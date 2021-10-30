Skeem Saam Teasers for November 2021: What will be Meikie’s fate in court?

The thrill in the upcoming episodes of Skeem Saam on SABC1 is about to get extra dramatic. Meikie’s hopes to avoid jail time are thwarted when Mokgadi and other witnesses take the stand with only one intent, to bury her. So, how will things turn out for her? Find out how the drama unfolds this November from the following Skeem Saam teasers.

Skeem Saam television series airs on SABC1 on weekdays at 6.30 p.m. Photo: @SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Desperation to find better jobs and business opportunities make some naïve characters vulnerable to scammers. Maureen ends up losing most of her employer’s cash while Melita desperately looks for money for a similar fancy-looking deal. Will she also become a victim?

Skeem Saam teasers for November 2021

People will go to any extent to ensure everything works to their advantage. In this case, Alfred does all he can to bring Mr Kgomo close and even wants his son to enrol at Turf High. But, will Mr Kgomo fall for his trap?

Meikie finally has her day in court in upcoming episodes of Skeem Saam. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1st November 2021, Monday: Episode 86

At last, Meikie gets the chance to make her case in a court of law. Alfred is perturbed when his adversary talks about his commercial alliance.

2nd November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 87

The situation does not turn out the way Meikie expected. On the other hand, Principal tries to find out more details regarding the relationship between Alfios and Alfred.

3rd November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 88

Meikie and Leeto back up a daring plan to ensure the former does not end up behind bars. Something is not adding up regarding the enticing job offer, but Melita is excited and sends an application. Elsewhere, Celia and Alfred talk about purchasing a new vehicle.

4th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 89

Things do not seem to be turning out well for Miekie when Kwaito takes the stand to testify against her. The future looks blurry for Melita because of her miserly employer. Meanwhile, Alfios looks for a way to make his life better, but the reality thwarts his plans.

5th November 2021, Friday: Episode 90

Kwaito is unable to control his emotions during court proceedings. Elsewhere, Melita has a hard time raising the money she needs to apply for the Transnet vacancy. Alfios has a proposal for the Magongwa family but fails to get the answer he was looking forward to.

Alfred tries to befriend Mr Kgomo for his advantage. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8th November 2021, Monday: Episode 91

A distraught Leeto starts to wonder how a member of the family can die suddenly. Will he try to get the truth? Melita’s hopes are shattered when Dennis discovers a weird truth in her Transnet deal while the Magongwa family takes their brand-new vehicle home.

9th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 92

At last, MaNtuli gets the chance to give her testimony in court. Principal is not happy when Alfred starts dealing with her adversary for his own gain, while Melita is met with another disappointment.

10th November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 93

Sifiso makes a discovery regarding the discussion he overheard at the Maputla household. Elsewhere, Alfred does all he can to bring Mr Kgomo close but fails, while Bontle loses hope when she comes across a disturbing fact.

11th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 94

Meikie goes insane after hearing the testimony given by a surprise witness while Alfios finally succeeds at finding a way to purchase the vehicle he wanted. Elsewhere, Lehasa has a brief conversation with a distressed worker.

12th November 2021, Friday: Episode 95

It is time for Mokgadi to testify, and he looks forward to incriminating Meikie. Alfred is doing all he can to ensure that the son of Mr Kgomo starts attending Turf High. Meanwhile, Melita chooses to overlook the warning signs regarding the scam job vacancy.

Leeto finds a way to spy on the Matlogas in the upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

15th November 2021, Monday: Episode 96

The prophecy made by a sangoma stuns John while Alfred fails to get the confirmation he was hoping Mr Kgomo would give concerning his son. Elsewhere, Charles decides to fire a worker after an unforgivable betrayal.

16th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 97

The Prosecutor places John in a challenging situation while Melita gets a life-changing offer from Octavio. On the other hand, Principal is finally put where she belongs.

17th November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 98

Leeto has the best plan that will enable him to spy on the Matloga family. Alfios is having the best time of his life, but a former employer cannot leave him alone. Maureen becomes a scam victim after falling for an appealing business opportunity.

18th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 99

It is Meikie’s turn to testify, but the situation does not work out in her favour. Elsewhere, Alfios is offered an appealing business opportunity. Is it also a scam?

19th November 2021, Friday: Episode 100

There is silence in the courtroom when Meikie starts revealing the truth while Octavio succeeds at placing Maureen where she wants her to be. Meanwhile, Celia and Alfred are struggling to keep the fortune they just acquired.

Melita is desperately looking for a better opportunity as she fears another fall from grace. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

22nd November 2021, Monday: Episode 101

Leeto is determined to destroy the Matloga family as he seeks help from someone who also wishes the family’s downfall. Melita has no choice but to inform the authorities about the suspicious jobs offered by Transnet. On the other hand, Mahlatse is sorrowful when he is asked to tell the son of Charles that he will not be going on their planned vacation.

23rd November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 102

Lehasa handcuffs a particular citizen while Marothi Printworks decides to pay a brown envelope for a business opportunity that seems massive. The decision makes Alfred see himself as a great entrepreneur.

24th November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 103

Captain Malebana makes two startling arrests. Elsewhere, Alfios decides to put his signature on the contract for the Maphosa Nuts while Maureen finds out that she has landed the Transnet tender.

25th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 104

The interview turns out great for Lehasa. Elsewhere, an experienced scammer starts to prey on a non-suspecting business enthusiast while Mokgadi and Mary regret how things have turned out for them.

26th November 2021, Friday: Episode 105

Lehasa is fascinated by a lady who has an issue with the Mavimbela family. Maureen loses a huge portion of her employer’s fortune while Alfred does all he can to ensure that the Maphosa Nuts contract is terminated.

29th November 2021, Monday: Episode 106

The Seakamala family starts chaos in the courtroom. Lehasa attempts to rekindle Nothile’s conversation with the kids but fails. Kat understand’s Alfios obsession with Glenda.

30th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 107

The judge makes a ruling in Meikie’s case. Will it be in her favour? Kat asks Alfios to reveal the truth regarding his feelings. Elsewhere, Melita is not ready to handle another fall from grace.

The Seakamalas cause a scene during court proceedings. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Skeem Saam cast?

In Skeem Saam November episodes, characters strive to make situations work in their favour, but fate has other plans. Meikie is in court, Melita desperately looks for a better opportunity, Alfred is determined to befriend Mr Kgomo, while Principal is finally put in her place. Here is a summarized account of what happens to some of the Skeem Saam characters.

Meikie

She finally gets her day in court, but things do not go the way she had hoped. She does not want to go to prison, but the witnesses’ testimonies leave her helpless. She later takes the stand and makes startling revelations that drive the courtroom into silence. What will be the judge’s verdict?

Melita

She applies for a job that seems too good to be true. At first, she overlooks all the warning signs that show it to be a scam but later reports her suspicions to the authorities. However, she is not ready to handle another fall from grace.

Your family’s home entertaining is going to be like no other this November, as revealed by the above Skeem Saam teasers. Catch all the action on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Till the End of Time teasers for November 2021: How does the season end?

Briefly.co.za highlighted how the drama unfolds in the November episodes of Till the End of Time television series. The eExtra show has a chilling turn of events as a wife’s uncontrolled obsession with her husband drives him crazy.

What will Arjun do to escape his marital prison as the season comes to an end? To what extend is his possessive wife Maya willing to go to ensure she has him forever?

Source: Briefly.co.za