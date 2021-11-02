Betty White's net worth, age, children, quotes, profiles, movies and shows, health
It is prudent to honour and celebrate those who have made significant impacts on society. By honouring them, they usually feel appreciated and motivated to continue doing what they do. One such celebrity is Betty White. Who is Betty White? She is a renowned American actress, TV personality, comedian, animal rights activist, and author. With all those titles, what is Betty White's net worth? Get that and much more here!
Is Betty White still alive and how old is she? Yes, she is still alive. She was born on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, USA. Therefore, she is 99 years as of 2021. Her outstanding career as a producer and actress earned her an honorary title of Mayor of Hollywood. This article has more info about Betty White's net worth, age, family, profiles, movies, and much more.
Betty White profiles
- Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Веttу Whіtе
- Full Nаmе: Веttу Маrіоn Whіtе Luddеn
- Gеndеr: Fеmаlе
- Betty White's age: 99 уеаrѕ
- Віrth Dаtе: Јаnuаrу 17, 1922
- Віrth Рlасе: Оаk Раrk, Іllіnоіѕ
- Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn
- Неіght: 1.62М
- Wеіght: 58 Кg
- Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Wіdоw
- Betty White's children: Nоne
- Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Асtrеѕѕ, соmеdіаn ТV, аnd rаdіо реrѕоnаlіtу.
- Nеt Wоrth іn 2021: $75 mіllіоn
- Betty White parents: Horace & Tess
Background info
What is Betty White's nationality? She is an American born in Oak Park, Illinois. Her parents were Horace, an electrical engineer, and Tess White, a homemaker. When she was two years, she moved to Los Angeles with her family. She has a diverse ethnicity of Danish, Greek, English, Canadian, and Welsh. She attended Beverly Hills High School.
Is Betty White older than sliced bread? America's sweetheart was born in 1922, just six years before the Chillicothe Baking Company sold the very first loaf of sliced bread on July 7, 1928. As great as sliced bread is, it has nothing on Betty White's health.
Family
She met Allen Ludden in 1961, and they started a serious relationship. The couple tied the knot two years later. But before they met, Betty was in other two marriages that were short-lived. Ludden later passed away in 1981 from stomach cancer. Does Betty White have any kids? Unfortunately, she does not have kids of her own. After the death of Ludden, White did not remarry again. Instead, she took care of Ludden's three children from a previous marriage, as their mother had also succumbed to cancer.
Career
Her interest in acting started way back in her high school days, although she was a writer. While growing up, she wanted to become a park ranger, but unfortunately, women could not take that job. So she focused her efforts on writing plays. While in high school, she created plays for the school drama group, and she acted the lead role. That experience inspired her to become a professional actress in the future.
After her education, she tried joining the movie industry as an actress, but she did not make it. That prompted her to join the radio. She was tasked with reading commercials and featuring in several plays.
In 1939, three months after graduation, she made her debut appearance on TV by singing songs from The Merry Widow, a top opera by then.
In the 1940s, she featured in different shows such as Blondie, The Great Gildersleeve, and This is Your FBI. Besides, she started her radio program, The Betty White Show.
In 1952, she founded Bandy Productions. This is her production company in which she created Life with Elizabeth, the comedy production in which she played the lead role.
In 1962, she played a lead role in the feature drama film Advise & Consent.
In 1985, she appeared in The Golden Girls, her biggest hit show.
From 2012 to 2014, she hosted Betty White's Off Their Rockers, a show where elderly people played pranks on the younger generation.
She became famous after featuring in a documentary titled Betty White's life: First Lady of Television, released in 2018 in her honour.
Betty's career as a singer, actor, host, and producer spanned over 80 years. This makes her the longest-serving female personality in the American entertainment industry.
Betty White's quotes are humorous, informative, and educative. Her famous quotes are:
- It is important that you not believe your publicity. Be grateful for whatever praise you receive, but take it with a grain of salt.
- You can always tell somebody by the way they put their hands on an animal.
- I make it my business to get along with people so I can have fun.
Betty White movies and TV shows
- 1962: Advise & Consent
- 2009: The Proposal
- 1945: Time to Kill
- 2010: You Again
- 2003: Bringing Down the House
- 1999: Lake Placid
- 1999: The Story of Us
- 1998: Hard Rain
- 2009: Love N' Dancing
- 2009: Trouble
- 2009: Toy Story 4
- 1998: Holy Man
- 2013: Betty Whites Goes Wild
- 2011: The Lost Valentine
- 2012: The Lorax
- 1949–50: Hollywood on Television
- 1953: The Eddie Albert Show
- 1953–55: Life with Elizabeth
- 1954: The Betty White Show
- 1955–56: What's My Line?
- 1956: The Millionaire
- 1957–58: Date with the Angels
- 1958: The Betty White Show
- 1962: The United States Steel Hour
- 1963–75: You Don't Say!
- 1968: That's Life
- 1969: Petticoat Junction
- 1971: The Pet Set
- 1973–77: The Mary Tyler Moore Show
- 1976–77: The Sonny and Cher Show
- 1976–79: Liar's Club
- 1979: The Best Place to Be
- 1980: The Gossip
- 1981: Best of the West
- 1983: Just Men!
- 1985–92: The Golden Girls
- 1987: Alf Loves a Mystery
- 1988: Santa Barbara
- 1989–92: Empty Nest
- 1992–93: The Golden Palace
- 1994: Diagnosis: Murder
- 1995: The Naked Truth
- 1996: A Weekend in the Country
- 1998: The Lionhearts
- 1999: Hercules
- 2000: The Wild Thornberrys
Net worth
Is Betty White a billionaire? She has accumulated vast wealth throughout her career in the entertainment world that has spanned for more than 80 years. She is guesstimated to be worth over $75 million. Over the years, she has experienced success in the film world, and she has shown her range and versatility over her accomplished years.
Above are the amazing details you would love to know concerning Betty White's net worth, age, family, career, movies, and much more. She is regarded as one of the pioneers of the TV industry, the first woman who worked both behind and in front of the camera. Besides, she is also the first woman to produce a sitcom, which won her the Mayor of Hollywood title.
