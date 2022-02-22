160+ best who's most likely to questions for friends, family and couples

One of the ways to learn or know more about others is to ask them who's most likely to questions. Whether for friends, loved ones, or colleagues, they help you learn more about what they enjoy and detest. So, while everyone catches fun, each person gets to know more about others.

Group of friends. Photo: unsplash.com

Source: UGC

Seeking ways to promote a relationship is something partners cannot do without, and asking questions to get sincere answers is one of the ways to achieve this. Who's likely to questions are designed in a game format with a moderator who dishes out the questions to each person thematically or randomly. In the process, besides having fun, everyone is encouraged to be brutally honest with others to achieve the purpose.

Hard who's most likely to questions for family

Family is an integral part of everyone's life, so doing everything possible to keep the bond of love is essential. But how do you achieve this? One of them is to create time out to have fun together. While wining and dining, here are some beautiful who's the most likely puzzles that you can use.

Who is most likely to become a military partner? Who is most likely to become engaged? Who is most likely to spend all their savings? Who is most likely to be a drama queen? Who is most likely to be the first one skinny dipping? Who is most likely to stay in on the weekends? Who is most likely to watch a scary movie? Who is most likely to have a one night stand? Who is most likely to end up on a reality show? Who is most likely to be in a horror film? Who is most likely to end up as a stand-up jokester? Who is most likely to develop a fear of spiders? Who is most likely to want to play a drinking game? Who is most likely to be hunted down by the CIA? Who is most likely to get an S#D? Who is most likely to plunge downstairs? Who is most likely to get apprehended for urinating outdoors? Who is most likely to listen to jazz? Who is most likely to win the lottery? Who is most likely to fall asleep during s#x? Who is most likely to organize a get together? Who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse? Who is most likely to forget their birthday? Who is most likely to eat worms? Who is most likely to go to university? Who is most likely to get their buddies in crisis? Who is most likely to become a superstar? Who is most likely to be watching horror films on the weekends? Who is most likely to be late for their marriage? Who is most likely to date their best friend's ex? Who is most likely to watch a tragic movie? Who is most likely to have the most body count? Who is most likely to be watching a romantic movie on a Saturday night? Who is most likely to spend all their time watching adult films? Who is most likely to stay unmarried permanently? Who is most likely to be a race car motorist? Who is most likely to have a fictitious friend as their best friend? Who is most likely to solve maths first? Who is most likely to adopt a wild animal? Who is most likely to kiss their girlfriend's fiancé?

Who is most likely to questions for friends

Friends having a nice time together. Photo: unsplash.com

Source: UGC

A way to play this game with your friends is to start by drawing a card each round. Afterwards, everyone decides who would most likely do what the card says. Alternatively, someone can stand as the moderator and ask the questions for everyone to answer. So, do you need who is most likely to questions for friends?

Who is most likely to win the lottery? Who is most likely to solve the most profound riddles? Who is most likely to win the Nobel prize? Who is most likely to contribute their life savings to philanthropy? Who is most likely to wed their pet? Who is most likely to divorce their spouse for the most inconsequential reasons? Who is most likely to go bungee jumping unclothed? Who is most likely to act in the adult film industry? Who is most likely to fight a police officer? Who is most likely to be a sucker for romantic films? Who is most likely to have the weirdest fetish? Who is most likely to suck at first-time dates? Who is most likely to lie about meeting a ghost? Who is most likely to fabricate their death? Who is most likely to pick their nose when not being observed? Who is most likely to scream in a tragic movie? Who is most likely to be interested in same-sex marriage? Who is most likely to combat in public? Who is most likely to do weird things in public? Who is most likely to work at Facebook? Who is most likely to become a doctor? Who is most likely to be overly sensitive? Who is most likely to appear on a reality show? Who is most likely to have the most piercings? Who is most likely to agonise about irrelevant things? Who is most likely to win an Oscar award? Who is most likely to have plastic surgery? Who is most likely to resign from their employment and tour the world? Who is most likely to be a poet? Who is most likely to sue the government?

Who is most likely to questions kids?

Parents with their kids. Photo: unsplash.com

Source: UGC

The beauty of this who is most likely game is that any set of people, whether young or old, can play it. For instance, if children will play it, they need some clean questions that they could be asked. So, these compiled questions below are okay for them to play with.

Who is most likely to fall asleep in class? Who is most likely to make more money than all of us? Who is most likely to take their parent to prom? Who is most likely to break a Guinness world record? Who is most likely to have "gone all the way" the earliest? Who is most likely to go skinny dipping? Who is most likely to be the richest person in school? Who is most likely to be the closeted gay friend we know? Who is most likely to create the worst-selling book of all time? Who is most likely to step in front of the line with a pregnant lady in front of them? Who is most likely to become a pimp after school? Who is most likely to catch feelings with their friends? Who is most likely to become a police officer? Who is most likely to be late to school or work? Who is most likely to fail high school or college? Who is most likely to become filthy rich? Who is most likely to buy the wrong kind of birthday cake? Who is most likely to move to a big city the earliest? Who is most likely to say the wrong thing at the exact wrong moment? Who is most likely to know exactly what to say when you're feeling sad? Who is most likely to turn into the cat lady? Who is most likely to fail a lie detector test? Who is most likely to spend hours watching a dumb YouTube channel? Who is most likely to make it hard for others to buy gifts for them? Who is most likely to win a sports game? Who is most likely to take a girl/boy out on a date? Who is most likely to get stung by a bee? Who is most likely to get dumped by their boyfriend/girlfriend? Who is most likely to become a rockstar? Who is most likely to steal their parent's car?

Who is most likely to freaky questions?

A hangout session among acquaintances. Photo: unsplash.com

Source: UGC

Your perception of others is not enough; knowing them intimately is essential. To achieve that, these are some freaky puzzles that you can ask.

Who is most likely to marry someone they just met? Who is most likely to still own a Nokia 3310? Who is most likely to poison someone with terrible cooking accidentally? Who is most likely to have a threesome? Who is most likely to end up in jail? Who is most likely to spend all their riches on something stupid? Who is most likely to sleep through five alarms? Who is most likely to sleep in the shower? Who is most likely to get enraged after losing a bet? Who is most likely to make weird sounds while sleeping? Who is most likely to be a drama queen at a fresher’s party? Who is most likely to trip over their own feet? Who is most likely not to tidy up their apartment for a year? Who is most likely to dress up for Halloween? Who is most likely to join the secret government service? Who is most likely to have a bodyguard in the future? Who is most likely to get federal recognition? Who is most likely to jump off a moving train? Who is most likely to own an aquarium? Who is most likely to finish an entire ice-cream tub by themselves? Who is most likely to stay up late-night binge-watching? Who is most likely to get their hair coloured? Who is most likely to cook the best dinner you’ve ever had? Who is most likely to burn the kitchen while preparing a meal? Who is most likely to catch a cold on a rainy day? Who is most likely to dance in the rain completely naked? Who is most likely to stay at the beachfront for the rest of their lives? Who is most likely to stay with a native tribe? Who is most likely to open a dance studio? Who is most likely to become a yoga teacher? Who is most likely to open a café? Who is most likely to order the first tequila? Who is most likely to adopt a child? Who is most likely to adopt an exotic animal? Who is most likely to fake an orgasm? Who is most likely to become a lovemaking therapist? Who is most likely to get a boob job? Who is most likely to become a stripper? Who is most likely to spend weekends at a stripper’s club?

Funny who's most likely to questions

A group of people laughing. Photo: unsplash.com

Source: UGC

Some questions can be odd or eccentric, no doubt. But when you seek to know more about your friends or loved ones, you need to ask the right questions, though they could be sometimes funny, to understand their personalities. So, do you need who is likely to questions? Consider the ones listed below:

Who is most likely to rock their undies in public? Who is most likely to create a scene in a restaurant? Who is most likely to develop a potbelly? Who is most likely to marry a celebrity? Who is most likely to become a homemaker? Who is most likely to spend all day on social media? Who is most likely to wake up late? Who is most likely to face legal problems? Who is most likely to own a Mercedes? Who is most likely to change their name just for the fun? Who is most likely to give free massages? Who is most likely to try a foursome? Who is most likely to want to go to the beach? Who is most likely to start the fire first? Who is most likely to date five people at once? Who is most likely to become a milf? Who is most likely to initiate a kiss? Who is most likely to make out in public? Who is most likely to do it with multiple people on the same night? Who is most likely to sit in a restaurant bathroom? Who is most likely to wear their spouse’s underwear? Who is most likely never to use public transport? Who is most likely to win a swimming competition? Who is most likely to share a Netflix subscription? Who is most likely to buy a gun? Who is most likely to never pay for a party? Who is most likely to be commitment-phobic?

The "who's most likely to questions" shared above are only some randomly selected ones. You can come up with others you think might be necessary to know more about your family or friends. When you are playing it, ensure that honest answers are provided.

READ ALSO: 150+ sweet things to say to her and him in the morning, daytime or at night

As published on Briefly.co.za, affirming how much your significant other means to you is an effortless way of proving your love for them. Words of affirmation are one of the most common love languages.

If you are looking for more sweet things to say to your partner, check out the post to find a list of beautiful words that can make their day and maintain the flame of love in your relationship.

Source: Briefly News