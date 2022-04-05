All Warzone bunker codes, hatch locations, maps | How to open them

Fans of the Call of Duty game series are used to the consistent hassle of firepower to complete the quests ahead of them. In most cases, the hustle always involves killing opponents, which is only possible when the player is well armed with guns, bombs, and detonators. Thankfully, a determined gamer can get all of these with knowledge of deciphering and using warzone bunkers codes.

Several Warzone bunker codes are restricted to specific bunkers; a failure in understanding this may mean that you have come a long way, risking everything for nothing. If you are not looking to fall into this category of player, then the first thing you must know is the location of all the bunkers available in your quest. You can only worry about using the bunker codes after making sure you arrive safely at the bunker.

How many Bunkers are there in Call of Duty: Warzone?

There are 15 bunkers in the Warzone nowadays, including the newly added trio in the latest season 6. The first 12 are numbered from 00 to 11. Six out of these are accessible with codes, and you can loot whatever you lay your hands on afterwards.

Besides, five of these are opened to you only if you have what is generally referred to as a Red access card. Warzone bunker 11 is tricky to access as you have to solve a piece of a puzzle while testing your proficiency with the Russian numerals.

What is a Warzone bunker map?

This is simply something that helps you identify where you should be looking if you want to loot some arms and ammunition. Instead of going about in circles and not knowing where to look, the map helps direct you towards the bunkers.

Where can I find the Warzone bunkers?

The Warzone bunkers are located in various places that you can loot for money, arms, and ammunition. So, the steps on how to find bunker codes in Warzone have been categorised in terms of their mode of accessibility below:

Bunkers that can only be accessed with codes

These sites of loots consist of three bunkers and three shacks, making six. So, what are the bunker codes in the Warzone? Below are their locations and codes to enter them.

Bunker 10

This is located close to Travorsk Park, just on the south by the roadside. Some players believe that bunker 10 houses more loot than others; you must be ready to fight off stiff competition from people who want what you want. This park bunker code is 60274513 once you locate it.

Bunker 01

This site is a bit difficult to locate as it is not so clearly shown on the map. However, you can know you are there when you come to where rocks have been formed on the map. Another clue is that it is on the southern side of Bunker 3 if you can find that one more easily. The code to access this is 97264138.

Bunker 03

This is about the largest in this category and holds a lot of loot. As usual, you must be wary of contenders. It is located in the northern region of the Junkyard. The access code for this bunker is 87624851.

Room close to the TV station

All you need to do is locate the site of the TV station to get here. Then, you can access it using 27495810 as your code.

Room inside the Farm area

It is mainly suggested that looking for this room is a waste of time as it is believed that other players may have looted it before you get there. But then, you can get into the room by inputting 49285163 in the keypad on your screen when you get there.

Room close to the prison

Prisons are usually well-secured areas surrounded by tall buildings that can be easily used as a hideout for snipers. If you are lucky to get to the entrance of this room in one piece, use 72948531 to enter.

Bunkers accessible with Red access cards

In this case, all you need to do is look for a Red access card that will allow you through the closed doors. You can find these cards in crates during your loots or pick them from dead players. There are only five loot sites accessible like this, and they are these:

Bunker 00

You have to go down the south of the hill in Zozsni to locate this one. It is challenging to navigate and is far to reach, but this does not mean you have to be careless and let your guard down, as there might be competitors around.

Bunker 06

This loot site is under the quarry if you look at the map, meaning it is also a safe place to try and stockpile ammunition. However, the downside is the insufficiency of stations for you to buy the things you need on your way out after looting.

Bunker 04

You can find this one close to the dam at the foot of the cliff on the western end of Jarvdinsk Spomenik. Again, you should be wary of the houses on top of you as opponents may rein in on you.

Bunker 05

This is in the middle of Lozoff Pass and Arklov Peak Military Base. It is a relatively secured bunker where a decent amount of loot awaits a fortunate player.

Bunker 09

This is just by the bottom entrance of the prison, and since prisons are generally regarded as hot zones, you should be extra careful and smart with your strategy here.

Warzone season 6 bunkers that do not need cards or codes to access

These are the latest addition to the warzone bunkers and are easily accessible to the player with no access restriction; locate and loot them as instructed below.

Bunker at the airport

This site is located in the eastern part of the airport. You can distinguish it with its proximity to red-coloured shipping containers by the runway after passing the grass and tarmac.

The bunker by the array

This bunker is on the north-eastern side of the major structure, overlooking the road leading northwards to the Salt Mine Area. Once you locate the red shipping containers, you are around what you are looking for.

The bunker in the boneyard

This Warzone bunker might be the easiest to spot in this category. All you have to do is exit the boneyard through the eastern entrances. You will not have walked halfway to the warehouses on the north-eastern side to see the bunker, which is almost surrounded by tree clusters.

How to access bunker 11

Getting into this bunker is quite different from the others; you need a code, but gaining entrance will require solving a puzzle. Below are the steps to access this bunker.

Get to the bunker; Locate three phones in different locations on the map; You will know that you have gotten all the correct phones when a three-digit number is called out to you in Russian; Translate from Russian to English. If your Russian is bad, check the list below for numerical translation:

0: ноль ("nohl")

1: один ("a-deen")

2: два ("dva")

3: три ("tree")

4: четыре ("chye-tir-ye")

5: пять ("pyat")

6: шесть ("shest")

7: семь ("syem")

8: восемь ("vo-syem")

9: девять ("dyev-yat")

5. Input the translated number into the keypad on your screen and you are in.

Hatch locations

Hatches are not the same as bunkers, as the two function differently. Some of the things you can find in a hatch include blue boxes, an orange box, and NPCs. In addition, you can get Nebula bombs, ammunition, and Personal Decontamination Stations when you kill the NPCs. Below are some of the hatches (opened and closed):

Sub Pen hatch Central runway hatch Peak hatch North Airfield hatch Arsenal hatch Ruins hatch Beach head hatch Power plant hatch Resort hatch Fields hatch Mines hatch Lagoon hatch Runway hatch Docks hatch

The first seven are closed, while the last seven are opened.

The warzone bunker codes will come in handy when getting yourself more firepower in terms of arms and ammunition or stacking up some money for the road. Therefore, you must recall these codes and use them correctly for maximum benefit.

