New! Wrede Stad teasers for November 2021: Can Ceren marry a handicapped man?

Wrede Stad is an Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish drama series. Tycoon Agah Karaçay moved from Antakya, a small town, and settled in Istanbul city. Why can he buy anything in the world but not his peace of mind? Wrede Stad teasers for November 2021 unveil more about his sad life.

Agah's ambitious wife, Seniz, gives their children, Cenk (son) and Dalma (daughter), a poor upbringing. They are wild, reckless, and don't care about the future. The Karaçays live in a posh house with Agah's disabled nephew Nedim.

Wrede Stad teasers for November 2021

Agah loves Nedim, but his family wants to get rid of him. Therefore, he requests his housekeeper, Nurten, to find Nedim a wife from Antakya since he can't protect him forever. Meanwhile, Seniz fears Nedim will someday expose her secret. Below are Wrede Stad's November episodes:

Monday, 1st November 2021

Episode 1

While Agah Karacay is looking for a conservative maiden for his disabled nephew, Seher teaches her children the village's traditions.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Episode 2

Seher's family flees from the village due to a crisis, and Seniz prepares to meet her son after a long time. Meanwhile, Agah cannot wait to gift Nedim a wife.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Episode 3

Agah tries to find out why Nedim has been silent for days. Meanwhile, the police arrest Cenk and Ceren suspects Nedim is protecting some secrets.

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Episode 4

The enraged Ceren confronts Agah after discovering Seher's secret. Will her anger save Civan from facing the consequences of his actions?

Friday, 5th November 2021

Episode 5

Seniz looks for Cenk and returns him to the mansion. Meanwhile, Agah tries to lure Seher into dropping Civan's charges.

Monday, 8th November 2021

Episode 6

Seher is excited on her first day at work, and Agah identifies his next victim. Elsewhere, Ceren desperately wants to become a Karacay.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021

Episode 7

Cemre and Ceren (sisters) regret fighting each other. Later, Ceren faces a new challenge when Seniz tells her the truth, and Civan's life is in danger.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021

Episode 8

Seher defends herself from Seniz' slander, thus leading to more problems. Elsewhere, Cemre lands in hot soup for siding with Nedim.

Thursday, 11th November 2021

Episode 9

Nedim worries about his relationship with Cemre when the drunk Cenk exposes some secrets. Luckily, Cemre chooses to wait for the truth to come out.

Friday, 12th November 2021

Episode 10

Will Civan get into more trouble when he repays his debt using the rare opportunity in front of him? Cemre's secret admirer confesses his feelings.

Monday, 15th November 2021

Episode 11

The Yilmaz lose their home while Civan's drug possession case trial kicks off. Can they protect him from imprisonment?

Tuesday, 16th November 2021

Episode 12

Agah's business is declining, and Ceren's discovery shocks her family. Meanwhile, Cenk worries about Nedim's wellbeing.

Wednesday, 17th November 2021

Episode 13

Will the happy moments in Karacays' family last? Things are looking up for them. Elsewhere, the Yilmaz return to their house.

Thursday, 18th November 2021

Episode 14

Seniz refuses to take responsibility for her actions. As a result, Seher and Agah's families fight more when secrets come into the limelight.

Friday, 19th November 2021

Episode 15

Cemre and Cenk almost kiss each other. Elsewhere, Ceren explains to her grandmother how she will infiltrate the Karacay family, and Nedim suddenly loses his temper.

Monday, 22nd November 2021

Episode 16

Ceren's future is bright, and Agah opens Cenk's eyes. At the same time, Cemre panics when Nedim's condition deteriorates.

Tuesday, 23rd November 2021

Episode 17

Cenk tells Cemre his dark past, and Agah is desperate for the truth. Therefore, he demands information from Cenk and Seniz.

Wednesday, 24th November 2021

Episode 18

Cenk's father rejects him even after Seniz and Cemre justify his actions. As a result, Seniz begins to work on how to reconcile them.

Thursday, 25th November 2021

Episode 19

Seniz assures Ceren that things will be fine. Unfortunately, a fight erupts when the DNA test results come out. What will happen to baby Karacay?

Friday, 26th November 2021

Episode 20

Everyone shows their true colours while fighting for the Karacay name. Cemre is ready to pay the price so long as she learns the truth.

Monday, 29th November 2021

Episode 21

Neriman feels relieved when Ceren returns home. What was she up to while away? Cenk considers asking Cemre to help him iron out issues with his dad.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021

Episode 22

Nedim's anger destroys his family members' relationships. Meanwhile, Cenk holds onto his secrets even when guilt overwhelms him.

Seher

She has two granddaughters, Cemre and Ceren, and a son named Civan. Seher Yilmaz discovers that her daughter-in-law (Neriman) sold Ceren to the Karaçays as Nedim's wife.

Ceren

Ceren is excited about being part of the wealthy Karaçay, unaware that she will marry Nedim instead of Agah's son, Cenk. Later, the Nedim regains his walking ability.

Agah

Yilmaz family seeks refuge in his house in Istanbul after their house in the village is burned down. Agah Karaçay does not know that Neriman told her family that Ceren would marry Cenk.

Did you love Wrede Stad teasers for November 2021? The show begins on Monday, 1st November as As Die Skoen Pas soapie's replacement. Hence, find Wrede Stad on eExtra on weekdays at 19h30.

