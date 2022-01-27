Idols SA Season 18 auditions: deadline, how to audition, expectations

Idols SA Season 18 is happening! Applications to enter the 2022 reality singing competition are currently open. Talented South African youth who need a platform to showcase their singing talent should take advantage and make their entries before the deadline. Keep reading for more on Mzansi Magic's Idols South Africa Season 18 auditions, applications, judges, and the deadline.

Many singers making airwaves in the Mzansi music scene have a reason to thank Idols South Africa for helping the world recognize their talents. The reality singing competition has been around for more than 15 years, and their impact is expected to be felt in the years to come.

When is Mzansi Magic's Idols SA Season 18 starting?

The exact date for the commencement of the 18th season of the reality singing competition is yet to be announced. However, applications to enter the Mzansi Magic reality show were opened on 23rd January 2022. The deadline for applying is 5th February 2022, or when the show's production team receives a total of 15,000 entries.

How do I register for Mzansi Magic's Idols SA 2022 auditions?

Those looking forward to participating in this year’s singing competition must fill out the online form found on Mzansi Magic’s website. Ensure the information provided is correct since the details on the form will be used to contact if you are accepted to start auditioning.

You also have to record yourself singing. The clip you make should not be longer than 30 seconds, so ensure you choose the part of the song that portrays your vocals best. Do not talk or make any introductions. Instruments and backtracks are also prohibited; just sing.

After you are done making a video of you singing, upload it on the Mzansi Magic website alongside the filled forms. Sit back and wait for Mzansi Magic's Idols South Africa to contact you via e-mail. If you are successful, you will receive an invitation to audition before the judges in person.

How old do you have to be to go to Mzansi Magic's Idols SA?

People between the ages of 16 and 30 are eligible to register to enter the Idols SA Season 18 auditions. For those under the ages of 18, their parents or guardians must consent and put their signature on the form. Applicants should also be citizens or permanent residents of South Africa and in possession of a valid South African ID.

Idols SA Season 18 judges

The 18th season of Idol South Africa will have new judges after the exit of Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams. Their contracts were not renewed as Mzansi Magic and Idols SA search for another judging panel in an effort to retain audiences and stay competitive.

Mzansi Magic is yet to confirm if Somizi Mhlongo will make a comeback on the reality singing competition. He had taken some time off after being involved in a domestic abuse scandal during the 17th season of the South African reality singing competition. The replacement judges will be unveiled soon.

Who is the owner of Mzansi Magic's Idols SA?

Idols South Africa is owned by MultiChoice and M-Net. They bought the rights to the reality singing competition from Fremantle, a British multinational television production and distribution company. Fremantle company is the owner of the Idols franchise globally and the format holder of the South African version of the reality singing competition.

Idols singing competition originated in the United Kingdom. The South African version is screened exclusively on Mzansi Magic on Sundays at 5.30 p.m. The show can also be accessed on DStv Catch Up on your computer after the show has been aired.

Idols SA Season 18 is here to give other talented South Africans the opportunity to show the world their singing prowess. Ensure you are among the first 15,000 applicants to submit their audition clips for a chance to appear on the Idols SA singing stage. Good luck to all the applicants!

