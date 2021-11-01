The Queen teasers for November 2021: Oletaro's woes increase

Olerato plans an actual date with Khumo after he saves her from a dangerous blind date. Unfortunately, Darlington emerges from her past and threatens to ruin her happiness. Find out more about Olerato's current situation in The Queen teasers for November 2021.

The Queen teasers for November 2021.

Source: Facebook

In the November episodes of The Queen, Olerato is caught in Darlington's games. She must choose between holding onto Khumo or letting him go to protect his life. How has Olerato turned into Darlington's slave?

The Queen teasers for November 2021

Harriet will do anything to earn Brutus' forgiveness. Brutus might forgive her, but can she win back his trust? Meanwhile, Georgina befriends Thando to get more information about her. Find out more about what The Queen actors have prepared for you in these episodes:

Monday, 1st November 2021

Episode 71

Georgina panics after discovering that Thando knows everything. Meanwhile, Phumeza adds more pressure on Harriet.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Episode 72

Georgina and Thando's rivalry worsens. Brutus' struggle for power bears negative consequences, and Harriet's decision hurts Noma's feelings.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Episode 73

Georgina realizes she underestimated Thando, and Harriet counterattacks an unavoidable enemy.

Brutus threatens to shoot Harriet, for he believes she wants to kill him.

Source: UGC

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Episode 74

Harriet changes the situation, thus putting Brutus at a disadvantage. Thando puts Georgina in an inescapable position, and Patronella gets caught in a dilemma.

Friday, 5th November 2021

Episode 75

While Harriet jeopardizes everything to rebuild her relationship with Brutus, Georgina protects her loved ones.

Monday, 8th November 2021

Episode 76

Olerato's blind date puts her in danger, and Mjekejeke risks his life to rescue his family.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021

Episode 77

Mjekejeke gets lucky at night, and someone saves Olerato's day.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021

Episode 78

Mjekejeke hides his lotto money from Patronella. Meanwhile, Khumo and Olerato agree to go on an actual first date.

Thursday, 11th November 2021

Episode 79

The Khozas discover Mjekejeke's lottery secret when they begin to like Khumo. Meanwhile, Olerato also has high expectations of Khumo.

Detective Georgina fools Thando into becoming her friend. The move lightens her investigation.

Source: UGC

Friday, 12th November 2021

Episode 80

Olerato's happiness is at risk when a past acquaintance resurfaces. Elsewhere, the lottery money might ruin Mjekejeke's relationship with many people.

Monday, 15th November 2021

Episode 81

Patronella enjoys life while Olerato's past haunts her. Meanwhile, Mjekejeke might lose his best friend.

Tuesday, 16th November 2021

Episode 82

Olerato encounters an extreme and sudden life-changing surprise.

Wednesday, 17th November 2021

Episode 83

While Olerato's past ruins her future, the lottery winner encounters more sorrows because of his new wealth.

Thursday, 18th November 2021

Episode 84

Olerato strives to control her enemy, and Mjekejeke's decision disturbs Patronella.

Mjekejeke worries about his daughter's safety upon discovering that she is close to Thando.

Source: UGC

Friday, 19th November 2021

Episode 85

Darlington's first assignment for Olerato is to infiltrate the Khoza's business. Elsewhere, Mjekejeke tries to reconcile with Patronella.

Monday, 22nd November 2021

Episode 86

Olerato must choose between saving Khumo's life and losing his love. Mjekejeke's attempt to mend broken relationships fail.

Tuesday, 23rd November 2021

Episode 87

Khumo catches Olerato and Darlington kissing, and Patronella receives an unexpected visitor.

Wednesday, 25th November 2021

Episode 88

Olerato and Khumo's relationship turns into chaos. Meanwhile, a suspicious client enters Corner House.

Thursday, 25th November 2021

Episode 89

Akhona's day is messy, and Khumo thinks Olerato's behaviour is unacceptable.

Harriet promises to win back Brutus' trust.

Source: UGC

Friday, 26th November 2021

Episode 90

Clive woes Akhona while Darlington gives Olerato a tempting offer.

Monday, 29th November 2021

Episode 91

Olerato is caught in Darlington's game. Elsewhere, Clive gets close to Akhona.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021

Episode 92

Akhona and Clive share their first kiss, and Olerato watches in silence as Darlington tricks the Khozas.

Olerato

Darlington is using Olerato to get into the Khoza family business. Later, her relationship with Khumo ends when he catches them kissing. Later, Darlington buys Olerato's silence to make way for his plans.

Mjekejeke

Mjekejeke's lottery money ruins his relationship with Patronella and other valuable people in his life. As a result, his attempt to rebuild their relationship fail.

Georgina

She accompanies Thando on a drinking spree and then takes her home after she passes out. Georgina then hacks into her phone's calls and messages. Will Thando kill Georgina when she finds out she is a detective?

