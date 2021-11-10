Throughout the pandemic, there have been many rumours about how one can prevent Covid-19 infection using home remedies and certain medicines

The World Health Organisation has replied claims that eating chillies and taking hot baths will prevent infection, calling them false

Adhering to established Covid-19 protocols such as hand washing, sanitising, and social distancing is the best defence, says the organisation

Rumours have been circulating that adding chilli peppers to one's food is an effective prevention method against Covid-19. Taking hot baths is another common Covid-19 prevention myth that has gained traction online.

However, these rumours have been dispelled by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The organisation has taken the opportunity to remind people of the importance of maintaining general good health through a healthy diet and regular exercise.

According to Times Live, WHO maintains that adhering to Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing and sanitisation of hands and surfaces, is the best way to prevent infection.

Covid-19 prevention myths busted

WHO has added that taking hot baths is not a Covid-19 prevention method. The temperature of a bath can not change the temperature of one's body, in fact, a hot bath can cause burns.

The same goes for steaming. Many people have been saying that inhaling steam can cure Covid-19 infections, but it is merely a method for managing symptoms, such as congestion.

“Steam inhalation does not cure Covid-19 and is not a safe treatment as it may cause serious burns. No matter how hot the steam is, it will not reach the virus present in the cells of the infected individual," Dr Marlin McKay, a GP from Gauteng, said.

Reactions to Covid-19 prevention myths

