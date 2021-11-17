Wedding Planners teasers for December 2021: Preeti and K.T's brewing love

StarLife's Wedding Planners commenced airing in October 2021. Preeti Jindal has started developing feelings for K.T, who, on the other hand, has no clue. Will K.T embrace the love or is he smitten by someone else? Find out more about the upcoming episodes in the Wedding Planners teasers for December 2021.

Wedding Planners teasers for December 2021. Photo: @Dy Şeref Vazosu

Source: Facebook

Wedding Planners is becoming more and more engaging as the characters meet their fate. Preeta's begins to fall in love with K.T, who is still entangled with Nandini. What will happen between them? Below are all the Wedding Planners teasers on what to expect this December.

Wedding Planners teasers for December 2021

Grad your hot coffee as you turn on your TV. The Wedding Planners cast members will leave you entertained. Get a glimpse of what the Wedding planners December episodes have for you.

Wednesday, 1st December 2021

Episode 87

Ms Jindal receives a special gift from K.T for her Mooh Dikhai function. As Ms Jindal receives some advice from Juhi, Nandini stops by K.T and Preeti's office.

Preeti receives a special from K.T. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 88

Nandini engages in cunning tactics and indirectly mocks Preeti. Later, she hatches a plan to target her and embarrass K.T in the presence of his family.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Episode 89

K.T, together with his mother, confront Preeti for bringing Nandini home. Later, Preeti interrogates K.T for intending to get her name inked.

Episode 90

Neelima embarrasses Preeti while Nandini brews a dishonest plan. Later, Preeti stumbles across some shocking photos in K.T's wardrobe.

Friday, 3rd December 2021

Episode 91

Preeti pays Nandini a visit and requests her to return to Singapore. As K.T receives advice from his father, Preeti takes a bold step during the family Puja.

Episode 92

Ms Jindal questions K.T on why he is adamant about wanting Nandini out of his life. Kusum makes a big sacrifice as Priyanka finds solace in Neel.

Saturday, 4th December 2021

Episode 93

K.T and Nandini focus on finding Arjun after she puts up a pretentious act. Arjun confronts Preeti while Kusum calms a distraught Priyanka.

Episode 94

Ms Jindal decides to get to the bottom of Arjun and K.T's relationship while Nandini's plan is not successful. Later, K.T and Preeti share a romantic moment.

Sunday, 5th December 2021

Episode 95

Preeti walks in at the police station, and Neelima fires a shocking accusation at her. Juhi meets with K.T.

Preeti meets KT, a man who later becomes her business partner. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 96

Ms Jindal does her best to convince K.T for the DNA test while Nandini begs him to accept Arjun as his son. Later, Ms Jindal realizes that she is in love with K.T.

Monday, 6th December 2021

Episode 97

K.T comes home with Nandini during Arjun's insistence, placing Preeti between a rock and a hard place. In the meantime, Rati pays Kusum a visit with an ill intention.

Episode 98

K.T asks Ms Jindal to pretend to be happy with him while unaware of how she feels towards him. Later, Preeti spots Nandini in K.T's room.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021

Episode 99

Ms Jindal reveals a shocking challenge before Nandini. However, Nandini and Rati hatch up with an evil plan against her.

Episode 100

Preeti is surprised when K.T assists her bake a cake. However, she realizes that his motives are to make Nandini jealous. Later, Nandini plans on revenging Preeti.

Preeti

Actress Rajshree Thakur plays the role of Preeti on the Wedding Planners. Photo: @Crystal_Krish4r

Source: Twitter

Ms Jindal has developed feelings for K.T, but he fails to notice. So, instead, he moves towards Nandini, whose mind is tuned to making Preeti's life a misery.

K.T

He fails to realize that Preeti has fallen in love with him. So, instead, he comes home with Nandini during Arjun's insistence, placing the woman who genuinely loves him at a tough spot.

Nandini

She wants KT to take a DNA test to prove that Arjun is his son. Nandini and Rati join efforts to get back at Preeti.

The Wedding Planners teasers for December 2021 prove that the Wedding Planners Indian series is worth watching. Therefore, watch this series on StarLife daily from 21h00 to 21h30.

READ ALSO: These Streets teasers for November 2021: Asmita assumes Ridoy’s ghost is haunting her

Briefly.co.za also shared new updates about These Streets teasers for November 2021. Strange things happen in Asmita's room at night, thus making her believe Ridoy's ghost visited her.

However, her family does not believe her when she fails to prove her words. Asmita later discovers Ridoy is sick but alive.

Source: Briefly.co.za