A Touch of Love Teasers for November 2021: Bihaan abducts Thapki!

A Touch of Love teasers for November 2021 are here, and they are proof of how eventful the new show is punning out to be. If you have been looking for a soap opera to binge on, you might want to consider jumping onto the bandwagon. The plot and the A Touch of Love cast members guarantee a thrilling and worthwhile moment!

A Touch of Love storyline features a gorgeous young woman, Thapki. She is a stammerer, and the condition stops her first marriage from going on as planned. Later, she meets Dhruv, her boss, who falls in love with her. They agree to get married, although Dhruv's family plots against them. Will they choose love over family?

A Touch of Love teasers for November 2021

Recent A Touch of Love episodes revealed Dhruv's dilemma and how much he had to do to prove his love for Thapki. He, however, has a series of issues to deal with. First, his family is against the idea. Sakhi also poses a challenge to him. Check out the A Touch of Love teasers for November 2021 for details on how he will tackle the situation.

Episodes 29 - 30 - Monday, 1st of November 2021

Sakshi reprimands Thapki over the phone as Dhruv holds it. Later, Vasundhara is impressed to see Dhruv arrive for prayers.

Sakshi hurls hurtful words at Thapki and criticizes her and her family. She gets so saddened that she decides to quit her job.

Episodes 31 - 32 - Tuesday, 2nd of November 2021

Dhruv hosts a show that portrays Thapki in good light. He also invites Sakshi as a guest in the show. The following day, a client reaches out to Dhruv to inform him he prefers to work with Thapki instead of Sakshi.

Thapki vulnerably opens up to Dhruv about her feelings for him, and he consoles her and makes her feel better. Vasundhara is impressed to learn that Dhruv asked Thapki to come home.

Episodes 33 - 34 - Wednesday, 3rd of November 2021

Chutki and Badki gang up to ruin Thapki's hard work.

As Thapki reaches for the spices, she falls into the water tank and gets hurt badly. When Vasundhara realizes Thapki is missing; she questions Badki and Chutki about her whereabouts. Krishnakanth and Aditi go to Nimmi's house to confront Diwakar and his parents to disclose the truth.

Episodes 35 - 36 - Thursday, 4th of November 2021

Dhruv gets to the terrace to look for Thapki and is shocked to find her inside the water tank. She thanks Dhruv for saving her life, and Vasundhara makes a prayer for Thapki and Dhruv's blooming relationship.

Chutki confronts her husband about his relationship with Bihaan, but Badki tells her never to ask him that question again.

Episodes 37 - 38 - Friday, 5th of November 2021

Bihaan comes bearing gifts for everyone in the house, although Vasundhara makes hurtful remarks about the gesture, upsetting Bihaan. Bihaan gets into another altercation with Dhruv, and Vasundhara attempts to calm them down.

Episodes 39 - 40 - Monday, 8th of November 2021

Dhruv asks Thapki about accompanying him to the office party. At the same time, Nimmi and Diwakar ask Thapki to accompany them as they shop for a wedding dress.

Sakshi applauds Dhruv for the five years of successfully running his channel. Meanwhile, Dhruv is so consumed by Thapki that it affects his concentration.

Episodes 41 - 42 - Tuesday, 9th of November 2021

Ronny pushes the people in the office to pair up and play a game, and Dhruv and Thapki end up being partners.

Bihaan unexpectedly shows up at the office, and Thapki questions him about his identity, and an altercation nearly ensues between them. Later, Diwakar shows up and threatens to assault her.

Episodes 43 - 44 - Wednesday 10th of November 2021

Thapki succeeds in freeing herself from Diwakar, who humiliates her before the people at the office. The incident pisses Dhruv off so much that he slaps Diwakar, who attempts to hit him back. Thapki dashes out of the office and secludes herself; Dhruv finds her questioning God about everything happening to her.

Dhruv tells Thapki about being attracted to her. Later, Dhruv opens up to his mother about his desire to marry Thapki!

Episodes 45 - 46 - Thursday, 11th of November 2021

Thapki tells her parents she does not want to get married to Dhruv. She hands her resignation letter to Dhruv, although he pleads with her to reconsider her decision.

Episodes 47 - 48 - Friday, 12th of November 2021

Dhruv goes to Thapki and pleads with her to let her meet her family. However, Thapki is reluctant about the decision.

Dhruv pleads with Thapki to let him be part of her family, and Sakshi reaches out to Thapki and demands her to go to the office as soon as possible.

Episode 49 - Monday, 15th of November 2021

Grandma reprimands Vasundhara for not informing her about the woman she wants Dhruv to marry.

Thapki informs Vasundhara about her stammering and how it cost her her previous wedding.

Episodes 50 - 51 - Tuesday, 16th of November 2021

Bihaan questions Chutki and Badki about allowing Dhruv to marry Thapki, and Thapki worries about her marriage expenses.

Dhruv asks Thapki whether she feels the same about their relationship, and Chutki and Badki make a list of things they want Thapki's family to fulfil before the marriage.

Episodes 52 - 53 - Wednesday, 17th of November 2021

Dhruv thinks out loud about the feelings he has for Thapki. When Sakshi overhears him, she convinces herself she is the lady Dhruv is thinking about. Elsewhere, Vasundhara reprimands Chutki and Badki for the list of demands they made to Thapki's family.

Dhruv informs the people at the office about his plan to marry Thapki, and everyone is excited and happy for him. Later, Aditi and the rest of the family are shocked to discover that Bihaan and Dhruv are brothers.

Episodes 54 - 55 - Thursday, 18th of November 2021

Dhruv and his family show up at Thapki's family home for the Roka ceremony, and Diwakar is startled to spot Thapki and Dhruv together.

Dhruv's grandmother declines to perform the shagun ceremony despite Thapki's attempts to persuade her. Meanwhile, Diwakar informs his mother about Thapki's marriage to Dhruv, and Bihaan threatens to hurt him.

Episodes 56 - 57 - Friday, 19th of November 2021

Thapki thinks about Dhruv giving her the best gift, and Chutki and Badki shock everyone when they allege that Vasundhara is partially deaf.

Vasundhara shouts at Badki when she realizes the clock on the wall is faulty. Meanwhile, Poonam worries about the strained relationship Dhruv has with his father.

Episodes 58 - 59 - Monday 22nd of November 2021

Bihaan abducts Thapki!

Shubh informs Thapki and Dhruv's family about the abduction, and the news scares everyone. Elsewhere, Thapki leaves a clue hoping that Dhruv will be keen enough to follow it and locate her.

Episodes 60 - 61 - Tuesday, 23rd of November 2021

The kidnappers demand a hefty ransom and threaten to murder Thapki if their demands are not met.

Episodes 62 - 63 - Wednesday, 24th of November 2021

Sakshi contemplates telling Vasundhara shocking details about Thapki, but she receives a phone call that destructs her. Later, she takes her frustrations on Thapki.

Thapki and her family are excited to see Varun, and later, Kiran and Varun get into a heated fight.

Episodes 64 - 65 - Thursday 25th of November 2021

Bihaan worries he might have lost the rings he was meant to present to Thapki's family. Later, Vasundhara's mother-in-law asks her to pray for the rings.

Thapki spots a mischievous Bihaan attempting to exchange the real rings with fake ones, which troubles her. Dhruv notices her mood is off; hence, he tries to get cosy and reminds her to express her feelings.

Episodes 66 - 67 - Friday, 26th of November 2021

Chutki and Badki plan to intentionally lose the dance competition so that Thapki does not get the chance to address the guests.

Dhruv reminds Bihaan to hand Thapki's family the gifts to create a good impression and a rapport between the two families.

Episodes 68 - 69 - Monday, 29th of November 2021

Dhruv gets emotional as he expresses his feelings towards Thapki, and Aditi hands Shubh a CD and warns her to take care of it.

Episodes 70 - 71 - Tuesday, 30th of November 2021

Vasundhara second-guesses her decision to marry off her son to a woman who stutters. She declares she no longer wants her to marry Dhruv. Is it too late to cancel the marriage preparations?

Balvinder expresses his excitement about Thapki becoming his daughter-in-law during the mehndi ceremony. The worst happens when the priest stops the mehndi ceremony and announces that Dhruv and Thapki cannot proceed with the rituals, and neither can they get married!

Thapki

Thapki deals with rejection at her workplace as Sakshi and Dilawaar are constantly on her neck. She quits, although her man convinces her to change her mind. She gives in to his attempts to woo her and agrees to marry him. However, she had to deal with the hate from his family.

Dhruv

Dhruv goes against the odds to prove his love for Thapki despite her family's financial status. When she agrees to marry him, he starts the preparations. However, the worst happens when his mother changes her mind, and the priest declares the engagement cannot go on as planned.

A Touch of Love teasers for November 2021 cannot compare to the drama and thrill that will unfold in the show. Tune in to Glow TV from Mondays to Tuesdays at 18h00 for more details about the soapie.

