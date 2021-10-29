ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba Dances with Metro Cops, Gets Them in Trouble

Several Johannesburg Metro Police officers will be probed following the release of a video of them dancing with Action SA leader, Herman Mashaba

They were in direct contravention of the SA Police Act, which prohibits police officers from displaying political affiliations while in uniform

The Johannesburg Metro Police department has expressed that officers are welcome to be part of political parties outside of their police duties

JOHANNESBURG - A group of metro police officers in Johannesburg have come under fire after they were seen dancing with the leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, in a video.

The South African Police Act mandates its employees to not display their personal political associations or preferences while on duty and wearing their uniform.

This law does not prevent police officers from being members of political parties and participating in events in their spare time but rather aims to present the police force as a unified, unbiased, entity, reports News24.

Mashaba dances with Metro officers in viral video

In a shared widely on social media platforms, Mashaba can be seen dancing, singing and clapping hands with Metro officers after they get out of a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) vehicle.

Wayne Minnaar, a spokesperson for the JMPD, said that the JMPD is working efficiently to deal with the situation. Times Live reported that the police officers concerned will have to stand before a disciplinary committee, where their side of the story will be heard and appropriate consequences will be sanctioned.

South Africa reacts to video of dancing cops

South Africans made the video of Mashaba dancing with JMPD officers go viral on social media through multiple shares and reactions. Here are some people's thoughts on the video and the ensuing disciplinary action the police officers are facing:

@Numba1skoko said:

"They having sleepless nights because of Mashaba. Vote Action SA."

@JDP_53 said:

"It would be great to know JMPD was apolitical but alas if staff were dancing with CR of ANC or Julius of EFF it is certain JMPD bosses would be silent. Hypocrisy!"

@NativeOfMzantsi said:

"This is funny actually, I'm laughing! It means they enjoyed working under Mashaba & miss him!"

@Prudy_SA said:

"They were excited that he might be coming back and treat them right again like he did before."

Herman Mashaba issued a damning report by the City of Joburg

Yesterday Briefly News reported on the City of Johannesburg issuing a report the implicates former Joburg mayor and current Action SA leader, Herman Mashaba, in an irregular expenditure scandal.

The report was put together by the City's administration, which is led by the African National Congress. It states that an insourcing project that was led by Mashaba had a significant lack of oversight from the former mayor.

" I want to make it very clear, let them know we're coming back next week. We're going to continue insourcing," said Mashaba.

