WWE has been around for many years, and many past WWE Superstars have gone on to make important names for themselves both in and out of the ring. But, who currently reigns supreme in the world of WWE? Here, we discuss the current top 10 biggest WWE stars and which ranks the highest.

Who is No 1 in WWE 2021?

According to the official WWE website, the current global champion is Leati Joseph ‘Joe’ Anoaʻi, aka Roman Reigns. The American wrestler/sports star has made a name for himself from humble beginnings in Pensacola, Florida USA to the WWE mainstage.

Top 10 WWE Superstars list

So, besides Anoaʻi, which wrestlers currently belong in the prestigious top 10? When asking yourself ‘Who are the Top 10 WWE wrestlers?’ you will see certain names constantly popping up, such as Seth Rollins, Riddle, Bianca Belair and more. The listed WWE Superstars now includes WWE Superstars with the most wins, the most popular current wrestlers and those who saw the most career growth.

10. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins may not have won any major titles in 2021, but he still makes the list thanks to his steady rise in the world of WWE, making frequent appearances and holding his own during matches. His ever-lasting rival with Cesaro keeps fans on edge and wondering which of the two will come out on top. Born in Davenport, Iowa, Colby Daniel Lopez is definitely someone to watch out for.

9. Matthew Riddle Bro

Born Matthew Fredrick Riddle and hailing from Allentown, Pennsylvania, the entertaining funnyman has stolen the hearts of many WWE sports fans thanks to his eccentric personality and enthusiasm during his matches. He also shares the title of the current Raw Tag Team Champions with ring partner Randy Orton.

8. Randy Orton

Born Randal Keith Orton and originating from Knoxville, Tennessee, Randy Orton is a frequent wrestler that graces the small screen. He shares a title with his tag-team partner Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Champions title and is about to enter the upcoming WrestleMania with that title along with previous titles of Intercontinental Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion and WWE Champion.

7. Bianca Belair

Coming in at number seven is Bianca Belair, with her real name being Bianca Blair Crawford. The Knoxville, Tennessee native has been making waves for herself in the wrestling world thanks to her colossal win during the Women's Royal Rumble match in which she beat Sasha Banks during WrestleMania 37. Her title has since been taken by our number two spot.

6. Drew McIntyre

Andrew McLean Galloway IV, better known by his wrestling name Drew McIntyre, is a Scottish wrestler that is fast becoming a fan favourite. Born in Ayr, United Kingdom, he is the first British World Champion in WWE history, an impressive feat in itself. Drew holds the title for the thirty-first Triple Crown Champion too, along with being a five-time World Champion in the world of professional wrestling.

5. Dolph Ziggler

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Nicholas Theodore Nemeth is the wrestler everyone loves to hate and makes for an exhilarating WWE ‘bad guy’. His previous titles include the 22nd Triple Crown Champion, Mr Money in the Bank in 2012, one-time United States Champion, one-time World Tag Team Champion with The Spirit Squad, two-time Intercontinental Champion and two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

4. Big E

Also known as Ettore Ewen, this popular wrestler originates from Tampa, Florida and actually first saw the WWE ring as Dolph Ziggler's bodyguard initially. After he entered the world of wrestling himself, he owns titles of six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, two-time Raw Tag Team Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and one-time WWE Champion.

3. Bobby Lashley

Born in Junction City, Kansas, Franklin Roberto Lashley is a rookie that is fast climbing the WWE ranks through his massive presence and impressive career moves. Currently, he is an eight-time World Champion, along with an impressive career in MMA.

2. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair quickly replaced Bianca Belair for the number two spot when she won the Women's Royal Rumble match in October 2021. Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion and is gaining momentum as a major crowd favourite.

1. Roman Reigns

If you’re asking yourself ‘Which WWE Superstar has the most fans?’ The answer is ‘large and in charge’ Roman Reigns. Being of Samoan and Italian descent, the current WWE favourite is a five-time world champion in WWE, he has earned the titles of WWE Universal Championship twice and WWE World Heavyweight Championship three times.

The world of wrestling has seen a lot of greats grace the sporting scene throughout the years, but certain icons will live on forever, including the now-infamous Roman Reigns and his famous counterparts in the top 10 WWE list. The question of 'who is the best WWE wrestler' can also be answered by a simple Google search, which will usually throw these WWE wrestlers' names up.

