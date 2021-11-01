Emperor Ashoka Teasers for November 2021: Who sets the palace on fire!

Lovers of Indian series that depict courage and bravery in apparent difficulty have found something worthwhile in the Emperor Ashoka drama. The series centres on a historical Indian warrior known as Ashoka. The boy was born into poor conditions, and little did he know that he had royal blood in him. Emperor Ashoka teasers for October portrays some of Ashoka's bravery and loyalty.

Emperor Ashoka soapie cast members. Photo: @IndTellyAwards

Source: Twitter

Ashoka takes it upon himself to look for a missing person, and the path he takes in unravelling the abduction opens a cankerworm of devious secrets. Helena continues her sinister plans; this time, she is at the helm of kidnapping and murderous activities. This month's teasers help you to get a preview of how Ashoka emerges as the saviour of some characters while Justin's loyalty to his mother lands him in trouble.

Emperor Ashoka teasers for October 2021

Loyalty, bravery, and broken promises are constant themes in the Emperor Ashoka Indian series. The upcoming episodes of this series will show you various sides to some of the characters and how Karma rises to the occasion and pays some of them in their coin.

Episodes 93 and 94 - Monday, 1st of November, 2021

Justin is befuddled by his mother, Helena's abduction of Chanakya. Subhrasi discovers that Dharma is nowhere to be found but stops the maids from raising the alarm because she believes in Dharma.

A Khorasani soldier locates Dharma and tries to force himself on her, but Siamak is right in time to rescue her. But, unfortunately, she has already left by the time Mir arrives.

Episodes 95 and 96 - Tuesday, 2nd of November, 2021

Ashoka gets to the new palace only to discover that it is surrounded by a combustible material known as Lark. Meanwhile, Ashoka has made an enormous discovery; someone plans to set the palace and everyone in it on fire.

Ashoka consents to take a crucial role during Agnishika's marriage ceremony. Interestingly, he is excited about this because he has a credible pass to be in the palace.

Episodes 97 and 98 - Wednesday, 3rd of November, 2021

Everyone is joyful about the gorgeous palace, while Justin devises a way to make sure Noor and Siamak are not part of the excitement by sending them away.

Justin meets Noor and orders her out of the palace. However, he receives a shocker when Noor informs him that Siamak is his biological son. How will Justin manage to send his child and Noor out of the palace before all hell breaks loose!

Episodes 99 and 100 - Thursday, 4th of November, 2021

Ashoka uncovers Chanakya's location only to realise that Dharma's help will be required for a successful rescue mission. Meanwhile, Mir is still looking for Dharma.

Dharma puts in her best effort to ensure Chanakya's rescue.

Episodes 101 -102: Friday, 5th of November, 2021

The palace is set ablaze while everyone runs helter-skelter in a desperate attempt to escape the disaster. Meanwhile, Ashoka dashes into the palace to rescue as many souls as he can manage.

Ashoka dashes into the palace to rescue as many souls as he can manage. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ashoka has a hunch that not everyone has been rescued from the palace on fire, and he returns inside to make sure that no one is left behind. Nevertheless, a quarrel ensues between Noor and Agnishika after the latter rises from her slumber.

Episodes 103 and 104 - Monday, 8th of November, 2021

Dharma and Chanakya are excited to see Ashoka approaching them out of the flaming palace with Bindusara in his arms. Meanwhile, Bindusara is remorseful about the happenings under his regime and instructs a search party after Rajajiraj.

Niketor and Justin devise a way to locate Rajajiraj before Bindusara, while Mir still looks for Dharma; will he get hold of her?

Episodes 105 and 106 - Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021

Justin seeks permission to go into the temple to say a prayer on Helena's behalf. However, he is up to something secretive. What could Justin be planning?

Sushim longs to prove how much of a loyal servant he is to his kingdom, and he requests that news of Ahankara's impending hanging be sent out to every nook and cranny. This is because he believes that the strategy will bring Rajajiraj out of his place of hiding.

Episodes 107 -108 - Wednesday, 10th of November, 2021

Chanakya persuades Bindusara to accompany Justin down to the temple, but Ashoka notices some strange attitude from Justin.

Akramak comes across a person in a cave but is oblivious that the individual is Rajajiraj. Ashoka, on the other hand, recognises the pendant on the man. Will the duo capture Rajajiraj?

Episodes 109 and 110 - Thursday, 11th of November, 2021

Ashoka makes a vow to Ahankara to assist her in her quest to meet her father. However, Bindusara does not consent to it. So, what is Ashoka's next move?

Rajajiraj blames Chanakya, but Bindusara instructs a thorough investigation because he finds it difficult to accept that Chanakya is disloyal.

Episodes 111 (part 1 and 2) - Friday, 12th of November, 2021

Helena requests that a loyal servant of hers should execute Varahmir. However, Ashoka observes the drama from a secured position and decides to trail the man.

Ashoka can rescue Varahmir only after a duel with the assassin and the dealer.

Episodes 111 (part 3) and 112 - Monday, 15th of November, 2021

The court case is about to start, and when Varahmir tries to pinpoint Helena for the crimes, Justin kills him and accepts responsibility for everything that has happened.

Justin is taken out of the courtroom as a criminal. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Unfortunately, Justin is taken out of the courtroom as a criminal.

Episodes 113 and 114 - Tuesday, 16th of November, 2021

Mir keeps Noor in a room to stop her from seeing Justin.

Noor disguises in Sitara's dress and sneaks out to try and see Justin.

Episodes 115 and 116 - Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021

Justin informs Helena about the reality of Siamak being his son. Elsewhere, Chanakya attempts to make Bindusara realise that Justin must have told his mother about his plans to conspire against someone.

Helena's determination to tell Bindusara about her sins hits the wall when she comes in contact with Siamak.

Episodes 117 and 118 - Thursday, 18th of November, 2021

Justin's last request from Bindusara shows that he does not want Helena, his biological mother, to be present at the time of his execution. On the other hand, Helena hires a painter to draw a painting in the likeness of Justin.

Siamak and Noor are prevented from attending the execution, thanks to Mir's substance to make them sleep. This is to ensure that they do not try to stop the execution from happening.

Episodes 119 and 120 - Friday, 19th of November, 2021

The execution of Justin and Rajajiraj is about to take place.

Chanakya is unhappy just as the spectators hail Helena. Nevertheless, Ashoka successfully persuades Bindusara to ensure the executed men are buried instead of being hung along the corridor.

Episodes 121 and 122 - Monday, 22nd of November, 2021

Helena requests that Siamak must be in charge of Justin's ritual. Meanwhile, a warrior with arrow races into the scene on a horse intending to harm Magadh.

Helena and Mir cement their agreement to make Siamak king with a handshake.

Episodes 123 and 124 - Tuesday, 23rd of November, 2021

Ashoka departs to make contact with a foe so that they can negotiate a deal. Elsewhere, Chanakya suspects that Mir and Helena are up to something.

Chanakya suspects that Mir and Helena are up to something. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Niharika remembers that she has vowed to accomplish Rajajiraj's revenge mission if something harmful befalls him.

Episodes 125 and 126 - Wednesday, 24th of November, 2021

Niharika consents to speak with Bindusara only because the discussion stands to benefit Ahankara, her daughter.

Mir arranges to meet you with Niharika, and she departs the meeting while waving a white flag. At the same time, she convinces Bindusara that someone else knows about the conspiracy. Who is that going to be?

Episodes 127 and 128 - Thursday, 25th of November, 2021

Niharika comes to the court with evidence revealing Dharma as an active member of the planned coup against the king's throne. What will Bindusara do about this new revelation?

Niharika informs Helena that she intends to marry her daughter to Sushim, but then, Helena tries to convince Bindusara to go against Dharma.

Episodes 129 and 130 - Friday, 26th of November, 2021

Bindusara announces that he wants foolproof evidence to show that Dharma is guilty as charged because he wants to be the one to punish her if it is true.

Noor discovers that Siamak will be in the company of Ashoka in the search for Dharma.

Episodes 131 and 132 - Monday, 29th of November, 2021

Dharma gets the opportunity to hear Mir discussing the plans to send an assassin to murder Ashoka. Meanwhile, Chanakya informs one of his secret soldiers to make sure no harm befalls Ashoka searching for Dharma.

Charumitra reveals the proposed marriage between Ahankara and Sushim. However, Bindusara has some reservations about the whole plan.

Episodes 133 and 134 - Tuesday, 30th of November 2021

Chanakya comes up with a great plan, but Dharma is reluctant about its execution because it comes with risks.

Dharma falls off a cliff! Will she be alright? Elsewhere, Ashoka is in disbelief after discovering the reality of his father.

Ashoka

Ashoka is on a mission to locate his father, and this determination leads him down several difficult situations and choices. First, he helps in looking for someone who was declared missing, and his search leads him to a secret tunnel; he discovers bigger plots bordering on the plans to burn the new palace and its inhabitants. Eventually, he is instrumental in the rescuing of several personalities.

Helena

Helena is a devious woman with even more notorious subordinates around her, who are willing to do anything she says, no matter how grievous and to whoever she wants. She orchestrates the abduction of an individual and also orders the execution of another. However, schemings backfire, and her son takes the blame for her atrocities in an attempt to save her.

The Emperor Ashoka Indian series continues to bring its viewers scintillating drama in the new episodes. Familiarise yourself with the taste of what is to come through the Emperor Ashoka teasers for October 2021 shared above.

The latest episodes air on Glow TV on weekdays at 19h00 and 19h30 when there are half-hour episodes and at 19h00 on days with an hour-long episode. Also, the repeat version airs on weekdays at 12h00 and 12h30 with an omnibus on Sundays between 10h30 and 14h30.

READ ALSO: Mismatched Teasers for November 2021: Why does Ramesh humiliate Aastha?

Briefly.co.za has recently shared updates on one of the latest drama series Mismatched television show. The series shows how Shaurya becomes uncomfortable with Shagun's plan to further her studies. How will she convince him to accomplish her dearly conceived desire?

More so, as Anokhi has found out a terrifying truth about Babli before expressing how bad she feels about Raja quitting college, what will she do? Find out more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za