Big Brother Mzansi 2022: housemates with pics, full names, profiles

Big Brother Mzansi is back for a third season after a six-year hiatus. Big Brother Mzasni 3 debuted on 23rd January 2022 by unveiling the 18 contestants. The two-hour premiere marked the 20th anniversary since the franchise was staged in Africa. The drama-filled reality show promises tonnes of entertainment after it trended on social media. So, check out these details of Big Brother Mzansi 2022 for more on what to expect this season.

Big Brother Mzansi 2022 s the third season of the franchise in South Africa. It is the modern version of Big Brother South Africa. Big Brother South Africa first aired in 2001, and the live shows were hosted by Zuraida Jardine, Gerry Rantseli and Mark Pilgrim. Fans are so enamoured by the show. You cannot miss out on the drama that awaits you in the oncoming episodes, so read on for information on where to watch the show.

Big Brother Mzansi 2022

Is Big Brother Mzansi coming back in 2022? The show's third episode made its debut on 23rd January 2022. Lawrence Maleka, The River actor, is the new season's host.

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 housemates

More than 9,000 people auditioned for the third season of the franchise. However, only 18 made it to be Big Brother Mzansi 3 housemates. These are the faces that will have you glued to the screens.

1. Adindu Asuzu

Adindu Asuzu, also known as Zino, is the youngest of the Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestants. He hails from Johannesburg and is a confessed mummy's boy who describes himself as bubbly. He has Nigerian roots and affirms that he will not start the drama but end it. Adindu also stated he would not let anyone take advantage of him while in the house.

2. Gashwan Brandon Mthombeni

Gashwan Brandon Mthombeni is another male Big Brother Mzansi 2022 cast from Pretoria. The twenty-eight-year-old also goes by Gash1. He is a spiritual individual and a deep thinker. Gash1 enjoys giving motivational talks and advice. He is also a talented individual.

3. Gugu Refiloe Bonga

Gugu Refiloe Bonga, also known as Terry, is a twenty-six-year-old female contestant from Johannesburg. She believes in being too honest to her detriment. As an OnlyFans adult content creator, she admits to having a big personality and stands for an accepting and non-judgmental space. She also considers herself to be very open and dislikes fake people.

4. Keamogetswe Motlhale

Keamogetswe Motlhale, also known as QV, is a twenty-three-year-old contestant from Mahikeng. The Big Brother Mzansi 3 contestant is a sharp-shooter and straight talker. She does not keep her annoyance to herself, especially when someone wrongs her. Keamogetswe also describes herself as a tomboy.

5. Libo Njomba

Libo Njomba, popularly known as Libo, is a thirty-two-year-old contestant from Johannesburg. He is the oldest of the Big Brother Mzansi 3 contestants. He draws his roots in Uitenhage.

Libo is an avid lover of life and enjoys the outdoors.

6. Luthando Mthembu

Luthando Mthembu, also known as B.U, is an aspiring musician from Johannesburg. The thirty-one-year-old quit his high-paying corporate job to pursue his artistic dream. Luthando is also a vegan who focuses on centring himself.

7. Michelle Dimpho Mvundla

Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, also known as Mphowabadimo, is a twenty-seven-year-old bubbly soul from Daveyton. She considers herself a sangoma and describes herself as outgoing and kind. She also claims to have zero tolerance for nonsense.

Michelle is a mum of one and loves cheering people on when they are not feeling their best.

8. Mvelo Ntuli

Mvelo Ntuli is a twenty-eight-year-old Big Brother Mzansi 3 contestant from Johannesburg. He describes himself as loud and lovable. He is also a lover of people who is passionate about education. Mvelo has bubbly and candid, although he hides a more complex side despite his infectious humour.

9. Naledi Mogadime

Naledi Mogadime, also known as Nale, is a twenty-four-year-old contestant from Pretoria. She is a self-described "fine gyal". Naledi is a model as much as a firecracker, although she can be calm and zen. She prides herself in her ability to analyze people and worries she might not be everyone's cup of tea in the beginning.

10. Norman Nhlapo

Twenty-four-year old Norman Nhlapo is a Big Brother Mzansi 3 contestant from Johannesburg. He is a daycare worker and sporty person with an adaptable personality. Although he looks at his life as a bundle of blessings, he had a difficult upbringing. Norman and his mother run a daycare and a non-profit organization.

11. Rethabile Potsane

Rethabile Potsane, also known as Dinkybliss, is a twenty-nine-year-old fashion-loving Big Brother Mzansi 3 contestant from Johannesburg. Rethabile describes herself as loud and proud and can lift people's moods whenever she is around. She also enjoys hanging out with people.

12. Thando Mcopela

Thando Mcopela, also known as Acacia, is a thirty-year-old family-oriented free spirit and risk-taker. Thando, who hails from Soweto, considers herself a foodie and is passionate about togetherness. She also considers herself relatable.

13. Thato Mokoena

Twenty-nine-year old Thato Mokoena, who hails from Vaal, is not one to limit herself. She does not shy from expressing her bubbly and energetic personality. She is also bluntly honest with herself and those around her.

Professionally, Thato is an accountant and content creator on TikTok.

14. Themba Karabo Mabaso

Themba Karabo Mabaso is a thirty-year-old Big Brother Mzansi contestant from Johannesburg. Themba is a heavily inked tattoo artist. Unlike his attention-grabbing looks, he prefers to maintain a low profile.

15. Thobeka Mtshali

Thobeka Mtshali, also known as Venus, is a Big Brother Mzansi 2022 cast from Richards Bay. The twenty-five-year-old embodies creativity by writing music, playing the piano and making beats. She describes herself as a layered person.

16. Tulani Madala

Tulani Madala, also known as Tulz, is a twenty-eight-year-old contestant from Johannesburg. He has a velvet voice which complements his soft personality, although he has a tough exterior. Tulz believes he is single because he was not well behaved during the heyday of his DJ and radio career.

17. Ukho Samelaaka

Twenty-five-year old Ukho Samela, also known as Sis Tamara, hails from Johannesburg. The bubbly Sis Tamara goes by the pronouns he/ him/ she/ her/ they and them. They are passionate about queer and trans representation.

18. Yolanda Glover

Thirty-year-old Yolanda Glover, also known as Yoli, is from Durban. Yolanda describes herself as “Berocca without the medicine”. She has an infectious energy and enjoys being around people. She considers herself an open book since she is sometimes too honest.

Big Brother Mzansi 2022 channel on DStv

Big Brother Mzansi 2022 Livestream is on DStv Channel 198. The daily highlight show will be on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, on Tuesdays to Fridays, starting on 25th January 2022 at 10.30 pm. The Sunday eviction shows will start airing on 30th January 2022 at 6.00 pm on Mzansi Magic.

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 will also see the return of Shower Hour. Shower Hour will air on Channel 161 every Monday to Thursday at 10.00 pm. Conversations on the show will be on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Big Brother Mzansi 2022 is the hyped show aimed at uniting Mzansi. You cannot afford to miss out on the gist of the drama. Ensure to tune in the episodes and chime in on the conversations on social media.

