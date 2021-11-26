Durban Gen Teasers for December 2021: An STD scare causes frenzy

Durban Gen teasers for December 2021 are out, and if you have not been following the show, you are missing out on so much. The plot twists and Durban Gen cast members bring out the highs and lows in the soapie. Meanwhile, hop onto the highlights in Durban Gen teasers for 2021 for snippets of what is coming up.

Durban Gen full episodes recently depicted the rot in the hospital and how diverted the staff members were. The root cause of the poor service delivery at the facility is being caused by staff members getting into romantic relationships while at work. At the same time, patients bear the cost of poor service. It looks like the consequences are far more than you had imagined. So, check out these Durban Gen teasers for December 2021 for more.

Durban Gen teasers for December 2021

As the Durban Gen storyline unfolds, Thabo's drinking gets the better part of him despite efforts to get him off the bottle. An STD scare crops up at the hospital, and nearly everyone worries they could have contracted it. A false pregnancy seems to have dire consequences, and someone almost dies due to malpractices by a staff member.

Episode 303 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

Zondo is perplexed to see Dudu hugging and kissing Bongani, and Andile questions Thabo's authority over the interns. Later, MacGyver is frog-matched out of the hospital.

Episode 304 - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

MacGyver is left to decide after being warned, and the twins Phumeza into drinking too much alcohol. A colleague visits Thabo to the hospital, and they say something that embarrasses them.

Episode 305 - Friday, 3rd of December 2021

Sne and Lindelani christen every spot at the hospital in preparation for Thoko's delivery. Andile is troubled by Thabo's drinking habit.

Episode 306 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

Thabo gambles with the idea of convincing Andile to proceed with the surgery to remove the cancerous cells. Will Sne spend the whole day in the bathroom scratching herself? Will Dudu and Thando have a safe delivery?

Episode 307 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

The Durban General staff members worry about the STD saga, and Dudu is puzzled to discover she was never pregnant. Thabo's dream to go back to the operating room comes true.

Episode 308 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Sne refuses to let Lindelani serve the other patients, and Dudu insists that her child is around. Thabo fights the alcohol in his system and insists on performing the lung surgery.

Episode 309 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

The hospital staff gets into panic mode after learning about the gonorrhoea pandemic at the hospital. The thought of no one being immune heightens the tension. Thabo realizes the need to bungee jump into surgery.

Episode 310 - Friday, 10th of December 2021

Dudu concocts a plan to leave the hospital with Thoko's baby, and Thabo's sobriety is short-lived. Nkabinde and Qwabe plan for the sex-ed talk for the hospital staff.

Episode 311 - Monday, 13th of December 2021

Shweni outshines Sne, and she is not impressed by it. Calvin is shocked to meet an old friend, and Thabo struggles to stay away from the bottle.

Episode 312 - Tuesday, 14th of December 2021

Lindiwe and Calvin do a little catching up, and Sne offers to stand in for Nkabinde. Thabo educates Mbali on releasing pressure from Andile's chest, although Phumeza quietly questions what Thabo is up to.

Episode 313 - Wednesday, 15th of December 2021

Calvin finally finds out the truth about Lindiwe's mysterious man, and he is puzzled. Nurse Shweni battles with the idea of avenging her enemy, and Lindelani thinks about the consequences of keeping Thabo's secret from Superintendent Qwabe.

Episode 314 - Thursday, 16th of December 2021

Mbali fights for her job, and Nurse Shweni and Sne get into a fight over Lindelani. Calvin convinces himself that he has a shot at love, and Thabo hits rock bottom. It is love and war at the hospital premises.

Episode 315 - Friday, 17th of December 2021

Has Calvin finally found the woman of his dreams? The conversation about the 'People's Penis' stirs more tension, and Andile's failure to wake up from the coma causes more panic.

Episode 316 - Monday, 20th of December 2021

Sne’s dalliance leads to unintended consequences, and Lindiwe gets a clean bill of health and finally tells Calvin what she has been hiding. Thabo pleads with Adnile to forgive him for his recklessness.

Episode 317 - Tuesday, 21st of December 2021

Calvin realizes how difficult it is to impress Lindiwe, and Sne invites the Durban General staff members for drinks. Thabo ensures his friend's wishes come true.

Episode 318 - Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021

Agatha comes to town to get her life in order, and Calvin finally tells Lindiwe he loves her. Sne sees her pregnancy as a one-way ticket to the life she has always dreamt of.

Episode 319 - Thursday, 23rd of December 2021

MacGyver admires Calvin's brevity, and Thabo finally gets the motivation to do what is right. Mbali fantasizes about Lindelani, and Lindelani receives good news.

Episode 320 - Friday, 24th of December 2021

Calvin finds it hard to come to terms with the reality of losing Lindiwe, and Thabo finally agrees to go to rehab. Sne takes another pregnancy test, and when she confirms the results, she pushes Lindelani to the table.

Episode 321 - Monday, 27th of December 2021

Mrs Dlamini goes to Durban General for the first time, and she has mixed impressions about the services at the hospital. Sne plans for the baby, although Lindelani has other plans. Lindiwe goes for her blood tests, and Calvin accompanies her.

Episode 322 - Tuesday, 28th of December 2021

MacGyver asks Sibiya to help him answer an emergency call, and Calvin is shocked to wake up to a red-eyed Lindiwe.

Episode 323 - Wednesday, 29th of December 2021

Agatha is unnerved when she learns that a witch has been admitted to Durban General, and Lindiwe's sickness weighs Calvin down.

Episode 324 - Thursday, 30th of December 2021

Lindelani gets someone pregnant, and it is not Mbali. How will Mbali react?

Episode 325 - Friday, 31st of December 2021

Could it be the witchcraft that gets Calvin in the ring and on his knees? Elsewhere, Sne's pregnancy hurts Lindelani's pocket and eventually affects Mbali.

Lindiwe

Lindiwe and Calvin meet for a meal, and as they catch up, Calvin realizes he is falling for her. However, he is puzzled by the details of her mysterious man. When Lindiwe learns of the gonorrhoea outbreak at the hospital, she gets tested. Her clean bill of health motivates her to open up to Calvin, who supports her. However, the following day, Calvin is shocked to see her with a red eye. Is this a test to prove his love for her?

Sne

Sne is determined to get Lindelani's attention. She even attempts to stop him from attending to the other patients. When she confirms she is pregnant, it excites her since she knows bearing Lindelani's baby will benefit her financially. However, Lindelani has other plans for the pregnancy.

Thabo

Thabo's drinking becomes a concern. He succeeds in convincing Andile to have the surgery, although, after the operation, Andile goes into a coma. The thought of his friend dying kills him. Hence, he decides it is time to deal with his drinking problem by going to rehab.

Durban Gen teasers for December 2021 do not pre-empt the drama awaiting you in the oncoming episodes. If you wish to find out more, catch Durban Gen full episodes on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 18h30. Repeat episodes air on e.tv and eExtra the following day at 13h30 and 11h15, respectively.

