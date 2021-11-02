The Jodha and Akbar Hindi story has come a long way, providing its viewers with top-notch entertainment and education about India's rich history. The Jodha & Akbar 4 teasers explain how familial associations and adversaries drive victories in politics and wars.

The Jodha and Akbar Indian series continues the storyline that revolves around how marriages are politicised between two empires. Something as violence-free as marriage becomes a tool of peace and historical development in India. The Jodha and Akbar 4 series gives a sneak peek of the events that lead to and follow the abduction of Akbar by his so-called business associates.

Jodha & Akbar 4 teasers for November 2021

Jodha's marriage to Akbar experiences some troubles because she insists on sticking to her religion instead of converting to Islam as her mother-in-law wants. But, on the other hand, Akbar sees this as an issue and believes a fake divorce will end the ruckus. This month's teasers provide a conclusive preview of the drama.

Episode 50 - Monday, 1st of November, 2021

Zubaida ensures that Ruqaiya is well informed about the ongoing activities between Anarkali and Salim.

Episode 51 - Tuesday, 2nd of November, 2021

Akbar decides that the best way to reprimand Salim is to prevent him from seeing Anarkali until further notice.

Episode 52 - Wednesday, 3rd of November, 2021

Queen Ruqaiya is mad with fury when Queen Salima emerges victorious in the shooting competition.

Episode 53 - Thursday, 4th of November, 2021

Khwaja Vanshadahri asks a servant to deliver poisonous clothes to Jodha. However, she lies that the gift is courtesy of Hamida.

Episode 54 - Friday, 5th of November, 2021

Hameeda admonishes Jodha to convert to Islam to escape the raging war.

Episode 55 - Saturday, 6th of November, 2021

Rukkaya is furious that Salim is calm with Jodha's choice of not changing her religion.

Episode 56 - Sunday, 7th of November, 2021

Akbar goes to war against the loyal followers of the King of Iran and comes out victorious.

Episode 57 - Monday, 8th of November, 2021

Akbar conquers the last king of Iran, Shah, to become victorious in the war.

Episode 58 - Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021

Jodha chooses to convert from her religion because Hameeda is unhappy that she has not.

Episode 59 - Wednesday, 10th of November, 2021

Salim realises that Akbar will part ways with Jodha through a divorce.

Episode 60 - Thursday, 11th of November, 2021

Akbar informs Jodha that the only reason for divorcing her is to settle the bad blood between the latter and his mother.

Episode 61 - Friday, 12th of November, 2021

Akbar puts Salim in charge of the operation that involves apprehending Maharana Pratap.

Episode 62 - Saturday, 13th of November, 2021

Shahbuddin conspires to turn Murad and Salim against each other. His schemes are devious and are focused on murdering Salim.

Episode 63 - Sunday, 14th of November, 2021

Akbar sets a time frame for Shhabuddin to tell the truth.

Episode 64 - Monday, 15th of November, 2021

Jodha is in a difficult place because she must choose between her husband and her son. However, she wishes to be fair to both of them.

Episode 65 - Tuesday, 16th of November, 2021

Anarkali pleads that Salim should marry Maanbai. However, Salim tells Jalal that he is prepared to go on with the marriage.

Episode 66 - Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021

Jodha ensures that Madhav's efforts to murder Salim are unproductive, and Maambai marries Salim afterwards.

Episode 67 - Thursday, 18th of November, 2021

Akbar has only lovely words for Jodha because of her business plans. On the other hand, Ruqaiya destroys the spices.

Episode 68 - Friday, 19th of November, 2021

Akbar leaves with the Englishmen on a trip that involves business. Meanwhile, Janisar conspires with the Englishmen to keep Akbar as a hostage.

Episode 69 - Saturday, 20th of November, 2021

Akbar's health deteriorates inside the jungle, while Jodha follows Rahim into the jungle, searching for Akbar.

Episode 70 - Sunday, 21st of November, 2021

Jodha is shocked when she observes Janisar and Murad together.

Episode 71 - Monday, 22nd of November, 2021

Jodha ensures that Ruqaiya does not step out of the house. Nevertheless, Murad comes clean about the conspiracy while promising to help Jodha to solve the case.

Episode 72 - Tuesday, 23rd of November, 2021

Season finales as Akbar commands Ruqaiya to leave for Kabul as a form of punishment, but Jodha successfully changes the details of the punishment.

Jodha

Jodha is a virtuous and strong woman who stands tall in the face of blatant oppression and smartly beats her opponents at their game. However, her mother-in-law is unhappy about her religion and wants her to change to Islam. She decides to please her mother-in-law, but it is not the end of her troubles. Divorce and the abduction of her lover are some of the issues that she must navigate.

Akbar

Akbar is the definition of a gentleman of war. He tries to be fair in his treatment of others, but he is never afraid to take the battle to his enemies, and most times, he comes out victorious. He pretends to divorce his wife so that his mother will stop nagging their marriage. But, will this be enough? His unfortunate encounter at the hands of some pretentious business associates reveals more about his relationship and work.

These are the last of the Jodha & Akbar 4 teasers that you will read this season. The fascinating drama climaxes in these upcoming episodes, but the conflicts are resolved, and the characters get their karmic coins. So, while you watch out for a new series, remember to catch the full details of your favourite soapie on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 20h00.

