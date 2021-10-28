Some of Hollywood's young stars also happen to be the wealthiest. Despite their age, these youngsters have amassed a fortune, thanks to their booming careers and investments. One of such youngsters is renowned Stranger Things cast member Noah Schnapp. He is talented beyond his years, and it is not surprising that he is making a fortune from it. Get details about Noah Schnapp’s net worth here!

Noah Schnapp is famous for his character portrayal of Will Byers in Stranger Things. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Best known as Will Bryers, Noah Schnapp is one of the young talents giving actors double his age a run for their money. Thanks to his big break in Stranger Things, this actor boosts his resume and soars to great heights with his talent and diversity. But, while his career grows, so does his pocket. Keep reading to learn of Noah Schnapp’s net worth in 2021.

Noah Schnapp’s profile summary

Full name: Noah Cameron Schnapp

Noah Cameron Schnapp Date of birth: 3rd October 2004

3rd October 2004 Place of birth: Scarsdale, New York

Scarsdale, New York Age: 17 years in 2021

17 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Profession: Actor

Actor Parents: Karine and Mitchel Schnapp

Karine and Mitchel Schnapp Twin sister: Chloe Schnapp

Chloe Schnapp Religion: Jewish

Jewish Noah Schnapp’s height: 5’ 9” (1.75 m)

5’ 9” (1.75 m) Hair color: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye color: Hazel

Hazel Noah Schnapp’s TikTok: noahschnapp

noahschnapp Instagram: noahschnapp

noahschnapp YouTube: Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp Salary: $250, 000 per episode ( Stranger Things )

$250, 000 per episode ( ) Net worth: Approximately $3 million

Noah Schnapp’s bio

Noah Schnapp celebrates his birthday every year on 3rd October. He shares his birthday with his fraternal twin sister Chloe. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

What is Noah Schnapp’s age? He was born on 3rd October 2004 in Scarsdale, New York and at the time of writing is 17 years old. Is Noah Schnapp a Libra? Yes, he is since Noah Schnapp’s birthday is celebrated on 3rd October.

Noah Schnapp’s parents are Karine and Mitchell Schnapp. Where is Noah Schnapp’s dad from? He is from Canada and holds Canadian citizenship, just like his wife, Karine.

What is Noah Schnapp’s ethnicity?

He is of mixed ancestry because his father is of Russian Jewish descent, while his mother is of Moroccan Jewish ancestry.

What is Noah Schnapp’s religion?

He is Jewish and had his bar mitzvah in Israel. His family is from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and he visits the city often.

Who are Noah Schnapp’s siblings?

The actor only has one sibling, Chloe. She happens to be Noah Schnapp’s twin. He revealed that the two share the same birthday and are fraternal twins. However, he is older than his sister by four minutes.

Career

Noah Schnapp started his acting career at a young age. However, his breakthrough came after landing a role in Stranger Things. Photo: Jerod Harris/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Cameron started acting at a young age. He would go to school and community theaters to polish his acting skills. With time, he became better and got to star in several commercials. However, his debut came after bagging the role of Will Byers in the Netflix TV series Stranger Things.

He also happens to work as a voice-over artist and in music videos. He has been featured in the music video LA Devotee by Panic! at the Disco. Brendon Urie invited him on stage to perform the song at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

What is Noah Schnapp’s net worth?

At only 17 years old, Cameron is turning heads with his incredible work portfolio. He has ventured into so many projects that have seen him make a fortune. Some of these income streams include:

His acting career

Noah Schnapp's net worth is highly influenced by the massive paychecks that he receives from his successful acting career. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although young, the actor has managed to star in several projects. Some of Noah Schnapp’s movies and TV shows include Bridge of Spies, Hubie Halloween, Abe, Waiting for Anya, Stranger Sharks, Intensive Care, and We Only Know So Much.

Stranger Things

It is not surprising that this young actor is making a fortune from this hit TV series. It was well received and has been ranked 8.7/10 by IMDB.

For the first season, he was paid $10, 000 per episode. He earned $30, 000 per episode for the second season and shockingly, the figure shot to $250, 000 per episode in the third season.

Is Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things season 4?

Cameron had been called out for using racist slurs when rapping to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky's hit Freaky Friday. People thought it would affect his position in the show. However, it didn't.

He is in season four. He took to his Instagram to clarify that he replaced the n-word in the song with neighbor. Although his salary for the fourth season is yet to be revealed, we can already tell it will be a figure higher than his earnings in the third season.

Voice-over career

Noah Schnapp is a voice-over artist. He has voiced Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie and The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Source: Getty Images

He has also voiced Charlie Brown in the 2015 film Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie. In addition, he has also voiced for the video game The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure.

To Be Honest (TBH) business venture

After Cameron was done filming for Stranger Things season 4, Forbes revealed that he opened a sustainability-focused snacking brand. It is set to launch online via DTC in November 2021. He is also expected to earn well from this venture.

YouTube channel

He has a self-titled YouTube channel with 4.07 million subscribers. According to Social Blade, his earnings over the last 30 days ranged between $144 and $2.3K. Cumulatively, Celebrity Net Worth reveals that his net worth in 2021 is $3 million.

Who is Noah Schnapp’s girlfriend?

Although Noah Schnapp was rumored to be dating Millie Brown, Millie revealed that she was dating Jake Bongiovi. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He was rumored to be dating his co-star Millie Brown. However, this was proved wrong as the actress revealed in June 2021 that she was dating Jake Bongiovi. The actor is believed to be single at the moment.

Noah Schnapps’ net worth in 2021 is approximately $3 million. He has made this fortune through his massive paychecks from Stranger Things and other projects and investments. Fans cannot help but imagine his net worth in his twenties.

