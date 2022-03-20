What does GNS mean on Snapchat? All you need to know about Snapchat lingo

Many people from around the world are connected through social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Snapchat. Whenever you are using social apps, it is crucial that you understand the language used. If you use the photo disappearing app, often you might have come across the GNS Snapchat lingo. What does GNS mean on Snapchat? This article has everything you need to know.

Social media lingo is constantly evolving, and people tend to use one word until another one comes up. The slang that was used two years ago is probably not relevant anymore. Since its inception in 2011, Snapchat has enabled people to send filtered pictures and photos to their friends. The posts are usually deleted after a maximum of 10 seconds.

What does GNS mean on Snapchat?

If you have been using the photo disappearing app, you may have come across words and acronyms that may confuse you. The common ones include BRB, GTG, GTS, LOL, SNS, WCW, and GNS. So what does GNS mean?

GNS is an acronym for Good Night Streaks. The slang is often used by friends on the social app to wish their buddies goodnight or bid them goodbye. GNS lingo is also used to maintain the streak between two people (streaks) who chat on the photo disappearing application. It signifies friendship.

What does GNS mean from a girl?

GNS from a girl still means Good Night Streaks. They can send a picture of them wearing pyjamas or the bed with GNS to wish you a good night's sleep.

How do you reply to GNS on Snapchat?

Whenever your friend sends you a snap with the GNS filter, you will know that they are wishing you a good night or bidding you goodbye. To reply to a particular streak, go directly to the message and tap it. You can send them a GNS as well or simply write anything to wish them a good night.

What does GTS mean on Snapchat?

Sometimes Snapchat lingo has different meanings from what you know from everyday conversations. Many people use GTS to mean Go To Sleep, but it means Good Times on Snapchat. The acronym is often used to maintain good vibes.

What does main it mean on Snapchat?

Main it is also a TikTok trend, and millions of people using the social app are familiar with it. When you upload a post to your main Snapchat that would normally go to your private story with the caption main it, the picture or video you are sending usually follows an alternative aesthetic.

What does SFS mean on Snapchat?

SFS is the acronym for Snap For Snap or Shoutout For Shoutout. The lingo is often used when people are mutually promoting each other. A user tags another in their post to direct their followers to the other’s page. The aim is usually to boost their respective follower count, and the user does it with the hope that the other person will return the favour.

Understanding trending social media lingo will help you not feel left out in a chat with friends. Learning when and how to use GNS on Snapchat is a great place to start. The above guide will help you master the GNS lingo.

