some point. However, Bela believes that making allies of Vikrant and Vish is the way to go about overcoming Vyom.

Vikrant tries to execute a plot that will turn Vyom against the rest of his family. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 51 - Monday, 8th of November, 2021

Vyom is unsuccessful in overcoming Bela, even though he is weaponising Juhi in the cause of the battle. However, Vyom is not a man to give up quickly, and he hatches another plan that involves making Mahir believe that he is romantically involved with Bela.

Episode 52 - Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021

Bela has a terrible dream of being assaulted without mercy by the entirety of Vyom’s family. The dream scares her, and she develops a feeling that something mysterious is going on but consoles herself with the fact that Juhi is back.

Episode 53 - Wednesday, 10th of November, 2021

Bela is more than willing to comply with Juhi’s wish to become the snake queen. But, unknown to Bela, Juhi and Vyom are allies; they are only after killing Bela.

Episode 54 - Thursday, 11th of November, 2021

When Vikrant and Vish’s life come into danger, Bela decides to make Juhi the snake queen against her will. However, Bela is saddened by the failure of her plans, and she devises another means to rescue Juhi and get back the coral pearl.

Episode 55 - Friday, 12th of November, 2021

Bela has a conversation that reveals how she has been plotting against the family of Mahir and how she was responsible for Yuvraj’s murder. Unfortunately for her, Mahir overhears all of these and challenges her to know the truth about the revelations.

Episode 56 - Monday, 15th of November, 2021

Vikrant and Vish look for Bela, but to no avail. On the other hand, Mahir enlists the service of a former policeman who specialises in abduction cases, leading to the eventual discovery of Bela’s location and eventual rescue.

Episode 57 - Tuesday, 16th of November, 2021

Bela informs Mahir about how Vikrant was shot by the latter’s close associates and brothers. More so, she reveals that they wanted to have their way with her, but she can hide her identity during all the skirmishes.

Sumitra challenges Bela and reveals her identity as the true Naagrani of the Nidhogvansh. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 58 - Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021

Sumitra challenges Bela and reveals her identity as the true Naagrani of the Nidhogvansh. But, on the other hand, Sumitra wants Bela to hand over the coral pearls, and a fight ensues when the latter refuses. Soon enough, the intensity of the feud between the duo skyrockets.

Episode 59 - Thursday, 18th of November, 2021

Mahir does not know that Yuvraj is dead, and he delays the naming ceremony of Kuhu’s daughter while waiting for Yuvraj.

Episode 60 - Friday, 19th of November, 2021

Bela is shocked to find the blood flowing out of Mahir’s room. She forces the door open because she thinks something sinister must have happened to Mahir and the baby, only to find Vish on the ground with her slit on her wrist where the blood flows from.

Episode 61 - Monday, 22nd of November, 2021

Vish proclaims that she is in love with Mahir and even more shocking is that she is already carrying his baby in her belly.

Episode 62 - Tuesday, 23rd of November, 2021

The date for the wedding ceremony between Vish and Mahir draws near, and Bela is desperate to bring Mahir out of his amnesia-like state so that he can remember certain things.

Episode 63 - Wednesday, 24th of November, 2021

Bela interrupts the marriage ceremony of Vish and Mahir; she announces her undying love for Mahir, even though Sumitra attempts to stop her.

Episode 64 - Thursday, 25th of November, 2021

Sumitra will do anything to know where Bela is hiding the coral bead. As part of the measures she put in place, she tries to blackmail Bela by holding the latter’s mother at knifepoint.

Sumitra tries to blackmail Bela by holding the latter’s mother at knifepoint. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 65 - Friday, 26th of November, 2021

Sumitra shoves Bela down a hill while Mahir attempts to save her as she tumbles down the sloppy steep. Unfortunately, Mahir’s attempt to save Bela is futile, and she ends up dead.

Episode 66 - Monday, 29th of November, 2021

Sumitra arranges a marriage between Mahir and the daughter of a wealthy household after coercing them into going along with the plan. However, Sumitra is oblivious that a strange fellow has been trailing her and will soon be an obstacle to her schemings.

Episode 67 - Tuesday, 30th of November, 2021

The plans of Sumitra take a shocking hit when it becomes known that the person posing as the bride is no other person than Bela pretending to be Shuli. Meanwhile, Sumitra is filled with rage and cannot understand how Bela manages to defeat her at her game.

Bela

Bela appears to be in the wrong books of some people because of her stance on love and royalty. She discovers plenty of plots to eliminate her, and she receives premonitions of what is to come in her dreams. At the same time, she is deeply in love with someone and shares some of her terrible experiences with him. Bela is initially shy about professing her love for the man, but she opens up to save her lover from marrying the wrong person. Will she pay any price for her actions?

Sumitra

Sumitra will do anything to get what she wants, especially the coral pearl that cements her status as the queen of snakes. Unfortunately, another foe possesses the pearl, and she rolls out plans to acquire the coral bead illegally. She employs some cruel tactics that include holding a close family member of her foe as her tool for blackmail. Sumitra thinks she has won after pushing the only person stopping her plans from working down a hill. Will this end well for Sumitra?

Naagin 3 teasers for November 2021 episodes introduce you to the battle for power and love between some of the characters. The Indian drama is a sure bet if you are looking for a series that offers a blend of education and entertainment. Do not miss the show as the premiere episodes are broadcast on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 16h45.

READ ALSO: Gomora 2 Teasers for November 2021: Is Thathi afraid of death?

Do you want to know what happens in the latest edition of your favourite Gomora 2 drama series? Briefly.co.za gives a comprehensive detail of the episodes for November 2021. For instance, Don seems to constantly fight himself and those around him, which eventually ended his life.

More so, he wants someone to be eliminated and sends his goons after his target, but they are too clumsy to carry out the job correctly. Find out more from the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za