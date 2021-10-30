Durban Gen Teasers for November 2021: MacGyver dreads his new partner

Durban Gen has become one of the most watched South African television dramas since it premiered in October 2020, mainly because it entertains and educates its viewers. The relatable themes the show addresses, including heartbreaks and office romance, are exceptional. With a new month comes a fresh set of episodes that you must not miss. Interestingly, these Durban Gen teasers detail what to expect in the new set of episodes for November 2021.

Durban Gen is an intriguing TV series that introduces you to the battles people face at work and away from it. If you have been following this fascinating South African soap opera, you can attest that this drama series is one of a kind. For instance, find out why MacGyver wants to persuade Bab'Gumede to return to the hospital and the aftermath of his actions.

Durban Gen Teasers for November 2021

Mbali wants his son's life saved, but every trick he employs to persuade the Hlubis seems not to be working. At the Durban General Hospital, several issues are ongoing. This month's episodes explain more on the central themes the show address. Learn more as you read through the highlights below.

Episode 281 – Monday, 1st of November, 2021

Mbali must deal with the ramifications of his marriage to Thabo, while Qwabe resurfaces with a fresh outlook on life and medicine. But, for his new partner, MacGyver receives more than he hoped.

Episode 282 – Tuesday, 2nd of November, 2021

It is the day after the split, and everyone in the hospital is chatting. Meanwhile, Qwabe attempts to blend in, but she is a complete annoyance, and MacGyver can not tolerate his new partner.

Episode 283 – Wednesday, 3rd of November, 2021

Mbali must deal with the consequences of demolishing Lindelani's office, as well as hospital rumours. She yells out at everyone, including her best friend, and appears to be losing interest in her work. Is her work on the hanging on balance?

Episode 284 – Thursday, 4th of November, 2021

MacGyver is determined to find a way to bring back Bab'Gumede and escape the nightmare of Ang'zwanga, while Mbali and Thabo drink their misery away.

Episode 285 – Friday, 5th of November, 2021

Mbali slides down a cliff, and she believes no one is watching, but Sne and Phumeza keep an eye on her. Likewise, MacGyver is on a quest to persuade Bab'Gumede to return to the hospital, but he gets let down by himself.

Episode 286 – Monday, 8th of November, 2021

Mbali appears to be a competitor for the other interns once again. Sibiya falls prey to unemployment. Elsewhere, MacGyver is head over heels in love with his new medical partner.

Episode 287 – Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021

Lindelani receives devastating news, and unfortunately, Phumeza and her husband's relationship is becoming increasingly strained. Then, the arrival of Thembi to the hospital is not well received.

Episode 288 – Wednesday, 10th of November, 2021

Mbali tries every trick in the book to persuade the Hlubis to save their son's life, while Phumeza is annoyed by Sibiya's idleness. Meanwhile, in Durban General, Sne devises new ways to make Thembi uncomfortable.

Episode 289 – Thursday, 11th of November, 2021

In bed, Sibiya is a turn-off, and Mbali will go to any length to have blood on her hands, while Sne is envious.

Episode 290 – Friday, 12th of November, 2021

Will Mbali secure a court injunction to overturn Hlubi's decision? Sibiya rescues the day at Durban General, and by a stroke of luck, gets a job position there. Elsewhere, Sne's attempts to attract MacGyver's attention fail.

Episode 291 – Monday, 15th of November, 2021

For Zandile, a patient is more than simply a name. Sibiya and Phumeza reconcile, but MacGyver fails to win back Thembi.

Episode 292 – Tuesday, 16th of November, 2021

When it becomes evident that Zandile knows the homeless man, her routine and feelings get thrown into disarray. While the other interns are trying to figure out what's causing a young boy's illness, MacGyver gets caught in a dating hell after Thembi rejects his approach and tells him she is homosexual.

Episode 293 – Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021

Zandile attempts to save Henry's life. Elsewhere, Calvin's threesome invitation is still valid, according to Thembi. However, when Joy meets with social workers, she gets bemused.

Episode 294 – Thursday, 18th of November, 2021

At Durban General Hospital, there is an emotional deluge known as Zandile. Sandile is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, and MacGyver and Calvin make a significant mistake.

Episode 295 – Friday, 19th of November, 2021

Abrasion around the corners, Zandile must finally give in to her affections towards her father, but it may be too late. Will Sibiya's probe result in an arrest? On the other hand, Calvin is responsible for making up for the previous night with Thembi.

Episode 296 – Monday, 22nd of November, 2021

Zandile is afraid of losing her father, but she is assured of his presence, while a strange encounter occurs between Jack and a new patient. Nevertheless, Nkabinde breaks her leg and transforms into a dragon lady while wearing a cast and crutches.

Episode 297 – Tuesday, 23rd of November, 2021

Jack and Nandi may be related. Meanwhile, Zandile reinvigorates her relationship with her father, while Bra Jon is caught by Bhengu consulting with other patients.

Episode 298 – Wednesday, 24th of November, 2021

Zandile discovers that no matter how much things change, they remain the same. Jack begins to answer her questions while MacGyver is looking for solutions to his problems with women.

Episode 299 – Thursday, 25th of November, 2021

Zandile comes back to work with a positive mindset. Elsewhere, Jack is confident that she has found her late sister's reincarnation. Meanwhile, MacGyver's coworkers are in shambles after an all-day meeting with Bra Jon.

Episode 300 – Friday, 26th of November, 2021

Jack assists her mother in obtaining peace with her sister's death. But, unfortunately, MacGyver and Jon have gotten themselves into a tough spot with the superintendent. Elsewhere, the nurses are hijacking Nkabinde's new wheels.

Episode 301 – Monday, 29th of November, 2021

Thabo and MacGyver would like to have their jobs back, but they quickly discover that oil and alcohol are incompatible with Qwabe. A frigid heart destroys Jack's heart.

Episode 302 – Tuesday, 30th of November, 2021

Will Thabo be able to stay sober when his fun-loving friend visits? Besides, how can Zondo deal with gynaecological patients, and will MacGyver win his job fight?

Mbali

Mbali faces many troubles: her marriage to Thabo, the destruction of Lindelani's office, and gossips at the hospital. In addition, she is on the brink of losing her job. However, with her troubles lurking on one end and the other, she is up with other interns and all out to save Hlubis's son's life. Will her compassionate heart help her through her trying times?

MacGyver

MacGyver is in love with Thembi, though she feels differently. Unfortunately, Sne's effort to get his attention ends in a stalemate. His shortcomings with women drive him to seek answers. To add to his troubles, he has a job battle he has to win. Will he get his job back? Time will tell.

The Durban Gen teasers for November 2021 have shown what to expect in the upcoming episodes. So, do not miss the show as the episodes broadcast from Mondays to Fridays at 18h30 on eTV. You can also watch the repeat version on eTV and eExtra the following day at 13h30 and 11h15, respectively.

