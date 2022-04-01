All Dstv packages, channels and prices comparison for 2022 (Updated list)

DStv offers a wide range of packages to suit your needs. Get the best in sport, the latest international movies, series, reality shows, kids, entertainment, lifestyle, and news. To offer the best services, The company has released its price adjustments for 2022. This article has all you need to know about the DStv packages, channels, and prices comparison for 2021.

The company has released its updated free schedule for 2022, which sees nominal adjustments on certain packages in South Africa from April 1. The increase sees a 2.7% weighted adjustment across all DStv packages. However, this offering is significantly lower than the projected CPI (Consumer Price Index) for the year, as seen in DStv packages 2022.

DStv packages 2022 South Africa

Whether you want to watch live sports, reality shows, or the latest telenovela, MultiChoice offers a great selection of channels via their DStv satellite television service to suit everyone’s needs. However, Multichoice has announced price increases for its packages for 2022. From April 1, Premium subscribers will pay 1.21% or R10 more per month. There are similar adjustments for the following:

Family (+4.75% or R14)

Compact Plus (+1.86% or R10)

Compact (+4.89% or R20)

Access (+4.35% or R5)

However, pricing for Showmax, BoxOffice, Add Movies, and Easyview will not be affected for 2022.

The company has factored in the challenges being encountered by South African consumers. Besides, they have tried their best to absorb as much of the increase in the cost of doing business to implement minimal adjustments.

Besides the new prices, customers will continue to reward offerings. These include access to specials, customer discounts, competitions, and benefits from Showmax, BoxOffice, and other related products and services.

Below is a table showing a comparison for 2021 and DStv prices 2022:

What channels are on DStv packages?

Do not miss out on a chance to watch any of your favourite programs simply because you do not have an updated channels list. With the DStv TV guide, you can quickly determine which shows are airing and which premium package includes them.

Below are the DStv subscription fees:

1. Premium

The premium offers TV and audio channels and goes for R839 a month. Customers have access to many channels offering sports, movies, music, kids’ shows, and news.

2. Compact Plus

This has fewer channels than the premium package. However, customers will still have access to many entertainment options. In this package, customers pay R549.

3. Compact

This package offers you over 140 channels, including local ones. The package aims to keep the entire family entertained with world-class channels. For animal lovers, they will get a chance to watch the National Geographic channel. How much is DStv Compact 2022? The DStv compact price 2022 is only R429, and you get to access this package.

4. Family

This package has additional channels for the family. For this, you should be ready to part with R309 every month and enjoy over 120 channels. Some of the additional channels you get include National Geographic, and Supersport 4, among others.

5. Access

This is the second cheapest package, and even though it has fewer channels, there is still more to offer. With only R120 a month, there is more you can enjoy.

Dropped channels

The company has also dropped four e’s entertainment channels. Therefore, eMovies, eExtra, eToonz, and eMovies Extra will no longer be available on DStv from April 1, 2022. However, you can still enjoy these channels as they will still be available on OpenView. At the same time, subscription increases, so viewers will be paying more to lose four channels.

So, what are viewers getting in return for the loss? The Dreamworks kids channel on 304 and another movie channel slated for launching will be some of the added channels.

DStv payment

When your monthly subscription expires, you will get an alert asking to renew. To pay, you can use the various payment methods convenient for you to avoid missing out on your favourite shows. However, before paying, check your balance.

How do you check your balance? First, log in to your DStv account. Then, click on the View My Balance tab under the My Account section. To make your payment, you can pay via phone, at Multichoice branches, or via self-service on www.dstv.com.

How to watch DStv without a decoder in 2022

If you are not at home or lack a decoder, then there is no reason why you should miss live sports or your favourite program. You can access it online using the DStv Now app. You can keep watching sports, live TV, series, and movies online at no extra charge through the app.

The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices such as phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, and gaming consoles. However, the content for viewing will depend on your current subscription.

Above are all the DStv packages with channels list and price comparisons. The article above will help you decide on the package based on your budget and entertainment preference. This year, subscribers can look forward to more sparkling entertainment and sport like the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Rugby Championships. Enjoy watching!

