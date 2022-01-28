Cape Town TV: how to apply for a paid internship in 2022

Cape Town TV's internship program is a youth empowerment initiative that provides South African youths with professional skills and work experience to enhance their employability. The six (6) month internship begins with a two-month fixed-term paid contract and a possibility of renewal when the two months are over.

Cape Town TV (CTV) is a community-based non-profit television station in the Cape Town metropolitan area. Over 200 NGOs established it in 2006 to become a tool for promoting social justice, human rights, and the community's cultural development.

CTV's internship opportunities in 2022

Cape Town TV offers interns and volunteers with video production educational backgrounds opportunities to hone and develop their abilities in television production. Scholars currently studying at tertiary education institutions can apply for voluntary positions as part of their studies.

Sometimes, the channel partners with government agencies, educational institutions, sports groups, NGOs, and other community organizations that create empowerment programs for Mzansi video producers.

Cape Town TV often offers placements to those who have completed video production courses or have experience in the industry and helps them grow their careers to greater heights. Internship opportunities available at CTV include:

A junior content producer to support partner-managed shows.

The Cape Town Daily show's junior reporter.

show's junior reporter. The marketing department's social media content creator.

An insert producer skilled in operating the camera and video editing.

The Cape Town Daily show's junior reporter/social media digital content creator.

show's junior reporter/social media digital content creator. A junior motion graphics/editor.

How to apply

Send a motivation letter and Curriculum Vitae (CV) to jobs@capetowntv.org by Friday, 28th January 2022. Your CV must have three (3) contactable references, and Cape Town TV will only contact shortlisted candidates for interviews.

Be among the first to apply for Cape Town TV's internship. CTV has a small permanent staff of media professionals who manage the organization, while freelancers and interns work as journalists, studio crew, and videographers.

