Home loan pre-approval: What to do to boost your chances of being approved

Few things in life provide a person with a sense of accomplishment; one is owning a home. Becoming a homeowner is no longer part of the retirement to-do list but a dream for most people regardless of age. If you do not have the funds to purchase your dream home, you can apply for a home loan and get started. Here is a clear glimpse of the home loan pre-approval process.

You no longer have to look over your shoulder if you have not paid your rent and live in fear of eviction. Most people in South Africa become homeowners by making firm decisions to buy the houses they live in, despite earning an average salary. So, how do you qualify for pre-approved home loans?

Pre-approval home loan

The property market in South Africa is now on the rise, and investors, banks and financial institutions have come up with a way of providing financial services. This way, people who dream of owning a home can live that reality by taking a payable mortgage upon qualification.

During the home mortgage agreement, you will get your dream home, and the financier will also get to make money as a profit during the process. The bank will hold the home title with them until you have fully paid back the home mortgage.

How to qualify for a home loan in South Africa

Not everyone qualifies for a home loan in South Africa. Otherwise, everyone would be lining up for the money they cannot pay back. Therefore, one ought to meet a few requirements such as;

Be a South African citizen Be over 18 years Have a regular income pay between R3, 501 and R22 000 per month Be married, or cohabiting, or having at least one dependent Pay off any current or existing debt Have a good credit ranking Do not engage in any other government housing programme

Must-conditions for a home loan in South Africa

There are various types of home loans, and that solely depends on the amount of money one wants to borrow and the payment possibilities. Here are some of the conditions that a person must meet to qualify for a loan.

Have steady employment and cash flow

Have a clean credit history

Have a regular income pay between R3, 501 and R22 000 per month

Be a South African citizen over 18 years of age

Be married, cohabiting or single with at least one dependent

Be not a beneficiary of any other government housing programme or subsidy

By meeting the above requirements, you can be sure of getting a government subsidy depending on the amount of salary you earn.

How to boost your chances of being approved

Before you apply for a home mortgage, it is wise that you have a clear glimpse of what financial institutions are looking for. Here is what you should keep in mind to ensure you get a fast approval;

Know your credit score and what you can afford

Get a pre-approval before applying for a mortgage

Save up for a home deposit

Apply to multiple banks to increase your chances

Work with a team of financial experts for advice

Can a home loan be pre-approved?

Yes, home loans are pre-approved after the applicant sends in their application and meets all set requirements for qualifying for a home mortgage.

How long does pre-approval take for a home loan?

You need not worry about becoming a homeowner if you meet the set requirements. The period required for a pre-approval of a loan is about one week. However, if one fails to meet some criteria, the period may be prolonged.

How can I be denied a home loan after pre-approval?

One can be denied a home mortgage after approval if underlying issues come up. This includes any mismatching information contrary to that which had been pre-approved.

What is the minimum credit score for a home loan in South Africa?

It is believed that one ought to have a minimum credit score of 580 points for them to qualify for a home mortgage. However, most financial lenders prefer a potential homeowner with about 600 points and above. This means that there are no bad credit home loans guaranteed approval in South Africa.

Home loan pre-approval in South Africa is now rising as most people aspire to become homeowners. Although owning a home is a good move, it is wise to weigh in all options before taking a property mortgage. Ensure you have a secure job to avoid losing the house once you fail to make your monthly payment instalments.

