Back! Giyani: Land of Blood Teasers for November 2021: Latest updates here!

Yes! Probably the biggest news that you will hear about any of your favourite shows in recent times is that the second season of the Gyani South African soapie is coming back to our screens. The new Giyani: Land of Blood teasers for November 2021 provides a recollection of the incredible climax that ended the first season.

Most of the characters in the first season of the Giyani drama are back in the new season. But then, some of their lives have dramatically altered in a series of events. For instance, Manoko is on a desperate journey to conceal her past, while Collen and Musa appear to be hellbent to unravel every hidden question in the community. Learn more about the show right here!

Giyani teasers for November 2021

The new season of Giyani South African drama will premiere on the 1st of November, 2021, and you can catch the action live on SABC 2 from Monday through Wednesday at 21hr30. Below is a rundown of what to expect in the upcoming Giyani episodes.

Episode 1 - Monday, 1st of November, 2021

The inhabitants of Risinga village can now breathe a new life with new opportunities. However, the big question is, how much do they know about their new saviour and is the knowledge sufficient?

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 2nd of November, 2021

The boss gives Vukosi the task of making sure that no one can track their activities, but will this result in a case of trust and responsibility? Khensani had already given her family a piece of her mind in the heat of the moment, and now, she must reflect on her actions.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 3rd of November, 2021

Vukosi and Manoko are under intense pressure because Collen is close to uncovering their tracks. Elsewhere, the father of Tiyiselani shares shocking information with the Baloyi family.

Episode 4 - Monday, 8th of November, 2021

Manoko demands more than necessary from Vukosi while Collen tries his best to fulfil his promises to the Baloyi household, even though it is an uphill task.

Episode 5 - Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021

Manoko is frustrated and tired; she uses everything and everyone within her reach to prevent her activities from being exposed. But, unfortunately, the agreement between the Mavassa family and the Baloyi household does not seem to be working out and might end soon.

Episode 6 - Wednesday, 10th of November, 2021

An unexpected occurrence sees the inhabitants of Giyani come together for the burial of a member of the community.

Episode 7 - Monday, 15th of November, 2021

Collen happens to chance upon a piece of evidence that might be instrumental in unravelling the mystery of the case. Meanwhile, the Baloyi household nurses the psychological bruises of the scandalous events upon them.

Episode 8 - Tuesday, 16th of November, 2021

Manoko's future prospects for the lodge are huge, while Khensani begins to doubt the wisdom in her return to Risinga after the Massava's begin to act strange.

Episode 9 - Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021

Vukosi and Manoko's past atrocities are back to haunt them, and it eventually leads to a disparity between members of the community.

Episode 10 - Monday, 22nd of November, 2021

Musa thinks the next step in the investigation is to communicate with community members after he experiences a complicated puzzle in his findings. But, is this the right decision?

Episode 11 - Tuesday, 23rd of November, 2021

Vukosi and Manoko set their heinous plots into motion. Elsewhere, members of the Baloyi and Mudau family are concerned about Khensani and Musa's chances to put the family's interest before personal gains.

Episode 12 - Wednesday, 24th of November, 2021

Manoko plans are successfully executed, and the result is continuous suffering for Musa. However, Khensani is heartbroken after she receives an order to depart from Giyani.

Episode 13 - Monday, 29th of November, 2021

Manoko is in a desperate situation for a couple of reasons. First is the issue with the Baloyi contract after Tiyiselani's story gets published in the papers. The second is the arrival of a new visitor. With all these, what will Manoko do?

Episode 14 - Tuesday, 30th of November, 2021

Manoko is in a race against time as she attempts to investigate any information that the new guest in the town might have on her. Meanwhile, the Baloyi family believes that their doom is near, and it scares them.

Manoko

Manoko is a woman with an evil history, making her do anything to keep secrets and in the past. All her actions aim to conceal her true identity. However, the truth always finds a way to come out and Manoko is frustrated with the happenings around her as she is always tense.

Collen

Collen is on the trail of something significant, and he is willing to do anything to keep his promises to the people he makes them to. He is the number one headache of two devious individuals, and his persistent search for foolproof evidence in a case yields results.

The Giyani: Land of Blood teasers for November 2021 episodes are the first set of plenty to come in the drama's second season, starting in the first week of November. Without mincing words, the show will be worth watching, and you cannot afford to miss the episodes with your loved ones.

